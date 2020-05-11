Torex Gold: Digging Into The Q1 Results

We're now more than one-third of the way through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and we continue to see relatively mixed results across the board due to differing rules across jurisdictions regarding COVID-19 related shutdowns. Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) is one of the most recent names to report its Q1 earnings results, and while the company had a solid quarter operationally, it was less impressive financially. Unfortunately, the company had to withdraw its guidance for FY-2020, given that the El Limon-Guajes Mine [ELG Mine] will be shut for a minimum of six weeks due to government-mandated shutdowns. The silver lining is that while Q2 is likely to be a very soft quarter, the market generally looks twelve months ahead, and I would be surprised if we are still dealing with government-related mine shutdowns in FY-2021. Therefore, I believe further weakness in Torex Gold's share price below C$16.00 would be a buying opportunity as the company continues to be a solid organic growth candidate with industry-leading costs.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Torex Gold released its Q1 operating and financial results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 108,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $975/oz. These figures were mostly in line with the company's initial FY-2020 guidance of 450,000 ounces of gold production at $930/oz, forecasting stable gold production year-over-year with a nearly 20% increase in costs year over year. This jump in cost guidance is primarily related to a change in accounting for stockpile inventory, as well as higher growth-related capital expenditures, with $49 million expected to be spent on Media Luna alone. Lastly, the jump in costs was the anticipated continuation of high soluble iron in the ores to be processed, but the company has since made some progress on this front. Therefore, while the jump in costs is certainly not appealing on the surface, it is more a function of a change in account principles and investment in growing production long term. The ultimate goal is to grow production with the addition of Media Luna ore, a mammoth-sized 6-million ounce gold deposit just 7 kilometers from Torex's ELG Mine. Let's take a closer look at the Q1 operating results below:

(Source: Company Website)

As we can see in the table above, we saw decent operating results out of the ELG Mine in Q1, with an average plant throughput of 12,400 tonnes per day, a new 2-year high. Notwithstanding the lower grades in the quarter of 2.52 grams per tonne gold vs. an average above 2.90 grams per tonne gold for much of FY-2019, we wouldn't have seen the significant drop-off we did in quarterly gold production. From a cost standpoint, all-in sustaining costs for the quarter came in at $975/oz, slightly above guidance, related partially due to the change in accounting principles noted earlier. This accounting change was believed to have a headwind of $100/oz in Q1 2020. Therefore, the real costs for Q1 2020 on a comparative basis were likely closer to $900/oz, if not for this new accounting standard. The real bright spot for the quarter worth noting is in gold recovery rates, with gold recovery rates hitting a new high at 89.4%, more than 240 basis points above design.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As those familiar with the Torex Gold story know, the company has had an issue since mining began with soluble iron issues in the ore, and average cyanide consumption being quite high. Fortunately, we see average cyanide consumption drop materially in the quarter, from 4.1 kilograms per tonne to 3.1 kilograms per tonne in the quarter. This drop is due to continued initiatives aimed at better dealing with the soluble iron issues, and Torex is now piping oxygen into two tanks, a strategy that seems to be working great. As noted, gold recovery rates jumped to 89.4%, above the plant design, and this improved oxidation is supporting these solid gold recovery rates. It's important to note that these exceptional results were achieved despite increased soluble iron in the ore in the period. The company has proven since operations began that they're effective problem-solvers and are continually finding ways to try to improve operations. The next significant initiative to test will be the Muckahi Mining System, which the company hopes can make mining processes much more efficient.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Unfortunately, for those skimming over the results quickly, it looked like a terrible quarter financially as net debt rose, and we saw net losses despite a much higher realized gold selling price above $1,570/oz. However, these net losses have nothing to do with operations and were entirely due to derivative losses, given the 25% depreciation in the Mexican peso relative to the US dollar in Q1. Of the $37.8 million derivative loss in Q1, $27.6 million was unrealized. The reason for the derivative loss was because Torex entered into currency forwards in Q1 for roughly 50% of its anticipated 2020 peso-denominated expenditures. Therefore, with the peso plunging and seeing one of its sharpest down moves in years vs. the US dollar, this was the culprit for the net losses. Excluding for derivatives and on an adjusted earnings standpoint, the company saw adjusted quarterly earnings per share of $0.23 and should have no problem generating annual EPS of $1.00 for FY-2020. At a share price of US$13.60, this is a very reasonable valuation for an intermediate gold producer at 13.5x forward earnings.

(Source: TC2000.com)

When it comes to net debt and the first slight increase sequentially in over a year, this is also worth unpacking, as the company actually paid down $21.8 million worth of outstanding debt in the quarter. The marginal increase in net debt, however, is due to the company drawing down an extra $50 million on its revolving credit facility to bolster its balance sheet in case the mine shutdowns go on longer than expected. Therefore, if not for COVID-19 and this precautionary measure, it's likely we would have seen even further debt repayment in the quarter, and a net debt position of below $10 million to finish the quarter. Currently, the company has a cash balance of $134 million and net debt of $26 million, putting the company in a comfortable position, given that there's also further liquidity available on the revolving credit facility of $50 million. Based on the higher gold price and factoring in what's likely to be a weaker Q2, I expect Torex Gold to finish the year at a net cash position of $25 million or higher to finish FY-2020.

(Source: Company Presentation, Author's Notes)

In summary, it was a solid quarter for Torex Gold operationally, and the company remains in a stable financial position to weather any storm here related to COVID-19. Unfortunately, on the surface, the quarter looked uglier than it should have due to the depreciation in the Mexican peso. The good news is that these are short-term issues and non-recurring items that don't affect continuing operations, and the company continues to be an industry-leading gold producer with a solid organic growth profile. Currently, Torex is trading at just 13.5x forward earnings, and barely $115/oz based on 10.4 million ounces of gold resources and a US$1.2 billion market capitalization. Therefore, I would view any corrections to the C$16.00 level as low-risk buying opportunities, and I continue to see Torex as one of the most attractive Tier-2 jurisdiction gold producers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.