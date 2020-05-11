Tyson Foods: Beef Up Your Portfolio With This Essential Company

While the company will have some added costs and operational outages from COVID-19, its operations in food production are essential and should keep running for the most part.

Tyson Foods (TSN) remains beaten up after March's market turmoil, trading at 11.3x TTM P/E and with its well covered dividend yielding 2.8%. This is quite cheap for a company making essential food products. Compared to the recovery seen in the broader markets, Tyson Foods' share price is still down 36% from its 52-week high of $94.24 given the current share price of $60.39. Despite the odd closure and some added costs, the COVID-19 pandemic opens up an investment opportunity in this great company for long-term investors.

Data by YCharts

A large part of Tyson Foods' decline has been driven by COVID-19 operational outages at some of the company's plants for a couple of weeks due to workers testing positive for the disease. The company's Columbus Junction, Iowa pork plant, and Waterloo, Iowa beef and pork plant both had to be temporarily idled for a couple weeks but were able to resume operations after health regulators gave the go ahead at Columbus Junction on April 20th and now the Waterloo facility on May 5th.

As part of the effort to keep operations running smoothly, the company is using temperature scanners at all operations which should help spot cases early and keep closures to a minimum. To keep worker morale up, Tyson Foods also recently increased bonuses for front-line workers from a previously announced $60M up to $120M, as announced on April 29th. To put this $120M into perspective, Tyson Foods' net income for 2019 was $2,035M, so these bonuses will represent around only 6% of net income in a good year. This is not too steep a price to pay in my opinion in order to keep these essential operations running.

Among other significant added costs from COVID-19 will be the increase in short-term disability to 90% of worker pay for employees who cannot work because of illness and of course all the extra protective equipment needed. Even if these significant items take away another 6% of net income, in my opinion, these should be thought of as short term and relatively immaterial costs in the minds of long-term investors. If operations are able to keep rolling along, albeit with the odd facility closure, the dividend should be pretty safe as the dividend payout ratio was only 29.6% in the TTM period.

Quick Intro to the Company

With 2019 sales of $42.4B, Tyson Foods produces approximately 20% of the beef, pork, and chicken in the United States in addition to a portfolio of foods under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, and Ball Park brands to name a few. In 2019, Tyson Foods' revenues were generated from beef (36%), chicken (31%), prepared foods (20%), pork (10%), and international/other (3%).

Sourced from Tyson Foods' 2019 investor fact book

In terms of customer segments, consumer products make up the bulk of Tyson Foods' sales at 45% followed by foodservice (31%), international (13%), and industrial/other (11%). I would expect the foodservice segment to be the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic as restaurants see their operations heavily disrupted. That being said, people still need to eat and I would expect a large portion of the foodservice segment's lost sales to be transferred into the consumer products category, especially with the BBQ season right around the corner and consumers getting more creative with their home meals.

Sourced from Tyson Foods' 2019 investor fact book

Profitable and Growing

Tyson Foods' scale and position in the industry have allowed it to achieve an average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 15.3% and 10.6%, respectively, over the past decade. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle. Over this time period, dividend growth has been impressive with the dividend growing from $0.16/share in 2010 to $1.54 in the TTM period at an average compound growth rate around 25%. As mentioned previously, the dividend looks well supported by earnings given the 29.6% dividend payout ratio in the TTM period. This low payout ratio also leaves room for future dividend growth.

Source data from Morningstar

How About The Debt?

Financial leverage at Tyson Foods has seen a rise since the beginning of the decade and sits at 2.35x in the latest quarter. However, this financial leverage still remains fairly conservative for a consumer staple company as evidenced by an interest coverage ratio of 5.98x in the TTM period. Tyson Foods' share count briefly shot higher in 2014 when the company purchased Hillshire for $8.6B but has since fallen back to lows seen before the acquisition.

Source data from Morningstar

Price Ratios and Potential Returns

Tyson Foods' 11.3x TTM P/E ratio can also be expressed as an 8.9% earnings yield, but I also always like to examine the relationship between average ROE and price-to-book value in what I call the Investors' Adjusted ROE. It examines the average ROE over a business cycle and adjusts that ROE for the price investors are currently paying for the company's book value or equity per share. With Tyson Foods earning an average ROE of 15.3% over the past decade and shares currently trading at a price-to-book value of 1.52x when the price is $60.39, this would yield an Investors' Adjusted ROE of 10.1% for an investor's equity at that purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is above the 9% that I like to see, even before adding a 3% growth rate to represent the company growing alongside GDP, which could increase this potential total return up to 13.1%.

Source data for calculations from Morningstar

Takeaway

Tyson Foods looks like a great value investment right now in an uncertain market still sitting 36% off 52-week highs. While the company will have some added costs and temporary operational outages from COVID-19, its operations in food production are essential and should keep running for the most part throughout the pandemic. At 11.3x TTM P/E and with a solid Investors' Adjusted ROE over 10.1%, it looks like a good time to become an investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.