Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: From Risky To Solid

Times are tough given the COVID-19 pandemic that has spread across the globe in recent months. Most companies have been impacted by this in a negative way, but few industries have been hurt as much as the cruise lines. Between precautionary social distancing practices put in place to mitigate the crisis and fallout associated with the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the industry has all but shut down. One company especially hurt in recent months has been Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH). Management’s acknowledgement earlier this month that the company may not survive if current conditions persist fueled rampant pessimism among investors and caused a route in the firm’s stock. Now, some even more recent developments have turned the company from a firm that looked to be nearing bankruptcy to one that is looking more and more like a deep value play for long-term investors.

A look at recent changes

Few companies out there are appropriately equipped to deal with months, if not a year, of little to no revenue. A crisis of the magnitude that COVID-19 has become is not typically planned for, because it’s seen as such a rare event. Norwegian was one of the countless firms not truly prepared for such a black swan event. Management even went on to say that while first quarter earnings would be delayed, the company was expecting a loss for the first quarter this year of as much as $1.93 billion and that management had ‘substantial doubt’ in the firm’s ability to survive the crisis.

In the span of just a few days, this picture changed materially for investors. Through a series of transactions, the company raised well in excess of $2 billion worth of gross proceeds that it can use to weather the downturn. In all, the company has struck arrangements for $2.225 billion ($2.40 billion if all underwriter’s options are exercised) worth of debt and equity financing. Management said that this financing should allow it to survive for ‘well over’ 12 months worth of voyage suspensions. Even in the worst case, it looks unlikely that the crisis will last much longer than that.

To fully understand where the business stands now, we should discuss some of the details associated with its multi-pronged capital raise. Let’s begin with the simplest: an equity raise. Management has decided to make a public offering of its common shares at a price of $11 per unit. In all, the company is looking to issue 36.36 million units, worth $400 million, before factoring in issuance costs. The business is also giving its underwriters the option to buy another 5.45 million units, worth $60 million, with a deadline for that decision set to be June 6th of this year.

In addition to this share issuance, the company is issuing straight up debt. In particular, the company is issuing $675 million of 12.25% Senior Notes due in 2024. There is nothing special, really, about these, but to ensure that the debtholders get what they are entitled to, the company has agreed to secure the notes with specific assets. These include, among other things, two islands that are on its books.

Debt and equity are pretty straightforward, but there are other arrangements the company made that are more complicated. The first of these is an issuance of $750 million, through its NCL Corporation Ltd. subsidiary. This note bears an annual interest rate of 6%, which is far lower than its aforementioned debt, but that’s because there’s something special mixed in. According to management, these notes can ultimately be exchanged for common at a price per unit of $13.75. This represents a 25% premium over the common share offering the business is doing, but the real value here for the holders of the notes is if Norwegian’s share price rises materially at some stage. A surge to $50 per share, for instance, would create a net gain, before interest, of $1.98 billion for the holders. At even $20, the extra gain would total $340.9 million.

The most complicated deal, though, relates to the firm’s $400 million in Exchangeable Senior Unsecured Notes that are being bought by L Catterton, a consumer-focused private equity fund. In exchange for $400 million, the firm will be owed both PIK (paid-in-kind) distributions and cash. The PIK distribution is merely the issuance of additional notes instead of cash. This arrangement calls for the company to pay to L Catterton a 7% distribution in the form of PIK units for the first year they are outstanding. This decreases to 4.5%, plus 3% in cash interest, in years 2 through 5. After that, it changes to 7.5% cash interest for the rest of the notes’ life. Not only is this debt today, it can also be exchanged for common shares in Norwegian at the option of the holder.

A specific price has not been revealed as of this writing, but it’s probably safe to say that the figure will be similar to the company’s other Exchangeable Notes. Because of the PIK component of the deal, this could result in up to 37.12 million common units, worth $510.40 million, being issued to the holder. There are a lot of specifics in the document between the two entities, but it is worth saying that for a time (until the third anniversary of the issuance of the notes), Norwegian can redeem these notes at 100% of par. If the price of common shares implies a gain of 250% per unit over a period of 20 days in a 30 consecutive trading day window, management can redeem them.

Ultimately, how much actual debt Norwegian ends up with will be contingent on which notes are exchanged and which are ultimately paid back with cash. In the worst case, from a dilutive perspective, it looks like shareholders today are effectively giving up 33.5% of the company to these incoming investors. That’s quite a high price if shares of the firm eventually rebound. Right now, units are trading at about $11.12 apiece, valuing the firm at $2.4 billion. But in the past 52 weeks, shares were trading for as high as nearly $60. As an example, with the current share count outstanding, a $50 share price in the future would value the firm at $10.725 billion. If the full amount of possible dilution is realized from these transactions, an equivalent market value of the stock would place shares at only $33.25. This is still a significant gain over where the company is trading right now, but it’s far removed from what the company would get current shareholders if it warranted a price target of $50.

Pessimists may think that none of the above paragraph is relevant because, in their minds, the future for the business is bleak. Having said that, the public’s attention tends to be short and Norwegian has a long history of robust operating performance. Over the five years ending in 2019, for instance, the company saw its revenue surge 48.7% from $4.35 billion to $6.46 billion. Over that same period of time, net income more than doubled from $427.14 million to $930.23 million, and operating cash flow in the past three years has averaged $1.83 billion, with 2019’s coming in at $1.82 billion. No matter how you look at it, affording interest payments (including PIK payments) of about $165.8 million per year will be no problem for Norwegian, even if its financial results in the next year or so hit half of where they were in 2019.

In addition, investors should not fear leverage all that much either. The company, over the five years ending in 2019, posted its phenomenal growth while reducing leverage, not despite it. Back in 2015, the business’s debt/equity ratio was 1.69. That figure today, with $6.80 billion in gross debt, stands at only 1.04. This is not to say that the picture is that simple though. One thing investors need to be aware of are the Advance Ticket Sales booked as a liability on Norwegian’s balance sheet. This figure stands at $1.96 billion and the company’s cash on hand before these transactions came out to $252.88 million. In all likelihood, because of the downturn in the industry, investors should expect a lot of what the business is raising from this deal to go toward refunds on those advances. In fact, it’s probably these advances, not ongoing operating costs, that forced Norwegian into this place to begin with. Even so, management asserts that this current funding will be more than enough to last well over 12 months without revenue, so unless they are lying or simply wrong, this is unlikely to pose an insurmountable issue.

Takeaway

Long-term, I suspect that Norwegian will end up being just fine. The company’s operating history over time has been truly amazing and if it gets back up to around that point then investors can expect nice upside. In fact, if units, with the new dilution in full factored in, ever do reach $33.25 apiece, valuing the firm’s equity at $10.725 billion, this will translate to a price/operating cash flow multiple, using 2019’s figures, of just 5.9. Its price/earnings, meanwhile, will be 11.5. Both of these are solid and while it could take two years or so to get back to that point, the company’s current raises should help it reach that point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.