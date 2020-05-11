Cloud Computing And SaaS Companies: Post COVID-19 Prospects

Included within this business segment are a few sub-segments that are doing exceptionally well and have miles to go.

These companies do have the potential, but buying them at this stage is fraught with risks.

Cloud Computing and SaaS companies have gone up after the COVID-19 disruption hit home.

"I don’t need a hard disk in my computer if I can get to the server faster… carrying around these non-connected computers is byzantine by comparison." - Steve Jobs

The year 2020 can become a landmark year for Cloud Computing and Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) companies because of the disruption that COVID-19 has created. The sector is likely to witness a whole lot of innovation, alliances, R&D, M&A and partnerships as companies and people become more comfortable with WFH (Work From Home), streaming entertainment, and hanging out with friends in online chat rooms.

On Feb 28, 2020, I had tweeted that cloud companies were looking very bullish based on an update in The Lead-Lag Report. Look where we are today!

Image Source: Twitter

Now, man is a social animal and he will get back to his usual social activities after a vaccine is found. However, by then the advantages offered by cloud services may have gotten injected into him. Therefore, investors can consider exploring companies that are involved in the following segments:

1. Cloud Computing

Image Source: Markets & Markets

There are chances that if the disruption prolongs, cloud computing industry may grow faster than what is being currently estimated (a $60 billion jump in sales from 2019 to 2021). Online retailers may witness the fastest growth, followed by IT-enabled services. Brick-and-mortar retailers have already started upgrading their infrastructure (curbside pickup modules, digital tags, etc.).

The healthcare sector too is not far behind. Telemedicine, analyses of patient data, healthcare record storage and retrieval – these processes require fast, secure and scalable online hosting. The online healthcare segment has caught on, and it will likely continue to flourish led by powerful cloud computing and AI.

Video streaming services too should do well in the post-COVID-19 era. New uses of cloud computing include manufacturing, transportation, and logistics applications.

Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and IBM (IBM) are the key American players in this segment.

2. Cyber Security

Image Source: Absolute

Humans need to build herd immunity, while their online devices need a shot of virtual immunity. Working from home seems easy but poses many challenges to companies. For example, 1 out of 4 devices have security apps that are out of compliance and there’s a 46% increase in sensitive data on devices ever since the COVID-19 disruption hit home.

It is a no-brainer that cyber security companies will bag solid business during these times. Plus, if the disruption lingers on for long, such companies will experience an exponential increase in bottom-lines.

A few companies that can be looked at are Cisco (CSCO), Microsoft (MSFT), Absolute Software (OTCPK:ALSWF), Fortinet (FTNT), and Splunk (SPLK).

3. AI in Cloud-based Solutions

This business involves the application of Machine Learning ((ML)) models to large data sets hosted on the cloud. Today, ML models can help identify tumors, obey commands (Siri, Alexa), check grammar, self-drive cars, monitor traffic, etc.

The use of AI on cloud is expected to surge in the next 2–3 years, and COVID-19 has only hastened this process.

All the tech majors listed above are actively adding new or are refining the existing AI apps. Other key names involved in this segment are Intel (INTC), Salesforce (CRM), and Nvidia (NVDA).

Summing Up

While all the information sounds bullish, what you need to keep at the back of your head is that prices of tech stocks are overheated and investing at this stage can be risky. And with risk-on/off indicators showing some interesting warnings in The Lead-Lag Report, timing will likely be quite important.

Ultimately everything depends on how much the user will use and pay. The economy is in a tailspin, unemployment is rising, and we are likely to witness a trade war after the COVID-19 disruption clears up. Imagine we don’t know how long the current disruption will last, but we know there’s another one lined up after it!

We are passing through a black hole and the time is such that we need to conserve cash and take only those risks that have a high chance of paying off.

