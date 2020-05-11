Retirement Strategy: Buying The Dip Works Again, For Now

Buying this dip has worked once again for dividend growth investors who have timed the market right.

Well I never said I was perfect but I did think I was right.

Maybe it's because I am at a stage that everything makes me wary. Maybe I am just an old scardey-cat. Whatever it is, the bulls have been winning and dividend growth stocks that got crushed are on their way up again and this market continues to ignore the current economy, facts and fundamentals, while embracing its forward-looking stare - and it is obviously working.

Who Am I To Fight The Trend?

It does not take a genius to just look at the current reversal of fortunes from the low point of this crisis:

That's nearly a 50% increase from the depths, and while it's not back up to where it was at its highest, it is a very formidable bounce back. To be honest, I would not even bother calling this a "relief rally" at this point! How can I? Each drop has been quickly replaced with a rapid rise.

While the Dow Jones (DJI) is what I have been looking at, this has been applicable to the other market averages as well, like the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX)

The NDX is almost all the way back and closing in on its all time highs! This index seems to have been leading the charge, in my view, but I have to say that this "rebound" overall has been more than impressive!

OK, How About Some Dividend Aristocrats And Kings?

Of all the stocks I ever owned, my favorites have always been the dividend aristocrats and kings. These stocks have stood the test of time and while I am out of the market I have kept an eye on a bunch of my former core positions. How have they done in this rebound?

A picture is worth 1,000 words, the saying goes. If you were to buy at the lowest point (which would have been tough, but still) each of these world-class iconic dividend aristocrats and kings would now be making you a bit of capital appreciation and the dividend income would still be flowing in. That's even the case with Exxon Mobil (XOM), which has been and is still facing all sorts of fundamental issues.

Let's take a look at each of these current yields:

AT&T (T): Dividend yield - 7.20% Procter & Gamble (PG): Dividend yield - 2.82% Coca-Cola (KO): Dividend yield - 3.68% Altria (MO): Dividend yield - 9.57% Exxon Mobil (XOM): Dividend yield - 7.87%

If a dividend growth investor added an equal amount to each of these core positions, the current yield for that purchase would be a remarkable 6.228% as of right now.

It ain't easy to have your "buy the dip" hats on at the right time, giving you a nice little basket of dividend aristocrats and kings pay you that much! Truth be told, only a handful of market timers would have had it timed perfectly. But even if you'd averaged out at 5% yield and just a bit of share price decrease, you still would have been like a "thief in the night"!

While I was being conservative and would have been hunkering down, I would have probably trimmed my positions and raised cash and have still been sitting on it.

My bad. It is what it is - for now.

Even News Reports Are Becoming Very Positive

Just take a look at this article from Markets Insider:

"The market has already anticipated this historic fall in the economy by dropping dramatically in late February and most of March and likewise has already anticipated a bottom and bounce from the lows," said Chris Zaccarelli, the chief investment officer for the Independent Advisor Alliance... Investors have been encouraged by signs of a US economic reopening, as some states have started allowing nonessential businesses to go back to work. In addition, signs of easing tensions from the US-China trade war lifted sentiment.

Pretty positive to me, right?

I am still not willing to ignore the intense headwinds the markets face, as this article points out:

The Friday report showed that in one month, the US economy shed 20.5 million jobs, the most ever, and that unemployment skyrocketed to 14.7%. The report shows how quickly the coronavirus pandemic hit the labor market - just two months earlier, in February, the unemployment rate was 3.5%, a 50-year low. ... In one month, the US economy has lost more jobs than the 8.7 million erased during the great recession. The unemployment rate has also jumped over the Great Recession peak of 10% in October 2009 seemingly overnight. "The April employment report - if there was any lasting hope for a V-shaped recovery, this dashed it," Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics, told Business Insider....What's perhaps most devastating about the April report is the extent to which it underestimates current economic pain. The unemployment rate doesn't take into account, for example, workers who have had their hours cut because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, for this piece I will not belabor them. The facts of the markets are speaking and those who have listened to it are currently doing very nicely. Especially dividend growth investors who just stuck with the process.

You have more shares at higher yields and an increase of income, at least with the above core positions.

My Bottom Line

I never claimed to be perfect, but I will flatly state when I have not been correct. As of now, I have been wrong and if this trend continues, I myself would have missed a wonderful opportunity to grow my cash flow. My congratulations go out to all of you who simply stayed the course, which was probably a very difficult decision!

It remains to be seen whether this trend continues. But I will definitely be following it as a skeptic until I see this pandemic under control - not simply watching some businesses opening up and surfers getting back in the waves.

Of course I hope we have a lively comment stream from our Seeking Alpha community, and find out what you folks think about all of this. It should be eye-opening to say the least!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

