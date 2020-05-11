New York Community Bancorp: Best Of A Bad Bunch

The company has had almost no write-offs in the last 20 years.

New York Community Bancorp is the most conservative lender in the country.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) is a medium-sized bank in New York specializing in multi-family real-estate, especially rent-subsidized units.

With assets of about $55 billion, it is dwarfed by its giant NY competitors like JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) with assets of $2.6, $1.9 and $2.3 trillion, respectively.

This is why NYCB is often overlooked by investors. But if you look behind the curtain, you will find NYCB is a conservative, well-run, niche-bank with many positives other banks do not have. These positives should be extremely attractive to any investor looking at banks in these turbulent times.

Here are 5 reasons why any investor looking for a long-term bank investment should consider NYCB. Images from NYCB presentation, see here.

1. NYCB is the most conservative lender in the country

NYCB is known for its strict, conservative lending standards. Throughout the years it has had the lowest loss ratios of any bank in the country. Nobody's even close.

That's the kind of bank you want to invest in troubled times.

CFO Thomas Cangemi:

I was very comfortable with our capital position. We have no losses. We have a history of no losses. We have a history of having the best asset quality in the country."

Yep, he's right; look at NYCB vs. peers over the last 27 years.

2. The 6.7% safe dividend is one of the highest in the banking sector

Although NYCB did decrease its dividend in 2015 that was more the result of its designation as "too big to fail" than it was of mismanagement. That burden has now been lifted since the TBTF limit has been raised to $250 billion from $50 billion. Since then it has steadfastly stood by the current dividend, including during the most recent earnings call.

CFO Thomas Cangemi:

So we're very comfortable with our capital position. Our dividend is solid and we've always been standing by our dividend and that's been the hallmark of the company."

3. The management team averages more than 28 years of experience with NYCB

If you are concerned that some wild and crazy changes in lending standards are about to destroy the conservative nature of NYCB, think again.

Here's top management and they have been adhering to their strict lending guidelines for literally decades.

4. NYCB has grown by acquisition over the last 20 years

In tough economic times, the strong can sometimes pick up bargains.

Here is what NYCB has done in the past and it is always looking for opportunities at the right price.

As you can see no acquisitions have been done recently, but that does not mean NYCB has stopped looking.

CEO Joseph Ficalora:

Over the course of our entire public life, we've made it very clear that we have the ability and have the desire to grow by acquisition and create value for shareholders. So there is going to be a transaction on the horizon that will be exactly in line with the kinds of things that we've done in the past. So I would ultimately suggest to you that we are in active discussions to do transactions, because that's what we do."

5. Insiders are buying

In the last 3 months, insiders have purchased a net total of 123,000 shares, and over the last year 283,000 shares. Who knows a company better than the people running it?

How I would play it

I like NYCB's position in an uneasy market. Forces much larger than can be imagined are on the move and conservative, cheap (relatively) and experienced operators are much more likely to succeed and rise in price.

NYCB is such a company in the banking sector.

If you are interested in banks as an investment, and you have a long-term investment strategy, NYCB has to be on your radar. I would wait until it goes under $10 again.

The dividend gives us some downside protection and you could enhance that by selling options as you go forward.

Risks, alarm bells and red flags

In this volatile market, all investment decisions deserve extra caution. Who knows what Congress and the Fed may do going forward?

Meaning extraordinary caution is required for all investments including this one.

And remember, there is nothing wrong with being in cash at this point in time until the market shows less volatility and more firm direction. Cash is a viable alternative.

