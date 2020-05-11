Disney's Long-Term Prospects Are Positive, But It Faces Negative Data

Disney (DIS) reported fiscal Q2 earnings on May 5. This article will provide a presentation of my thoughts and impressions on the numbers, as well as the more qualitative aspects of where the media conglomerate currently is as the CoV-2 crisis continues.

This is the first quarterly missive since the pandemic started to alter economic life in earnest. The company's parks are not operating, the studio business is suffering since the shutdown of screens, and consumer products aren't moving like they used to. All of this is well-known.

Some of the stats in the report offer some hope, but it's too early to say exactly what they mean; in fact, they may not mean much, which makes it a difficult task to discern any solid takeaways at this moment. The macro picture will be of more importance as time goes on.

Nevertheless, I feel it is always important to look at any earnings report, even if data down the road will be more meaningful. Cash flow in Q2 wasn't too bad, and the Media Networks segment produced some attractive results. The Studio Entertainment division wasn't as bad as I thought it would be, but obviously it will be worse going forward, I'd imagine. The Streaming Service operation increased subscribers, but it also increased its loss (not an unexpected event). There is some good news in the form of something that seems bad: the dividend has been suspended. Plus, capital expenditures have been reset to a more conservative level.

Disney is a long-term buy on weakness. I still feel there will be a lot of weakness in the stock. Careful buying at opportunistic times will be a rewarding strategy.

The Second Quarter - A Tale Of Many Declines

Here is a summary table of the second quarter for the different operating units:

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended March 28,2020 March 30, 2019 March 28,2020 March 30,2019 Revenues: Media Networks $ 7,257 $ 5,683 $ 14,618 $ 11,604 Parks, Experiences and Products(1) 5,543 6,171 12,939 12,995 Studio Entertainment(1) 2,539 2,157 6,303 3,981 Direct-to-Consumer & International 4,123 1,145 8,110 2,063 Eliminations(2) (1,453) (234) (3,103) (418) $ 18,009 $ 14,922 $ 38,867 $ 30,225 Segment operating income (loss): Media Networks $ 2,375 $ 2,230 $ 4,005 $ 3,560 Parks, Experiences and Products(1) 639 1,506 2,977 3,658 Studio Entertainment(1) 466 506 1,414 815 Direct-to-Consumer & International (812) (385) (1,505) (521) Eliminations(2) (252) (41) (473) (41) $ 2,416 $ 3,816 $ 6,418 $ 7,471

At first glance, it isn't as bad as one might expect given all the chaos, but a shareholder knows that more bad data are yet to come. For now, though, we will deal with what is before us. On that note, Studio Entertainment increased sales 18% to $2.5 billion in the quarter, and just under 60% to $6.3 billion during the first two quarters of the year. Profit for the segment went down 8% to $466 million in Q2 but jumped over 70% during the six-month frame, coming in at $1.4 billion. There are a couple things going on here. First, Twenty-First Century Fox (now called TFCF Corporation) added to the mix. Second, that increase in eliminations represents payments to the studio from the direct-to-consumer streaming segment, D+. Besides +, there are the normal eliminations as well; if a movie IP is generating money in the parks, then some percentage may go to the studio (talent/agents in Hollywood watch this carefully, as you might imagine). The actual earnings release contains notes on all this, and they are worth a read (some notes are referenced, but not included here via the parenthetical numbers). The bottom line, though, is that + is buying stuff from Disney itself, and as mentioned in the release, that does balance out with product that is not being sold to third parties. This has been mentioned as a risk to the company's new business model, as a smaller amount of third-party sales represents a bet on the outsized success of the + strategy.

One segment many presumably predicted to be a saving grace is media. More people at home means more opportunity to capture views for ABC and Disney cable properties. Revenue rose for both Q2 and Q1+2, from $5.7 billion to $7.3 billion and from $11.6 billion to $14.6 billion, respectively. However, ad markets are weak, and that offsets the gain to some degree, as seen in the flat income number of $2.4 billion for the second quarter. Digging deeper into the managerial discussion, we see that broadcasting's sales line increased nearly 50% to $2.8 billion and operating surplus jumped more than 50% to just under $400 million, also during Q2. TFCF assets helped out, as did carriage-fee income. Some timing issues affected things, as lower production costs offered a benefit; the Oscars also helped out. On the cable side, revenue of $4.4 billion equaled out to a 17% gain, while the $1.1 billion profit stat was basically flat. Unfortunately, The Disney Channel asset, which has oftentimes been looked at as an important IP/talent incubator when the company was at a smaller scale (i.e., before all the consolidation transactions under CEO Robert Iger), was a bit weak with a loss of linear subscribers. Disney Channel probably is due for a reinvigoration, a new branding initiative, to stimulate the business. The Freeform channel has also been underutilized as of late, in my opinion, and should be likewise injected with new strategies (the company has made some good efforts in certain respects with the property, so I will give some credit, but I just feel there is more work to be done).

The parks/consumer products can be summed up thusly (and I am sure I am not the only one to write this): it is what it is. Next quarter will see worse numbers. This past quarter recorded the revenue decline in Q2 as 10%, and the profit decline as 58%, down to just under $640 million (yes, under a billion). Over the last six months, the company netted roughly $3 billion in parks profit, which meant the segment was down almost 20%. I'm not certain when the parks will open again, but it seems to me the public as a whole wants to get the business of consumer transactions up and running sooner rather than later. It might not be the wisest decision, necessarily, but it simply may be what's going to occur. Given that, shareholders may not have to wait too long for the parks segment to once again entertain patrons. When that happens, Disney will begin to right its cash shortages, and the stock should reflect the news with positive price action. It also will be of benefit to the company when the points-of-sale at Disney Stores are once again capturing wallet share. Consumer products was hit because of retail closures and lower video game royalties. On the latter segment, Disney should continue to license more of its electronic game IP portfolio in an even more aggressive manner. For those who follow Disney's gaming unit, you will recall that the company has placed many of its older titles on digital sales platforms and dedicated physical devices, such as the Flashback units from AtGames.

The streaming unit continues to collect subscribers. Revenue jumped to over $4 billion versus over $1 billion a year ago, but yes, the loss widened to over $800 million from under $400 million. Over the last six months, revenue powered higher to $8 billion versus $2 billion, with the loss likewise expanding to $1.5 billion against $500 million. It's an investment for the future, to be sure - one of the biggest bets of the Mouse's corporate existence. As of March 28, 33.5 million D+ subscribers were officially on the books, while the E+ sports network counted 7.9 million subscribers, compared to 2.2. million subscribers in the year-ago period. According to the transcript of the conference call, as of May 4, there were over 54 million D+ users. Hulu has 32 million subscribers. As the quarantine crisis grinds on, the company has an opportunity to increase those numbers and to use the platforms to mitigate the studio segment's inability to showcase its feature films. The company reported that the movie Artemis Fowl will now show up on D+ in June instead of being delayed to a different theatrical release date. This serves as an example of what's possible with streaming.

As for what all of this together means, the bottom line is that net income on an adjusted basis was $0.60 per diluted share, against the $1.61 per diluted share booked last year. Free cash flow was $1.9 billion versus $2.7 billion. According to this SA news item, EPS was off by thirty cents. Revenue, however, did beat by a half-billion bucks, coming in at just over $18 billion.

It could have been worse (but the worst is yet to come).

Thoughts On The Quarter And Beyond

Perhaps one of the biggest positive developments, if you can call it that, is Disney's decision to suspend the dividend. I don't know how long that suspension will be, but I do know it is the correct strategy. According to CFO Christine McCarthy in the earnings call, the elimination of the next twice-yearly dividend payout will save $1.6 billion.

I hope the company extends this suspension. I love dividends as much as the next investor, but Disney has never really been known as an income equity. Wall Street will most likely forgive the company and remain patient, even if more payments are put aside. The company needs to figure out how it is going to financially manage its lines of business in the face of the mysterious mRNA chain wreaking havoc on the economy, so removal of the payout pressure is logical.

In addition, the CFO indicated capital spending would be reduced by $900 million in comparison to previous guidance. The forced elimination of parks activity was cited as the obvious driver of this reduction, but I hope I am safe in assuming that the company will go further in cap-ex pullbacks, as well as in general cost-containment initiatives. The company will certainly have to examine all its content budgets and get concessions from talent agencies on compensation for above-the-liners (of course, the latter may be wishful thinking).

Continued creative thinking with media will be a focus, as that and cable seem to be managing relatively well during the crisis. I anticipate further negative developments in the advertising markets even after the worst of the pandemic is behind us, but I think Disney can work through that. Hopefully, Disney will be able to sell as many of its broadcast/cable properties digitally before hitting +. The earnings report mentioned that broadcast sales to other distribution channels were down, so maybe marketing content for digital/physical ownership represents another opportunity (the time for that may have passed, however, given the disruptive direct-to-consumer subscription models that have basically taken over the consumer's imagination; still, it's another strategy for consideration).

I've already written about premium video-on-demand as a substitute for theatrical release, so I won't go into detail about that, but I would be remiss if I did not mention CEO Bob Chapek answering a question about that during the call. He didn't totally rule it out, but he repeated the usual Disney line about the importance of the theatrical window. That window is important, but I think the company should be more aggressive here. He did indicate that Disney will look at each movie and judge each one separately in terms of release strategy, but I don't take that to mean the marketplace will watch Black Widow on smaller screens in the near future.

Bob Chapek's intended direction for the company in the years beyond the development of an effective vaccine for the virus is difficult to discern. I believe he will continue to grow the company by acquisition, but will he sell assets as well? Will he hold the line on content budgets and talent compensation? I don't think it's possible to tell exactly what kind of CEO he is going to be just yet. For now, it seems like he simply wants to do his best to conserve cash and steer the ship as stably as he can. Going back to premium video, I wonder if, had this been a few years out and Iger's shadow was essentially faded away, Chapek would have been more radically responsive with distribution. A new CEO should come equipped with new ideas, just as Iger arrived attached with ideas that were well-differentiated from that of Michael Eisner. Eisner helped to increase the scale of the company with the Capital Cities/ABC purchase, but he also was highly cognizant of a value approach when it came to running the company and its content ambitions. Iger changed that up, and it worked relatively well in the Hollywood environment to follow (although I do wish for more cost controls on budgets, especially in terms of profit participation - a sentiment I always like to add to my articles on this industry). Iger certainly was willing to pay up for companies he felt were loaded with important IP. Will Chapek be the same, or will he be more conservative and give a hard pass where need be?

The Stock

All of this brings me to DIS stock and how we should be thinking about it now.

Data by YCharts

At the time of this writing, the above chart shows a stock that has seemingly, possibly, put in a bottom. I'm not sure this will actually turn out to be the case. As stated earlier in my article, weak data is going to be the proverbial name of the game over the next several months, so one might safely assume that the stock may be going lower than that low dip on the right side. The 52-week range is defined by $79 and $153. At this point in the coronavirus outbreak, I would have expected a below-$100 price to still be fully in place.

But it isn't, and that's why trying to predict price action even under the best of circumstances, with every technical indicator fully understood and lining up perfectly, is inordinately taxing. There are reports that the company may be signaling an end to the inactivity of the parks, and if this is the case, then obviously that would be part of the explanation for the surprising strength in the shares (that, and the market at large is simply anticipating the country's return to the general consumer economy). The SA quote system is completely bearish on the valuation for the stock, which is something else to consider.

The dividend suspension obviously makes the stock even more expensive in a sense, but I want to emphasize that this managerial decision for the balance sheet tells me that the company wants to make the best financial moves possible. Given the debt load, it shouldn't be too hard to support extending what may be a temporary strategy. I'll note here that interest expense increased from $198 million to $365 million, with the net expense rising over 100% to $300 million from $143 million. For the six-month time frame, net interest expense is currently over $580 million.

I'm going to repeat my conclusion in previous articles: the best way to enter into the stock could be to simply buy a small amount here and there on pullbacks, using the zero-commission environment to maximum advantage. That would lessen the risk of going all-in. Hold for the long term. Disney should do very well once an effective vaccine arrives.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.