The Alternatives Underperform At Altria

The poor performance in alternative investments was slightly masked by the performance of smokeables, but that poor performance may come back into focus.

The need to diversify beyond combustible tobacco products has been acknowledged by Altria Group (MO); it is evident in the business development strategy. The company has investments in Cronos Group (CRON) and JUUL Labs (JUUL), among others, and owns the Chateau Ste. Michelle wine business. This article makes some concerning observations about those alternative businesses.

What's going on at CRON

The actual revenues CRON is producing for a company of its size are not really impressive. The company last week reported revenues for Q1'20 of $8.43M, leading to an adjusted operating loss of $40.65M. There is no risk of the company going under, though, as cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q1'20 were $1.13B and short-term investments were $206.23M.

Table 1: CRON market cap and enterprise value. Source: SA Value tab.

The numbers that were are not the most disappointing thing about CRON, it is the numbers that weren't. On March 17, the company reported it would have to restate certain financial statements. Revenue for Q1'19 was set to be reduced by C$2.5M and revenues for Q3'19 by C$5.1M.

In terms of revenues, CRON pales in comparison to competitors like Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC:CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB), companies which themselves have had a tough time the past 12 months.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1: Trading of CRON, ACB and CGC the past 12 months.

In reality, CRON never belonged among those larger pot stock names based on the size of its operations; it wasn't expected to produce the same revenues. For example, CGC produced net revenues of C$123.8M for the quarter ending December 31, 2019, and ACB reported total net revenues of C$56M for the same quarter. The strong point of CRON was supposed to be the ability to produce cannabinoids via biosynthesis thanks to its agreement with Ginkgo Bioworks. I'll leave you with the latest of that because it is something a bit more positive after the negatives, at least CRON is on track with previously disclosed timelines regarding those efforts.

"...Subsequent to the quarter end, Cronos Fermentation successfully fermented one of our target cannabinoids CBGA, using the cannabinoid strains in our Winnipeg R&D labs... Having accomplished the milestone of successfully fermenting a cannabinoid at R&D scale at our facility, we continue to be confident in our ability to commercially ferment cannabinoids under our previously disclosed time line of September 2021." - Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO of CRON, Q1'20 earnings call.

Figure 2: Cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) serves as a precursor for common cannabinoids like the acid forms of THC and CBD. Source: CRON presentation.

What about at JUUL

If things at CRON are developing, albeit slowly, then things at JUUL appear to be going backwards. MO paid $12.8B for a 35% stake in December 2018. Eighteen months down the line, JUUL has cut its internal valuation to ~$13B. JUUL is also looking at cutting 900 jobs (one-third of the workforce), having previously announced it would cut 650 jobs in November 2019 (a number that was revised up from 500 jobs). JUUL also recently announced it would downsize its European operations, stopping sales in several countries.

There is some slightly better news. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, e-cigarette manufacturers now have until September 9, 2020, instead of May 12, 2020, to submit marketing applications for their e-cigarette products. The alternative is to remove your product from the market. In June 2019, former US FDA commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, noted that JUUL was going to have a hard time getting their product approved due to the history of youth use of the product. These comments came as the FDA had proposed a then 10-month deadline for submission of marketing applications. By November 2019, Gottlieb had strengthened his stance. Noting the results of two studies showing the popularity of JUUL among teens, Gottlieb said it was possible that "this product can't exist on the market anymore."

An extended deadline gives JUUL a better chance to show its product deserves approval, and perhaps some new data showing things have changed since November 2019. In response to the studies Gottlieb cited, JUUL stopped the sale of mint-flavoured pods in the US. It isn't that surprising that when JUUL previously stopped the sale of fruity flavours in the US, that teens simply switched to mint instead. The question now will be if teens will simply switch to available flavours like Virginia Tobacco, Classic Tobacco and Menthol. The hope would be that teen use of JUUL decreases in time for the company submitting its application and that results in the FDA being more willing to grant approval. Approval would be welcome news for MO, which so far has seen nothing but pain from the JUUL investment.

Ste. Michelle Wines

In Q1'20, MO's wine business, Ste. Michelle, wrote off $292M of inventory and estimated $100M in losses due to purchase commitments which were no longer believed to be of economic benefit. MO accordingly recorded a $392M pre-tax charge related to that. That charge takes out $0.16 per share in MO's adjusted diluted EPS for Q1'20 ($1.09), which is one of the reasons the reported diluted EPS is $0.83 (table 1). MO's alternative investments are meant to add to the story, not detract from it.

Table 2: Table noting differences between reported diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS. Source: MO Q1'20 earnings press release.

Conclusions

Of course, there are bullish developments at MO. The most recent earnings came with news that smokeable volumes rose 6.2% when expectations were for a 2.2% drop. Apparently, smokeables are alive and well. Does anyone think that is sustainable? Does anyone think that times are changing in 2020 and people are going to start smoking again long term? I view it as a bump in the curve, a spike in a continued downward trend. So does MO, the company still sees cigarette volumes declining in the US.

"Altria maintains its 2020 estimated full-year domestic cigarette industry adjusted decline rate to be in a range of 4% to 6%." Comments from MO in the Q1'20 earnings press release.

But while there are bullish developments in Q1'20 related to the traditional business, the alternative businesses/investments are underperforming, and some have never really performed. The arguments have been made on valuation for a long in MO, and are strengthened nicely by the recent increase in smokeables volumes. That argument is going to take a sudden hit if MO has a bad quarter on smokeables, and the focus will come back onto the alternatives. MO does have IQOS in the US, and smokeless tobacco products, but investors are going to want something a bit better from JUUL, CRON and the Ste. Michelle wines business.

I think MO as a stock is in a high-risk position at the moment, and don't see it as a good long, as a return to the low $30s (as seen in March) is on the table for Q2'20 earnings. I can't advocate for a short right this week, however, because I don't see a catalyst to return focus to the underperforming alternative businesses. A speculative play with puts, or a hedged short may be a trade worth considering, however, heading into Q2'20 earnings, depending on where the stock is sitting.

