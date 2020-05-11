Helen Of Troy Won't Be Defeated

Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

We do a lot of trading, in addition to have core long-term investments. One of the names we have traded several times is Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). The stock got hammered along with the entire market, thanks to the COVID-19 crisis, and admittedly, given that it operates in the beauty and related self-care / home products category, the business seemed vulnerable to the massive slowdown. In recent weeks, the market has revalued the name higher, returning to levels where we last thought the stock was a buy at $170. Of course, things turned quickly when the market crashed. But the stock has clawed its way back. Is there more room to run? Well, we think we may see some consolidation after the recent run, but the company is showing that it will not let the slowdown defeat it. If shares pull back again toward $150, we think it would be an opportunity. The company is well-managed. Consider at the very least adding it to your watch list and doing some buying if the market knocks this thing down again. In this column, we check in on performance and discuss what we see ahead for the name.

Fiscal Q4 summary

The stock has rallied on top of the broader markets after it reported a solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 result, which really showed that the company was rolling with the punches. Now in fairness, the COVID-19 crisis really didn't impact this quarter, so those considerations will be discussed in a moment. The company's growth continued ahead of the landing of the virus, and strategic plans are in place to divest more assets and become more focused on its leadership brands. Specifically, it showed revenues well ahead of expectations and up solidly from last year on the back of strong product demand and earnings growth that was strong. The company was firing on all cylinders, but there are a couple of concerns to be aware of in certain business lines, independent of COVID-19 issues. Still, we like what we see and think it can continue after the economy picks back up later this year.

Sales in context

The strength from this quarter started with sales much higher than the Street was expecting. The pace of sales growth had stalled a year or so ago, but has since resumed. The company offloaded losing business lines to increase margins and profitability, while focusing on transformation phases and targeted acquisitions. Revenue growth was solid:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Coming into the 2019 fiscal year, we had seen a number of sales results that were flat to down.

This report showed strength in most business lines. We were expecting sales to be up in the high single digits, so with sales coming in up 14.9%, our expectations and those of the Street were far surpassed. Sales came in at $442.4 million, crushing consensus estimates by nearly $41 million, and surpassing our estimates by nearly $25 million. We are encouraged by these results. Let us dig deeper.

Key lines of business

To better understand where these sales are coming from, we believe it is important to look closely at the key lines of business here for the company. We have to understand trends in these lines. The core business saw beautiful organic improvement of 16.0%. Housewares net sales increased 15.0%, or $18.9 million, primarily due to point of sale growth with existing domestic brick-and-mortar customers, an increase in online sales, and revenue from new product introductions. These factors were partially offset by lower club channel sales, a decline in international sales, and lower closeout channel sales. The health and home segment saw net sales increase 10.5%, primarily due to new product introductions and increased demand, particularly in thermometry, related to higher pediatric fever and the impact of COVID-19 toward the end of the fourth quarter.

It was nice to see Beauty show strong growth. The segment had long been experiencing pressure, but beauty sales seem to have started recovering. In the quarter, sales rose by 23.1%. This growth was in large part due to and organic business increase of 16.1% and 6.7% of growth from the acquisition of Drybar Products. The organic business increase primarily reflects growth in both online and brick-and-mortar channel sales in the appliance category. These factors were partially offset by a decline in personal care products. As a whole, it was a winning quarter and drove profit higher.

Profit

Gross profit remains strong, but had been narrower as the stock suffered from 2017 to 2018. There was increased promotional spending in many quarters, as well as higher general expenses to get sales going again. Gross profit margin increased 2.6 points to 43.5%, compared to 40.9% last year. But there were higher advertising costs, and we saw selling and administrative expenses increase 5.2 points to 34.4% of net sales. On weakness, we noted was there was an operating loss of $2.7 million in the quarter, compared to income of $44.1 million a year ago. The decline was mostly due to $41.0 million of non-cash asset impairment charges, higher advertising and new product development expense, acquisition-related expenses, higher restructuring charges, and higher royalty expenses. If we control for the impairment charges, adjusted operating income increased $0.4 million, or 0.8%, to $53.9 million, or 12.2% of net sales, compared to $53.5 million, or 13.9% of net sales a year ago. Not too bad.

Profit is what matters at the end of the day, and earnings were solid in the quarter on the back of higher revenues and better gross margins. Take a look at the trends in earnings:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, growth in earnings really took off, at least on an adjusted basis. The company's GAAP diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.13, which includes acquisition-related expenses of $0.04 per share, non-cash asset impairment charges of $1.43 per share, and restructuring charges of $0.08 per share. This compares to GAAP EPS of $1.47 for the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations grew 3.3% to $1.88, compared to $1.82 for the same period last year, and that beat our expectations by $0.15. We thought it would be much worse. However, the impacts of COVID-19 are about to be fully felt in fiscal Q1 2021.

Looking ahead, there will be pain

The stock was a winner before the COVID-19 market selloff. The market has revalued the name higher, but just so we are clear, the COVID-19 pain has yet to hit operations there. Some of the initial readouts of March, however, are positive. In the release, CEO Julian Mininberg stated:

As we look to the future, we are seeing positive sales trends in key Helen of Troy brands after the initial shock of lock down in early March. Our Braun, Vicks, PUR and Honeywell products are supporting consumer health at a time of extreme need, and our OXO products are providing convenience, comfort and solutions as families spend unprecedented amounts of time at home. We are working around the clock to meet as much of the ongoing demand for thermometers, humidifiers, air purifiers and water purifiers as possible. We are also working with suppliers and retailers to provide consumers with OXO kitchen, cleaning and storage products, as well as volumizers in Beauty, where demand is high in channels that are open. While encouraging, we do expect to see a net adverse impact to our results for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2021. Although still very early, we are making plans to continue selectively investing in the key Phase II initiatives once the economic situation allows. With our diversified portfolio of leading, trusted brands, a strong balance sheet with low net leverage, and a corporate culture driven to rise to the challenge, we believe Helen of Troy is well positioned to navigate the current unprecedented situation and emerge strong.”

So, it is not immune, but we do not think the company will be defeated by this. Looking ahead, we expect Hydro Flask to continue benefiting from multiple long-term growth drivers. These include further expanding distribution and shelf space, and growing demand as economies open up in the U.S. Some of the COVID-19 crisis has a net positive. Thermometers under the Vicks and Braun brands, humidifiers and inhalants under the Vicks brands, and air and water purifiers under the Honeywell and Pure brands are critical at this time are highly trusted and are "in high demand." As COVID-19 ramped up, management shifted shipments and its marketing focus to meet the major shifts to online shopping as key retailers temporarily closed major portions of their brick-and-mortar footprints. Make no mistake, the effects of the closure of many stores, and fears about visiting stores that are open, will be felt.

It is impossible to handicap at this juncture, which is why fiscal 2021 guidance was not given. To save cash, on the personnel side, management temporarily reduced salaries and wages across almost all parts of the company. Helen of Troy is also drastically reducing discretionary spending. The largest bucket for discretionary spending is marketing expense for leadership brands, and the company is adapting its spending to match consumer demand and its supply for some initiatives. Overall spending has been reduced, while for others, a "meaningful portion will be delayed" until there is more visibility on demand and recovery.

As Q1 unfolds, and fiscal 2021 moves forward, we expect personal health and wellness brands to do pretty well here. The beauty segment will likely be hit the hardest. It is tough to adequately handicap what fiscal 2021 results will look like, but we think we can identify a range. We believe revenues and earnings will be down from fiscal 2020, with the biggest impacts felt in fiscal 2021 Q1 and Q2. As of now, we think a revenue range for fiscal 2021 of $1.60-1.72 billion is wide but reasonable. Depending on the success of cost controls, we are looking at EPS somewhere between $7.75 and $8.75. As such, if you are considering a buy, we think you should wait. If shares fall to $150 and EPS comes in at the low end of our expectations, that would mean paying 19.3X forward EPS. In normal times, we have felt the stock was always a buy under 20X forward EPS. This would put us there, with a buffer of safety. While it is a long ways away, we anticipate growth to resume in 2022, and EPS then could track as high as $10. With that, we believe the company will not be defeated, but fiscal 2021 here will be a battle.

