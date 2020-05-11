Covid And Cascading Collapses

You might call this the Will E Coyote effect - you’ve run off the cliff, or the cliff has disappeared from under you, but there’s a brief moment while your legs windmill in the air before gravity kicks in. It can take a while for the inevitable to happen, but then, as Lenin pointed out, you get a decade of inevitable in a week.

The Will E Coyote effect was pretty pronounced at RIM. For some people it was blindingly obvious when the iPhone appeared in 2007 that this was a completely new paradigm for both mobile and computing and that the incumbents - RIM, Palm, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) - faced an existential threat. But Blackberry (NYSE:BB) unit sales carried on rising for four years after the iPhone launch - in fact they went up 6x. It took time for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to build the route to market and the software features that would let it take over in the enterprise, and time for the market to work that out. Meanwhile, some people lost a lot of money shorting RIM too soon.