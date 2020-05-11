GrafTech: Continued Uncertainty

With absolute debt quite high, but mostly increasing a lot on a relative basis, the potential rewards look compelling at this low level, in what remains an uncertain thesis.

GrafTech International (EAF) remains an intriguing story to me, as the last update in February led me to conclude that more uncertainty was causing doubts on the investment thesis. That uncertainty has certainly proved to be the case, as earnings and revenues have come into free fall in the quarter and quarters to come as the situation remains highly uncertain.

The potential earnings power remains the intriguing part of the investment thesis and while the situation remains highly uncertain, I am tempted to size up on the position if shares hit the $6 mark again.

The Company, The Thesis

Since GrafTech went public early 2018 shares have gradually fallen from $20 to levels around the $10 mark in February and during the volatility surrounding the COVID-19 crisis have traded in volatile action within a $6-8 range.

GrafTech is a producer of graphite electrodes for EAF steel producers, as the electric arc furnaces are crucial in steel production. The costs of these EAFs in relation to total production costs is very limited, yet it is crucial for cheaper steel production, in a more environmentally-friendlier way as well.

The fact that the input costs are limited in relation to total production costs, while the value in the production process is high, allows GrafTech to charge high prices. Furthermore, management claims that it is very hard for peers to bring new factories online, citing high replacement costs and very specialized critical knowledge being required to achieve this.

The good and smart thing for GrafTech is that it has locked in multiple years of production through long-term contracts, as prices have skyrocketed in recent times. Prices of the EAFs came in at just $2,500 per ton in 2017 and jumped to levels around $10,000 in 2018 and 2019, as the company has locked in about $5-6 billion in contract revenues through 2022.

Another important feature for investors to consider is that the company was acquired by Brookfield (NYSE:BBU) at a $700 million price tag in 2015. Even as the company went public at a disappointing $15 per share in early 2018, the enterprise value stood around $5 billion at that level, allowing Brookfield to multiply their investment by a factor of 7 times.

Recent Trends

The boom in EAF prices is really evident in the results of GrafTech. The company generated merely $551 million in revenues on which it generated $96 million in EBITDA back in 2017, yet that was based on EAF pricing between $2,000 and $3,000 per tonne. As EAF prices jumped in 2018, this was the driver behind a spectacular increase in the financial results. Sales hit $1.9 billion that year, with EBITDA coming in as high as $1.21 billion, and net earnings totaling $885 million.

The problem is that while pricing was resilient in the first half of 2019, cracks were emerging in the third and fourth quarter of 2019. A combination of modest pressure on volumes, pricing and concerns over the sustainability of the value of the portfolio of long-term contracts, is exactly what made me cautious.

The fourth quarter results for 2019 showed real weakness with sales down to $415 million, annualised working down to $1.66 billion, far less than the numbers reported in 2018. Worse is the pressure on margins as they take an almost one-on-one hit with the move in sales, as quarterly EBITDA fell to $235 million, at a run rate of $940 million. Earnings trend at $700 million per year, equal to about $2.50 per share.

With net debt having increased to $1.73 billion, the annualised leverage ratio increased to 1.8 times. While net debt has come down a bit in absolute terms, leverage ratios are not really coming down as EBITDA is under pressure of course. Other than the declines in volumes and pricing, there are more worries. This includes concerns about the long-term viability of the contracts being "locked" in (with many customers facing difficulties, in part because of the high costs of EAFs). These customers see volume declines and have locked in input costs at high levels, not a good position to be in. The other concern is that former owner Brookfield is still a large shareholder and constantly keeps selling shares to lock in some profits. Even their profits are falling rapidly given the moves in the share price of course.

The company guided for further weakness in 2020 when it reported the 2019 results, and not having being able to foresee the impact of the COVID-19 crisis in February, the reality is arguably worse than management foresaw in February. Weighing these risks, I concluded in February that with earnings power around $2 per share based on the exit rate for 2019, shares could hardly be called expensive at around the $10 mark.

2020, A Dismal Year

Having expected declining earnings in 2020 following comments made by management, the situation has only become worse given the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers are not very good as first quarter sales of $319 million are down nearly a hundred million dollars on a sequential basis. EBITDA fell $55 million on a sequential basis to $179 million, as the company reported net earnings of $122 million, or $0.45 per share.

Utilization rates dropped to 57% as volumes are down with producers de-stocking, already seeing pressure on volumes from a struggling world economy, and the early impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The company was quite forthcoming as it sees spot pricing having fallen to $6,500 per tonne, with further declines seen in the coming quarter.

The company has been cutting back on shareholder payouts, yet net debt of $1.66 billion poses quite a risk with EBITDA annualised coming in at $716 million and trending South. This makes that leverage ratios increased half a turn to 2.3 times despite slight deleveraging in absolute terms, with more pressure on EBITDA seen in the coming quarter, or perhaps quarters.

The issue is that a large part of the thesis was based on the $5-6 billion in long-term contracts guaranteeing billions in value to be realized in the years to come. While we have seen some bankruptcies in 2019, about 20 customers have invoked force majeure notices, although that only extends volumes for now. With spot prices below long-term contract prices, bankruptcies and renegotiations are certainly a reality.

The 270 million shares outstanding now trade at $7, valuing equity just below $2 billion, and the entire business at around $3.5 billion. Management recognizes the severity of the situation and is taking actions by cutting the dividend by 88% to just a penny a quarter. That reduction saves the company less than $100 million a year, as hundreds of millions on buybacks at much higher prices being executed last year, now really seem a waste of money.

With earnings power trending at $1.80 per share, the multiples in terms of earnings stand at just 4 times, yet more pressure is only seen on the earnings numbers as leverage will become an issue.

Having concluded in February that I was not averaging down, after holding a position at an average price of around $12, I felt in February that the risk-reward has not necessarily improved despite the fall in the shares. First quarter results do not provide much relief, as continued pressure on earnings is expected in the quarters to come. Hence, I am holding onto the position, yet again, I am in no major rush to add to the current position although I am tempted to add a small position if we revisit the $6 mark.

Thus, this remains an interesting situation, one with lower expectations amidst lower performance as well. I continue to be a holder after having averaged down at $12, yet I am not in a great rush to aggressively average down further, looking for more clues about 2020 and perhaps a little bit more conservative financial practices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.