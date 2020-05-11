BioDelivery Sciences: Undervalued $5 Biopharma Still Growing Despite COVID-19

We take an in-depth look at recently posted quarterly results from this undervalued $5 pharma concern in the paragraphs below.

The impacts of the coronavirus outbreak have affected almost every industry in the market, even biotech and biopharma.

To a hungry person, every bitter food is sweet. When the preferable is not available, the available becomes preferable!”― Israelmore Ayivor

We are in the meat of first-quarter reporting season. Given the current economic environment, it is important to know which companies are navigating these uncertain waters and which are having their business models overturned.

We will be revisiting many small-cap names on these pages and providing a post Q1-update on some of our core holdings in the coming weeks. Today, we start with a small biopharma that is part of the model portfolio of The Biotech Forum.

Company Overview

BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI) is a pain management focused biopharma firm based in North Carolina. BioDelivery's flagship product is BELBUCA. It targets pain relief and has a relatively low risk for developing dependence. This product continues to be the beneficiary of an increasing focus on the opioid crisis in the United States and the need to find less addictive pain management solutions. Just over a year ago, the company also picked up the rights to opioid-induced constipation med Symproic. The stock currently trades just over $5.00 a share and has an approximate $500 million market capitalization.

The company posted a profit of five cents a share on a 93% rise in year-over-year revenues to just over $38 million. Both top and bottom line numbers beat expectations. Total revenues also came 21% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019, a solid sequential improvement given the COVID-19 impacts in the quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

BELBUCA was once again the key driver of that growth. Prescriptions were up 52% from the same period a year ago. Sequential growth did slow to 3.5% over the first quarter, but that was to be expected given the impacts of the coronavirus which had most of the country in lockdown through most of March. BELBUCA's sales came in at $33.5 million for the quarter, the lion's share of overall revenues for the company. The company added the UPMC health system during the quarter and upgraded its status at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well. Patients will no longer be required to fail too long-acting opioids before accessing BELBUCA at Highmark. Both are significant wins.

Source: Company Presentation

Symproic also continues to make progress and is turning out to be a good complement to BELBUCA as there is a substantial overlap in the target prescriber base. Symproic's prescription count grew 19% on a year-over-year basis. It was down slightly from the first quarter due to the impacts of COVID-19. Revenues for the quarter came in at $4.2 million. This was an increase of 54% versus 1Q2019 and much higher than actual prescription growth. This improvement was driven primarily by savable gross to net deductions and the impact of a January price increase.

COVID-19 Impacts:

The company is withdrawing guidance for 2020, as is becoming normal across the industry thanks to the unknowns created by COVID-19. BioDelivery has implemented a new virtual engagement platform, an enhanced e-mail communication portal and virtual speaker programs to continue to power prescription growth even in these difficult times. The company also drove several initiatives to help ensure its patients have access to these needed drugs during this difficult period. Finally, it has built up the inventory of BELBUCA to ensure no disruptions occur on the manufacturing front. The company now has 4-6 months of inventory on hand for all seven doses of BELBUCA.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Northland Securities reissued its $9 price target and Buy rating and H.C. Wainwright does the same with a $7 price target on Friday after Q1 results hit. The company's balance sheet is in good shape as it has some $70 million on cash on hand against approximately $60 million in debt. BioDelivery has been nicely cash-flow positive on an operating basis for the past two quarters as well.

Source: Company Presentation

Verdict:

The company has done a marvelous job increasing sales of BELBUCA since it received rights back to the compound at the end of 2017 after marketing partner Endo International (ENDP) dissolved its pain management business.

Source: Company Presentation

BioDelivery rode that growth and is swinging towards profitability. While the impacts of COVID-19 will slow the growth of its two key portfolio assets, revenues should still increase at a nice clip in 2020. The company should also have some easy comps to beat as it reports quarterly earnings throughout 2021.

I like the long-term risk/reward profile of BDSI at these levels. However, I find the best way to add exposure to this name is via covered calls using the $5 option strikes in September or December the next time the shares dip below the five-buck level. Liquidity is solid and one can pick up a nice return even if the shares continue to go sideways for a while despite continued revenue growth.

Luck is a word the bitter teach to the ignorant.” - Steve Maraboli

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of these types of buy-write opportunities over the past several months. To see what I and the other seasoned biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BDSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.