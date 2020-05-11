Gold Resource: A Weak Surprising Quarter

GORO is an excellent, long-term investment, but to profit, it is crucial to trade the stock short term and benefit from the volatility.

Production for 1Q'20 was 14,367 Oz Au Equivalent, up 32.5% compared to the same quarter a year ago and down 20.0% sequentially.

The gold and silver producer reported loss per diluted share of $0.05 on revenue of $28.01 million. I was expecting much more.

Source: Mining Journal. Image: Isabella Pearl Site in Nevada

Investment Thesis

The Colorado Springs-based Gold Resource (NYSEMKT:GORO) released its first-quarter results on May 5, 2020, and they were quite disappointing, as you will learn later in this article. The company encountered two severe issues that affected revenues significantly.

1 - Byproducts like zinc and lead are suffering from higher treatment charges that affect the revenues quite significantly. Those metals are an essential source of income for the Mexican mines.

Gold Resource is producing gold and silver but also copper, lead, and zinc. Below is the production detail history.

2 - Mexico extended its national health emergency for another 30 days until May 30, 2020, to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, "the Company's Nevada Mining Unit continues to operate while taking numerous precautionary measures to keep its employees and contractors safe."

The investment thesis for Gold Resource shows an excellent financial position and is managed by prudent management, which is consistent with a long-term accumulation. The company is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share or a yield of nearly 1%, which is not negligible. Despite an excellent outlook for the gold price, gold and silver miners like Gold Resource may not fare well the next few months due to crippling interruptions of the mining operations in Mexico that could eventually be extended in Nevada shortly.

Therefore, it is vital to trade short term about 30%-40% of your position to take advantage of the intense volatility of the situation.

Jason Reid, the CEO, said in the conference call:

The company is well positioned to emerge from the pandemic fallout and capitalize on a world, a wash and unsound and unprecedented, it's beyond currencies, by producing real money and producing real long-term stores of value, which are gold and silver.

Gold Production For The First Quarter Of 2020

Gold Resource reported its preliminary production numbers for the first quarter of 2019 on April 20, 2020.

The Gold/Silver Ratio?

The gold and silver prices that I used for the first quarter of 2020 are 98:1 for Gold Resource with $1,635 for gold and $17.03 for silver. The calculation based on this ratio was applied to 407,625 Ag Oz for 1Q'20.

Below are the two historic charts describing the quarterly Production Au/Ag and Au Equivalent. Production in gold equivalent estimated by Fun Trading below: Production numbers for 1Q'20 with gold and silver as co-products. The company also produced copper (488 tonnes), lead (2,514 tonnes), and zinc (5,840 tonnes) at its Mexican mines.

1 - Production for 1Q'20 was 14,367 Oz Au Equivalent, up 32.5% compared to the same quarter a year ago and down 20.0% sequentially. Those numbers include 3,755 Au Oz and 5,085 Ag Oz from Isabella Pearl in 1Q'20.

2 - The gold price was estimated at $1,635/Oz for 1Q'20 compared to $1,339/Oz realized in 1Q'19. Silver is $17.03/Oz for 1Q'20 (Oaxaca). The ratio used for Silver/Gold is 96:1.

You can see below the historical details per metal produced. The fourth quarter is showing a substantial production of gold, but was lower for silver, copper, lead, and zinc sequentially.

Detailed Production 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Gold Au Oz 6,411 7,974 6,538 9,559 11,165 13,056 10,205 Silver K AG Oz 322 331 365 467 477 418 408 Copper Cu Ton 434 446 433 482 492 452 488 Lead Pb Ton 2,119 2,006 2,153 2,304 2,459 2,286 2,514 Zinc Zn Ton 4,970 5,572 5,838 6,054 6,057 5,734 5,840

Source: Fun trading

It was a big issue with prices for byproducts this quarter, especially zinc, which experienced high treatment charges. Jason Reid said in the conference call:

Lower revenues were directly tied to the steep base metal market price declines, particularly in zinc along with the higher treatment charges, or TCs, for zinc as compared to years past. Two years ago, zinc TCs were at attractive multi-year record low levels. Last year, they rose substantially and they again rose dramatically this year to record high TCs.

Gold Resource expects to see the gold production to substantially increase in Nevada by the end of Q3 and even more in Q4.

Balance Sheet and Production in 1Q 2020. The raw numbers

Gold Resource 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 24.26 28.13 26.58 29.37 40.07 39.35 28.01 Net Income in $ Million -0.78 0.86 0.88 1.80 2.98 0.17 -3.12 EBITDA $ Million 3.56 7.10 5.54 7.51 12.87 12.03 3.79 EPS diluted in $/share -0.01 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.05 0.00 -0.05 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 1.36 1.44 -0.65 1.76 6.66 13.65 4.98 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 10.98 13.99 8.79 12.65 7.73 10.31 6.93 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -9.618 -12.56 -9.43 -10.90 -1.07 3.34 -1.95 Cash and short-term investments $ Million 16.60 7.76 12.18 11.81 12.93 15.34 22.48 Long-term Debt in $ Million 2.32 2.14 2.28 2.09 1.88 1.66 1.44 Dividend per share in $ 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.01 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 57.643 58.72 61.14 63.07 65.80 65.69 66.02

Source: Company news, and Morningstar and from personal files.

Balance sheet discussion

1 - Disappointing revenues in 1Q'20 of $28.01 million.

The gold and silver producer reported loss diluted per share of $0.05 on revenue of $28.01 million compared with a gain per share of $0.01 on revenue of $26.58 million in the last year's first quarter (Please look at the table above for more financial details). The company's net loss of $3.1 million or $0.05 per share during the first quarter was due mainly to lower revenues and higher non-cash depreciation and amortization.

While the gold price reached a record high, it was not enough to offset some of the base metal market fallout. In response to this dismal zinc price, the company has revisited its Oaxaca mining units mine plan to focus less on zinc areas and more on precious metal areas. Gold Resource expects better byproduct prices in 2021.

2 - Gold Resource's free cash flow is back to a loss in 1Q'20

The company had a loss in free cash flow this quarter of $1.95 million and a yearly loss of $10.58 million ("ttm").

Because of the uncertainty surrounding the full impact of the pandemic and how long the mine will be suspended in Mexico and if the Nevada operation may also suffer some technical outages, the company has tapped the existing ATM and raised additional capital of approximately $12 million.

Jason Reid said in the conference call:

If this money is not needed to combat the impacts from suspensions and operations, each use could include being deployed to existing CapEx plans for the year, like the thick and tail - tailings plant or other capital needs. We believe this additional capital will help bridge the potential gap of a possible extended business interruption from COVID-19 and help ensure the company is poised to capitalize on the coming bull market in gold and silver.

3 - Cash and long-term debt

Gold Resource had an excellent cash position of $22.48 million in 1Q'20 and just under $2 million in long-term debt (including current), which gave extra security from a long-term investment perspective.

Commentary and technical analysis (short term)

GORO has underperformed the industry quite significantly. The recent results were disappointing and well below expectations. The issue is that the Oaxaca mine complex is mining gold and silver, but also a fair amount of metals byproducts that are suffering some pressure in price.

The issue may get better probably in 2021, but in the meantime, revenues will be affected. Despite a multi-year record high for the gold price, revenues will stay depressed until zinc production sees better treatment costs.

Furthermore, gold and silver production for the second quarter of 2020 will be quite low due to the Mexican government extending the mine suspension for another 30 days until the end of May. In the conference call, the company presented its early startup proposal:

The company has recently submitted its restart proposal to the federal government and hopes it will be granted an early startup based on Oaxaca being a low impacted COVID-19 zone and the staged reopening proposal focused on utilizing local workers to help mitigate potential COVID-19 infections to its workforce and local communities.

Technical analysis (short-term)

GORO is forming an ascending wedge pattern with line resistance at $4.45 and line support at $3.80. The trading short term is basically to sell part of your position at $4.45 and accumulate again at or below $3.80.

The issue is that this pattern is close to its apex (crossing of the line resistance and line support), and it signifies that the stock may experience a crossing of its line resistance or support. The Rising Wedge is generally a bearish pattern, which means that we should expect a support breakout. I have estimated the next lower support at $2.80, but it could go even lower and retest the recent low (double bottom). However, if gold turns bullish again and continues to go up, GORO may eventually cross resistance at $4.80 and trade between $5.50 and $6.25, at which level I recommend to sell out and wait for a retracement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GORO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term about 50% of my position.