Circling Back On Calithera Biosciences

"Everything at some point has been declared the root of all evil." - Criss Jami

Today, we revisit a Tier 4 biotech concern that continues to advance its pipeline and one we have not looked at in some time. Its stock has held up well in the volatility in the market in 2020. The company posted first-quarter results late last week, so it is probably a good time for an update to our investment thesis on this concern. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Calithera Biosciences (CALA) is a San Francisco, California-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that IPO'd in 2014. The company is focused on discovering and developing first-in-class small molecule drugs that slow tumor growth by controlling key metabolic pathways in tumor and immune cells. The pipeline is comprised of various novel therapeutics that work in two ways. One, they work by targeting key metabolic enzymes to disrupt metabolic pathways that provide tumor/diseased cells with nutrients they need for survival and growth. Two, the drugs work to enhance the body's own immune system to target and kill disease-causing cells. Changes in cellular metabolism are incredibly consistent across numerous tumor types, which provides the potential to develop broadly applicable agents that target metabolic pathways and have less toxicity than cytotoxic agents.

The company's lead product candidate is CB-839, which is in development to treat a variety of cancers. Overall, in order of most advanced to the least, the company's pipeline is broken down into five programs: Glutaminase Inhibitor Telaglenastat, Arginase Inhibitor INCB001158, Arginase Inhibitor CB-280, CD73 Inhibitor CB-708, and IL4I1 Inhibitor CB-668. Calithera Biosciences has a market capitalization of around $470 million and trades for just over $6.50 a share.

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

Glutaminase Inhibitor Telaglenastat CB-839

CB-839 is an orally bioavailable inhibitor of human glutaminase. Alterations in the metabolic pathway of tumors often cause a large rise in the uptake of glucose and glutamine. The removal of glutamine leads to a large reduction in cell growth and induces cell death in certain types of cancer cells. Also, inhibition of glutaminase results in glutamine accumulating in tumors, which is a good thing because it is frequently depleted in a tumor's microenvironment, and that matters because it has been shown to be an important nutrient for T-cell growth. In theory, CB-839 could treat cancer by first starving the tumor cell and then by facilitating the activation of T-cells in the tumor's microenvironment. The drug is being evaluated in a variety of indications: renal cell carcinoma + Cabozantinib CANTATA, renal cell carcinoma + Everolimus ENTRATA, solid tumors + Talazoparib, solid tumors + Palbociclib, lung NRF2/Keap1 mutation, and multiple investigator sponsored trials.

Source: Company Presentation

In June of 2019, the company announced that the drug achieved positive top-line results in its first randomized Phase 2 trial, ENTRATA, of Telaglenastat with Everolimus in renal cell carcinoma. The drug combination doubled the median progression-free survival in heavily pre-treated patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, and the drug displayed a favorable safety profile.

Source: Company Presentation

The drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial called CANTATA. It is a global, randomized, double-blind trail designed with registrational intent, comparing Telaglenastat in combination with Cabozantinib compared against placebo with Cabozantinib in patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Enrollment for the trial has been completed, which includes 444 patients globally. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival. Calithera plans to report top-line efficacy and safety data from the trial in late Q3 or Q4 of 2020. Additionally, multiple combination trials are ongoing.

Source: Company Presentation

Arginase Inhibitor INCB001158

INCB001158 causes an immunosuppressive effect by reducing the amino acid arginine in the tumor microenvironment, and by preventing the immune system's cytotoxic T-cells and natural killer cells from proliferating and killing the tumor. Inhibition of arginase activity reverses the immunosuppressive block and restores T-cell function. INCB001158 has the potential for anti-tumor activity in renal cell cancer, breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and any other tumor types where arginase-secreting MDSCs are known to play an immunosuppressive role.

Source: Company Presentation

At the ESMO 2019 Congress, the company presented data from a Phase 1 trial evaluating INCB001158 as monotherapy and in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab in checkpoint inhibitor refractory and naive advanced/metastatic solid tumors. The trial is being conducted in collaboration with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY). Responses were observed in patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer, which is a disease that is usually not sensitive to checkpoint inhibition.

Source: Company Presentation

Phase 1/2 clinical trials with INCB001158 are enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors, and patients are being treated with INCB001158 as a monotherapy and in combination with an anti-PD1 antibody. Furthermore, ongoing clinical trials are evaluating INCB001158 in combination with multiple chemotherapy combinations.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

As of the end of March, the company had cash, cash equivalents and investments of roughly $138 million. The company raised an additional $33 million in April. Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter were $20.1 million compared to $17.9 million in Q4 of 2019. General and administrative expenses were $4.5 million in the quarter compared to $4.5 million last quarter. Overall, the company had a net loss of $24.4 million in the quarter compared to a net loss of $21.7 million last quarter.

Despite a decent market cap, only four analyst firms follow CALA. The consensus price target is right near current trading levels. The latest recommendation came from H.C. Wainwright which reiterated its Buy rating and $9.50 price target on CALA on Friday .Citigroup on March 27th reiterated its buy rating, but lowered its price target from $8 a share to $7 a share. On the same day, Jefferies came out and initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $6 price target.

Verdict

Calithera Biosciences has multiple "shots on goal" and its shares have held up well despite the massive volatility in the markets over the past few months. Unfortunately, given the current market uncertainty, it is hard to recommend CALA for anything more than a small "watch item" position at best right now. It is years away from commercialization and is up near analyst price targets. If the stock gets back into $2.60 to $4.00 level it traded at late last year when insiders were scooping up shares, we may revised our investment recommendation on CALA.

"Evil might not prevail in the end, but it certainly doesn't fail to devastate in its time." - Richelle E. Goodrich

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Join our growing community today by clicking on our logo below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.