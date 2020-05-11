Better Low-Cost Canadian Gas Producer: Tourmaline Oil Vs. ARC Resources

I compare the valuation of both producers to determine which one is a better buy.

They pay a dividend, their debt load remains conservative, and they generate free cash flow based on Q1 commodity prices and assuming flat production.

Canadian and U.S. natural gas prices have been recovering over the last few months as the expected decrease in North American oil production will reduce the supply of associated gas.

As an illustration, the chart below shows Canadian gas futures prices have improved compared to last month and last year.

Source: Gasalberta.com

Investors looking for exposure to Canadian natural gas producers should take a close look at Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF) and ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF). Both low-cost producers are exposed to Canadian and U.S. gas prices, and their debt load remains modest. In addition, they both pay a dividend.

Let's see which one is a better buy.

Image source: ARC Resources

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Similar production mix

Tourmaline produces slightly more than two times more oil and gas volume compared to ARC Resources.

Time frame Tourmaline Oil ARC Resources Q1 2020 (boe/d) 308,349 151,783 2020 guidance range (boe/d) 305,000 - 310,000 150,000 - 155,000

Source: Author, based on company reports

However, both companies produce a comparable proportion of gas and liquids, largely dominated by gas.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Since they implemented a similar marketing diversification, their revenue from gas depends on a mix of Canadian and U.S. gas pricings. Their liquids production is exposed to Canadian oil and NGL prices.

Free cash flow at Q1 commodity prices

During the first quarter, ARC Resources' cash flow of C$11.77/boe exceeded Tourmaline's cash flow of C$10.22/boe, partly because of ARC Resources' slightly higher portion of liquids production.

Over the last several quarters, ARC Resources had communicated its sustaining capex amounted to C$400 million. Thus, based on the midpoint of production guidance (152,500 boe/d), ARC Resources' per-barrel sustaining costs represent C$7.19/boe.

That means at Q1 commodity prices, ARC Resources would generate a profit of C$11.77/boe - C$7.19/boe = C$4.58/boe while holding its production flat.

The table below lists the oil and gas benchmark prices in Canada and the U.S. during Q1 compared to last year and last quarter.

Source: ARC Resources Q1 2020 MD&A

Similarly, Tourmaline indicated its sustaining capex amounted to C$800 million, which leads to a sustaining cost of C$7.18/boe and a profit of C$3.04/boe assuming flat production.

In fact, given the depressed oil prices over the last couple of months, Tourmaline decreased its capital program to its sustaining capex of C$800 million this year.

Thus, assuming constant Q1 commodity prices, Tourmaline's free cash flow should reach C$341.2 million in 2020.

In comparison, ARC Resources' free cash should reach C$355 million this year, which exceeds Tourmaline's forecasted free cash flow despite ARC Resources' lower production volume.

But that's because ARC Resources' capital program of C$300 million dropped below its sustaining capex of C$400 million. Assuming ARC Resources would spend C$400 million to sustain its production, free cash flow would decrease to C$255 million this year at Q1 commodity prices.

Safe dividends at Q1 prices

Tourmaline remains one of the few Canadian oil and gas producers that didn't reduce its dividend this year. Granted, Tourmaline's dividend represents a modest cash outflow - C$147 million including Topaz - relative to its cash flow.

But management could maintain the dividend also thanks to the company's forecasted free cash flow and conservative debt load.

We have estimated free cash flow would reach C$341.2 million in 2020 based on Q1 commodity prices. Last week, management said it expected free cash flow to reach C$173 million based on lower strip prices, which still covers the dividend.

Source: Tourmaline presentation May 2020 (5-year plan)

Thus, Tourmaline's quarterly dividend of C$0.12/share, currently yielding 3.4%, seems safe.

In contrast, ARC Resources has reduced its monthly dividend in March from C$0.05/share to C$0.02/share to protect its conservative balance sheet. The dividend now represents an annual cash outflow of C$84.8 million, which remains well below the company's free cash flow of C$255 million, assuming Q1 prices and sustaining capex. ARC Resources' dividend now yields 4.3%.

Conservative balance sheet

Both companies maintained a modest net debt relative to their cash flow.

Metric Tourmaline Oil ARC Resources Net debt (end of Q1) C$1.838,1 billion C$1.079,7 billion Net debt-to-cash flow (annualized Q1) 1.62 1.68 Net debt to cash flow (last 12 months) 1.72 1.61

Source: Author, based on company reports

Their leverage ratios are similar. However, you should keep in mind ARC Resources accumulated higher decommissioning liabilities (C$486.8 million) compared to Tourmaline (C$346.9 million) despite ARC Resources' smaller scale. That will translate into higher decommissioning costs for ARC Resources compared to Tourmaline over the long term.

Reserves

The table below compares the RLI (Reserve Life Indexes) of both producers' gross reserves (before royalties) based on the midpoint of their 2020 production guidance range.

RLI represents the number of years of production before the booked reserves become depleted.

RLI (years) Tourmaline Oil ARC Resources Proved Developed Producing (PDP) 4.7 4.63 Proved 11.53 10.70 Proved + Probable (2P) 23.18 16.35

Source: Author, based on company reports

You should take these values with a grain of salt, though. Reserve estimates depend on commodity price assumptions, among other parameters. In any case, these estimates indicate Tourmaline's reserves seem larger relative to its production volume compared to ARC Resources.

Valuations

Thanks to its slightly lower portion of oil production, Tourmaline's stock price overperformed ARC Resources' over the last few months in the context of coronavirus-induced uncertainties and oil price war.

Data by YCharts

The table below compares the companies' flowing barrel valuations, based on the midpoint of their respective production guidance range. That metric calculates the companies' enterprise value per produced barrel per day.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Tourmaline's small discount is most likely due to its higher portion of gas relative to its total production. As an illustration, we have seen that during Q1, ARC Resources generated a higher profit per barrel than Tourmaline, assuming flat production.

Logically, since ARC Resources should generate a higher profit per barrel, the market values ARC Resources' reserves at a small premium compared to Tourmaline's, which is consistent with flowing barrel valuations.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Usually, I don't compare oil and gas producers based on the multiple of their cash flow since that metric excludes capital spending, which is a significant cost in the oil and gas industry.

But Tourmaline and ARC Resources require similar investments to sustain their production (C$7.18/boe and C$7.19/boe, respectively). Thus, comparing both companies' valuations as a multiple of their cash flow remains relevant.

The table below shows the market values ARC Resources at slightly lower multiples to cash flows compared to Tourmaline.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Assuming sustaining capex and the midpoint of production guidance at Q1 commodity prices, the market values ARC Resources at a free-cash-flow yield of 13.0%, higher than Tourmaline's 8.9%.

Which producer is a better buy?

There's no clear better investment between Tourmaline and ARC Resources as the market values one producer at a small premium or discount relative to the other one depending on the valuation metrics you consider.

Both companies provide exposure to North American gas prices, which means they both remain vulnerable to the risk the recovery of gas prices doesn't materialize over the long term.

Thus, instead of picking one company, investors looking to invest in a low-cost Canadian gas producer with a solid balance sheet could choose both Tourmaline and ARC Resources to diversify their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.