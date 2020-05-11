Crushing It: ServiceNow's Role As SaaS Poster Child Is Not In Jeopardy

We are witnessing a historic paradigm shift that is forcing businesses to reinvent their processes. This paradigm shift is known as "digital transformation", a phenomenon that some people consider to be the fourth leg of the industrial revolution. While this transformation was going to happen anyway, the pandemic has dramatically accelerated the revolution. What would normally take years or decades is occurring in weeks and months.

Let's thank god that Led Zeppelin was in its prime in the 1970s. Had they written Stairway to Heaven today, the "stairway" would be 5G and "heaven" would be the cloud!

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is the poster child for digital transformation, and it just turned in an earnings report that can only be described as remarkable given the current market conditions.

We had 37 deals greater than $1 million this quarter. That is up 48% year-over-year. In fact, most deals closed in the final weeks of March, consistent with normal linearity. Our renewal rate remained best-in-class at 97%. We saw strength in the Americas, our largest region. We also saw a strong growth in APJ, despite the impact of COVID-19 throughout the quarter. Our Now Cloud went live in Seoul, South Korea in March, where we signed two new customers, representing major brands. We also saw a strong deals completed in EMEA, despite the challenging environment.

The earnings call occurred in a week that has been exciting all around with several of the software stocks that I track breaking out to all-time highs. These stocks include Wix.com Ltd. (WIX), Atlassian (TEAM), Twilio Inc. (TWLO), and Okta, Inc. (OKTA), among others. Too many to list, in fact. There are so many digital transformation stocks breaking out that I'm having difficulty deciding which ones to write about! But I definitely have to cover ServiceNow, as it is the poster child for SaaS.

It is impossible to predict how ServiceNow will perform for the remainder of 2020, but the company management didn't blink when expressing confidence in their ability to achieve what I consider to be strong guidance for next quarter and the fiscal year, given the market conditions.

... we have good visibility into our subscription billings. On average, 50% is driven by backlog, more than 25% by renewals, and the remaining portion comes from net new ACV. Subscription revenue is even more predictable. Approximately 80% of the revenue that will be recognized for the remainder of 2020 is already contracted and included in our backlog. For Q2, we expect subscription revenues between $995 million and $1 billion, representing 29% to 30% year-over-year constant currency growth... For the full year 2020, we expect subscription revenues to be between $4.125 billion and $4.145 billion, representing 28% to 29% year-over-year constant currency growth. This guidance reflects a headwind of $52 million from foreign currency and $43 million reduction is driven by net new ACV compared to the midpoint of our previous guidance range.

While future performance is uncertain, we do know that the company has a strong balance sheet with $2.2 billion in cash, $6.6 billion in RPO, strong revenue growth, and a strong free cash flow margin. ServiceNow should be in good shape once the pandemic scare subsides and global growth restarts.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The metric sidesteps the valuation dilemma for high-growth companies that generally don't show profits. The Rule of 40 allows for both revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) in combination such that they must add up to at least 40%. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can turn a blind eye to negative free cash flow to some extent. On the other hand, if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth.

This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. Young companies tend to have high revenue growth but are burning cash. Mature companies have lower revenue growth, but they make up in terms of free cash flow. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

In ServiceNow's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 32% + 29% = 61%

Its score is much higher than the necessary 40% needed to fulfill the rule of thumb, suggesting that this company has a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward gross profit estimate*, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

* Please note that I am using "gross profit estimate" instead of my usual "sales estimate" in the calculation.

The plot below illustrates how ServiceNow stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the valuation. In this instance, ServiceNow is situated moderately above the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is slightly overvalued on a relative basis. I do not view this level of valuation should prevent investors from buying into this momentum stock.

Investment Risks

While I do not consider ServiceNow to be particularly overvalued on a relative basis, it could be argued that digital transformation stocks as a group are all quite overvalued and are subject to a revaluation at some point in time.

The current stock market action reminds me of the dot.com era, immediately prior to the crash starting in 2000. Many work-from-home plays such as Zoom (ZM) and Shopify (SHOP) have exceptionally high valuations. If we see a market crash due to the extreme valuation of some software stocks, then ServiceNow will likely get swept along with the crowd.

Summary and Conclusions

ServiceNow has recently broken out to an all-time high. When a breakout occurs, it usually signifies more bullishness to come. ServiceNow is a strong company with an annual revenue growth of 32% and a positive free cash flow margin of 29%, allowing it to easily fulfill the Rule of 40.

The company management provided guidance in the Q1 2020 earnings call of 29-30% subscription revenue growth for Q2 and for the full year. This guidance is superb considering the current global economic conditions.

The stock movement is strong, the company's fundamentals are strong, and, in my opinion, the stock price is just slightly overvalued. I expect that ServiceNow will come out of the current market conditions in a strong position and continue to be the poster child for the digital revolution. The stock price is on the move, and you should never question the market... After all, the market is always right.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.