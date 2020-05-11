Endeavour Silver: A Look At The Q1 Results

We're more than one-third of the way through the Q1 earnings season for the precious metals space, and Endeavour Silver (EXK) is one of the first silver miners (SIL) to report its Q1 earnings. Unfortunately, it was a soft start to the year for the company, and the Q2 results aren't likely to be much better, given that the company's Mexican mines have been closed for the first six weeks of Q2 related to COVID-19 precautionary measures. To make matters worse, the company remains in a relatively weak financial position with less than $20 million in cash, and further dilution was done in the quarter through the At-The-Market Equity Program [ATM] to bolster the company's balance sheet. Based on Endeavour Silver's continued share dilution, weak cash position, and industry-lagging costs above $18.00/oz, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid, in favor of better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Endeavour Silver reported its Q1 results last week, and there wasn't much to like about the quarter, with production tracking slightly below FY-2020 guidance of 6.5 million silver-equivalent ounces, and costs coming in more than 50% above most of the company's peers at $18.38/oz. Given that the company has seen no meaningful production from its operations thus far in Q2, based on the government-mandated COVID-19 related shutdowns, it's not surprising that the company has been forced to pull its FY-2020 guidance. While this wouldn't be a big deal for a company with a strong balance sheet that can weather the storm for a few months, it's not ideal for a company with a meager cash position of less than $20 million. This prompted Endeavour Silver to tap its ATM for $2 million at an average price of $1.56. Unfortunately, the capital raise has led to further dilution to shareholders at a 4-year low for the share price, a negative development. Before digging into the financials, however, let's take a look at the company's operating results below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Beginning with the company's Guanacevi Mine, this was the one bright spot in the quarter, with 939,000 silver-equivalent ounces produced at all-in sustaining costs of $14.61/oz. These costs were down massively year over year, given the 71% higher production and significantly improved grades, with silver grades up 36% year over year and gold grades up 67% year over year to 280 grams per tonne, and 0.87 grams per tonne, respectively. The company focused its mining on the Porvenir Cuatro Extension [P4E] in the quarter, which allowed for much higher grades. The one negative, however, is that this area carries a much higher royalty of 9% on sales above $15.00/oz silver. Therefore, this was a minor headwind in the quarter for costs. Regardless of these high royalties, this was a solid quarter for the mine as costs came in below the company's average realized silver price of $15.33/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to the company's Bolanitos Mine, the second-largest contributor to the company's total production, we saw silver-equivalent ounce production of 399,000 ounces, down 27% year over year, with significantly higher costs. All-in sustaining costs for the quarter came in at a whopping $44.17/oz, up 170% year-over-year from the $16.36/oz in Q1 2019. Both gold and silver recoveries were down for the quarter at 85.7% and 80.5%, respectively, a drop of more than 100 basis points for each. The lower production was mostly due to significantly lower grades in the quarter, with silver grades dropping more than 50% to just 40 grams per tonne silver from 86 grams per tonne in Q1. Meanwhile, gold grades were down marginally at Bolanitos, from 1.82 grams per tonne gold to 1.71 grams per tonne gold. The weaker results were due to slower-than-expected mine development in two new areas, as well as mining lower-grade areas. Fortunately, the costs were artificially high in the quarter due to non-recurring expenditures as the company invested in new mine equipment, with $3.5 million spent in the period. Therefore, we should see Bolanitos return to more normal levels by Q3.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Finally, at the company's newest and smallest mine, El Compas, the operation produced 196,000 silver-equivalent ounces, up 500% year over year because the mine went into production in Q1 2019, and is lapping a period of minimal output. All-in sustaining costs for the quarter soared to $45.98/oz, though not comparable to the prior period, and the cost increase was mostly tied to slightly lower grades and higher capital expenditures. Fortunately, the company put new mine employees in place and replaced the contractor at the mine in March. In addition, the company has adjusted its mining methods at El Compas in hopes of reducing costs and dilution. These initiatives came with non-recurring costs related to termination, onboarding, and training, and therefore, this is likely going to be the worst quarter of the year. However, the El Compas mine still has a long way to go to become profitable, based on FY-2019 costs of above $25.00/oz.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

As we can see from the chart above showing silver-equivalent production, as well as the table above showing consolidated all-in sustaining costs, we've got both figures trending in the wrong direction. Therefore, it should be no surprise that Endeavour Silver underperformed the Silver Miners Index by over 2000 basis points last year, with just a 12% return. It is tough to attract investors when output is declining, and costs are increasing. Therefore, while costs are finally trending in the right direction this quarter, they remain at unacceptably high levels compared to peers'.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As the above chart shows, the peer average all-in sustaining costs for silver miners in FY-2019 was $12.04/oz, and Endeavour Silver came in above $20.00/oz last year. Fortunately, the company is guiding to $17.50/oz this year, but even if this goal is achieved, this figure is still more than 40% above the peer average, and more than 10% above the average silver price year-to-date. Therefore, while it's certainly nice to see some improvement and the company finally moving towards potential profitability, the company is at mercy to the silver price if it hopes to be profitable. This is not ideal as the majority of silver miners are going to be profitable even at $12.50/oz silver, giving them a massive buffer between spot prices and their all-in costs.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above of Endeavour Silver's annual earnings per share [EPS], we can see that the company's earnings have gone nowhere the past decade, and the company expects to post net losses per share in FY-2020 of $0.10 based on estimates. This is quite disappointing given that 80% of the company's peers already have positive earnings per share, and have been profitable since FY-2018. The good news is that Endeavour Silver is expected to finally be profitable in FY-2021, with estimates of $0.04 in annual EPS. The bad news is that this translates to 37x forward earnings at the current share price of $1.50, an insane multiple to pay for an industry laggard.

(Source: Company Financial Statements)

The one other negative consequence that stems from this lack of profitability outside of having no earnings growth relative to peers is the company's higher risk of dilution shareholders, as capital must be raised occasionally with nothing but net losses per share. Given the company's meager cash position of just $17 million currently, I would not be surprised to see further dilution at some point this year. Unfortunately, this makes it even harder to generate positive annual EPS, as the earnings are then divided by a higher share count. Based on the fact that the company will be lucky to have one full month of mining in Q2 by the time things ramp back up with an anticipated late May restart date, we're very likely to see further net losses per share this quarter. This is an issue when expenses must be paid, and the company has outstanding loans. We can get a closer look at these in the below tables:

(Source: Company Financial Statements)

If we look at the general & administrative expenses above, we can see that the company spends an average of $2.5 million in G&A expenses per quarter or roughly $10 million annualized. This G&A expense will likely be slightly lower in Q2 but will move back to above $2 million per quarter for Q3 and Q4. Besides, the company has planned capital expenditures for this year of over $30 million, with barely $10 million spent to date. Therefore, within the next nine months, there is a need for capital expenditures of a minimum of $15 million when combining G&A and capital expenditures, and that is assuming a more conservative capital expenditure budget. Unless the company can start making money from its mines quickly, and that means producing silver-equivalent ounces for below $17.00/oz, there is a risk of further dilution to shareholders at some point in the next twelve months.

(Source: Company Financial Statements)

To make matters worse, the company has outstanding loans of over $11 million, and fortunately, they've got a 3-month grace period for $8.5 million of the equipment loans. However, this loan carries a weighted average interest rate of 8%, and this is going to lead to a reasonable amount of interest expense until it's paid down. Therefore, not only is the company relatively tight for cash over the next 12 months, but they've got a minor loan at a relatively interest rate weighing on them as well. It's worth noting that this is a tiny loan and is not a huge deal by any means, but it's the combination of a weak balance sheet, continued net losses, temporary mine shutdowns, and this loan that makes things tricky here. The only real good news to report is that the Mexican Peso's plunge against the US Dollar of more than 20% is going to lower costs for the foreseeable future by at least 5% company-wide.

(Source: Company Website)

While Endeavour Silver might be able to turn its operations around in FY-2020 and meet the cost guidance mid-point of $17.50/oz, the weaker silver price of $16.00/oz currently is still going to make it challenging for the company to report positive earnings or an operating profit. Therefore, in a year when many silver companies are thriving with gross margins of 20% or better, Endeavour Silver is busy surviving, hoping to avoid further dilution to shareholders. Based on this, I see no reason to be long the stock as there are several better opportunities elsewhere in the sector. While rising metals prices should lift all silver miners if we do see a bounce-back in silver, I would view any rallies above the $2.20 for Endeavour Silver's share price as selling opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.