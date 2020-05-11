Nomad Foods: Strong Q1 Results Confirm The Cash Flow Machine Status

Introduction

Last month I had another look at Nomad Foods (NOMD) where I determined the recently announced stock repurchase program was the best way for the company to increase shareholder value. As of the end of April, Nomad Foods was trading at a free cash flow yield of 7% but the Q1 cash flow statement indicates Nomad repurchased almost 5 million shares at an average share price of just below $17, indicating Nomad was buying back stock that was trading at less than 12 times the free cash flow. Clearly a value-enhancing move.

Data by YCharts

Strong revenue growth results in strong free cash flows

As I expected in the previous article, Nomad Foods actually is a winner of the COVID-19 outbreak as the demand for its frozen products has increased. In the first quarter of 2020, Nomad’s revenue increased by 10.5%, including a 7.7% organic growth caused by a 6.3% attributable to volume increases and 1.4% due to price hikes.

Source: press release

As you can see, the operating profit increased but this was mainly due to a decrease of the exceptional items. That being said, there also was a very clear improvement on the finance front as the financing costs dropped from 14.8M EUR to 12M EUR thanks to a boost in the ‘finance income’ as the interest expenses increased compared to Q1 2019. With a net income of 47.4M EUR or 0.23 EUR per share. If one would exclude the impact of those exceptional items, the EPS would have increased to 0.33 EUR for the quarter.

As I explained in the original article, Nomad Foods has always been a cash flow story to me. The company acquires smaller businesses and unlocks synergy benefits. Nomad doesn’t pay a dividend but prefers to spend its cash flow on growth.

During the quarter, Nomad generated 95.7M EUR in operating cash flow which includes a 1M EUR contribution from working capital changes but also includes a 4.7M EUR cash outflow related to exceptional items. We should also deduct the 9.3M EUR interest payment and 6.2M EUR lease payments.

Source: press release

The adjusted operating cash flow was 79.2M EUR and after deducting the 9.6M EUR in capex, Nomad Foods generated a free cash flow of 69.6M EUR. Divided by 198M shares results in a free cash flow of 0.35 EUR or around $0.38-39 per share. Keep in mind this does include the 4.7M EUR spent on exceptional items, and without this element the FCF per share would have increased by 0.02 EUR.

Thanks to the strong first quarter, Nomad Foods has now hiked its guidance as it is now guiding for a high single digit organic revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA of 450-460M EUR.

Source: company presentation

Nomad Foods repurchased 71M EUR worth of stock and is more aggressive than I expected

The most surprising element of the Q1 update was to see Nomad spending in excess of 70M EUR (just over its entire free cash flow) on buying back its own stock. It wasn’t a surprise to see Nomad starting to repurchase shares as the company announced this right before the markets bottomed. On March 13 th, Nomad announced a $300M share buyback program and it looks like it has spent almost 30% of this amount in just two weeks.

The 71.1M EUR was spent on 4.7M shares, representing an average buyback price of 15.12 EUR or approximately $16.5-17/share. The average repurchase cost until the first week of May was $16.78, and approximately 82M EUR has been spent so far, indicating a reduced buyback pace in Q2 as the share price recovered. As the repurchases started quite late in the quarter they didn’t have a noticeable impact on the per-share performance yet, but we should see the impact of a lower share count from the current quarter on. As of the end of 2019 Nomad had 194.5M shares outstanding which increased to 203M during Q1, and this should now have decreased to approximately 198M shares.

I expect the repurchases to slow down as Nomad Foods has explicitly mentioned its main priority are acquisitions and the buyback allowance will be used in a flexible way: when the share price collapses, Nomad will be buying back stock at an accelerated pace.

Investment thesis

Nomad Foods is keeping its ‘silent compounder’ status intact but instead of using the free cash flow to pursue additional acquisitions it has started to aggressively buy back its own stock: in less than three weeks Nomad has repurchased almost 2.5% of its own shares and this will have an immediate impact on the EPS and FCFPS from this quarter on.

Although Nomad spent its free cash flow on buying back stock rather than reducing the net debt, the debt ratio won’t be impacted as Nomad has hiked its EBITDA expectations for this year. I still have a long position in Nomad and am still interested in adding to this position but only when the market provides another opportunity.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.