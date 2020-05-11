Coronavirus Roundtable - Adjusting Dividend Growth Investing For 2020

He also discusses what's behind his approach, and which companies he likes for this specific period, even with an eye on the long term.

He talks about stories where his thesis is challenged by the COVID-19 environment and the changes he's made as a result.

The Dividend Guy joins us to talk about how his focus on dividend growth is adjusting for the current market.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Source: Bill Watterson/Calvin & Hobbes

Long-term investing is an attractive philosophy to espouse, just like margin of safety or value investing. Who doesn't want to invest for the long term, to preserve their retirement? Who doesn't want to build the possibility they're wrong, or to buy something for cheaper than it's worth? These all sound good in theory, but the nuance and the challenge is in practicing them.

Mike Heroux, better known on Seeking Alpha as The Dividend Guy, focuses on long-term, dividend growth investing. His Marketplace service, Dividend Growth Rocks, doesn't hide its cards. He also tends to stay fully invested in his portfolio. That doesn't mean, though, that he sat on his hands over the past few months.

We discussed how he adjusted his analysis to account for a COVID-19 context, and then how that played out in his portfolio. He talked about trimming Apple (AAPL) and selling Bank of Ozark (OZK), and adding Open Text (OTEX) and VF Corp (VFC), and why he likes Hasbro (HAS) as a lockdown company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long DIS.

The Dividend Guy is long MSFT, AAPL, DIS, OTEX, HAS, RY, PEP, NTIOF, and VFC.