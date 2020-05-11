RNC Minerals' Q1: The Prospects Remain Good

RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF) released its Q1 2020 financial results. This was RNC's third full quarter since the Higginsville mine and mill acquisition. The operations are doing well, the cost-cutting measures seem to be efficient, and what is important, also the exploration program keeps on delivering.

RNC Minerals produced 24,816 toz gold in Q1 2020. This is 7.7% less than in Q4 2019, but 2.5% more than in Q3 2019. As the coronavirus hasn't disrupted RNC's mining operations yet, the 2020 production guidance of 90,000-95,000 toz gold remains intact. If the Q1 production rate is maintained during the remainder of 2020, the guidance will be even beaten. The volume of gold sales declined to 24,626 toz, which is 13% less than in Q4 2019 and 12% more than in Q3 2019.

Source: Own processing, using data of RNC Minerals

The lower Q1 production volume is attributable to lower mill throughput and lower gold grades of the processed ore. The volume of milled ore declined by 2.2%, from 321,000 tonnes to 314,000 tonnes. The gold grades declined from 2.6 g/t to 2.35 g/t, or by 9.6%. The gold grades declined, as the bushfires and later also floodings forced RNC to process more of its lower-grade stockpiled material. The gold grades should go back up, as soon as in Q2. Although the gold recoveries increased from 90% to 93%, this fact was unable to fully compensate for the lower throughput rate and gold grade.

Source: Own processing, using data of RNC Minerals

What is positive, despite the issues caused by the bushfires and floodings, the costs remained under control or even slightly declined. The operating cash cost increased to $965/toz, or by 3.9% quarter-over-quarter. This is not bad, given that the volume of gold sales declined by 13% (the costs are calculated per gold toz sold). Moreover, the company was replenishing its ore stockpiles at the Higginsville mine. Despite the operating cash cost increased slightly, the AISC experienced a small decline, from $1,131/toz to $1,101/toz, or by 2.7%. The 2020 guidance projects an AISC in the range of $1,050-1,200/toz. Moreover, RNC's management aims at pressing the costs down to $1,000/toz by the end of the year. Based on the Q1 numbers, the target seems to be achievable.

Besides the lower AISC, RNC also experienced a higher average realized gold price in Q1. It grew from $1,451/toz in Q4 2019, to $1,493/toz in Q1 2020. As can be seen, the growth was only limited and RNC's average realized gold price is lower in comparison to the majority of its peers. The problem is that as a part of the Higginsville acquisition financing, the company had to hedge a part of its production. Fortunately, the last hedges should be eliminated during Q2 and according to Paul Huet, RNC's CEO, the company doesn't intend to hedge its production again after the current hedges expire.

Source: Own processing, using data of RNC Minerals

As the growth in the average realized gold price was unable to outweigh the decline in gold sale volumes, RNC's revenues declined to $38.6 million. The operating cash flow declined to $8.2 million, and net income declined to $0.4 million. The net income was negatively impacted not only by a $3.8 million loss from derivative contracts but also by non-cash foreign exchange loss of $5.5 million. The adjusted net income equals $9 million.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and RNC Minerals

RNC's cash position improved slightly, to $27.4 million. However, its debt decreased to $23.8 million and the net debt declined to -$3.6 million. It means that the company has more cash than debt and it is in good financial condition. Moreover, given the expected higher gold grades and therefore also higher production rates, lower production costs and higher realized gold prices, RNC's financial situation should keep on improving in the coming quarters.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and RNC Minerals

During Q1, RNC initiated a normal course issuer bid that enables it to repurchase and cancel 30,415,198 shares. It equals approximately 5% of RNC's issued and outstanding shares.

What is important, RNC's exploration campaign was very successful in Q1. Drilling at the Baloo and Fairplay open pits supported the expectations that their mine life will be further expanded. In January, RNC announced the discovery of a new 5 km-long mineralized structure, only 5 km to the north of the Higginsville mill.

In February, RNC discovered visible gold in surface samples taken in the boundaries of the proposed Hidden Secret open pit. Drilling at Hidden Secret provided several interesting intersections, including 6 g/t gold over 7 meters, 15.1 g/t gold over 4 meters, or 24.8 g/t gold over 4 meters. All the intersections were made at shallow depths, up to 50 meters. At Mousehollow, the recent drill results include 26.1 g/t gold over 3 meters, 8.4 g/t gold over 4 meters, or 7.9 g/t gold over 3 meters. Just like at Hidden Secret, also at Mousehollow, the high-grade intersections were made at shallow depths up to 50 meters below the surface.

And there is also the Aquarius target (formerly known as Corona), where RNC reviewed the historical drill results and discovered ultra-high-grade intersections including 657.9 g/t gold over 2.3 meters, or 225.2 g/t gold over 1.9 meters.

RNC's share price was relatively stable, until the end of February when it tanked along with gold prices and the broader stock market. Like many other gold miners, RNC bottomed on March 16, when its share price reached the level of $0.14. Over the subsequent weeks, it recovered to the $0.3 level. The day following the Q1 financial results release, the share price jumped to $0.38 which means that it returned to the levels from the beginning of this year. As the company is in good financial condition, the gold price remains strong and RNC's prospects look bright, the share price should keep on growing. However, near-term development is not so clear. RSI is approaching the level of 80 and the share price is close to the resistance at $0.4. If this resistance level resists, the share price may decline back to the $0.3-0.32 area. If not, the resistance stands at $0.55.

What I like about RNC Minerals' Q1

Although the production declined quarter-over-quarter, it seems like the 2020 guidance is on track to be beaten.

The AISC declined, despite the negative impacts of bushfires and floodings.

The cash position increased and total debt declined.

The gold hedges should be gone in Q2.

Some very good exploration results were achieved.

What I don't like about RNC Minerals' Q1

The gold grades and production declined (although they should go back up in Q2).

The gold hedges prevented RNC from fully reaping the benefits of improved gold prices.

RNC is still neglecting the areas with coarse gold potential.

