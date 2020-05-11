Granite Point Mortgage Trust: Expect A Bounce On Tough But Not Devastating Quarter

Industry Background and Peers

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) is a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust (cmREIT). It uses funds to buy assets, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), commercial real estate (CRE) loans, and repo agreements. To buy these assets, cmREITs are made up of some equity from shareholders and the rest is done with debt, so they are leveraged up (usually 2x-5x). The sector has had a very rough time in the last couple months, and rightfully so. The underlying value of these commercial real estate assets has had quite a bit of volatility, as no one is sure just how many commercial businesses will a) stop paying rent in the short term and b) stop operating if business doesn't come back quick enough.

This all has been exacerbated by the fact that asset values dropped so quickly that a slew of margin calls hit the industry. A margin call is when the lender - in this case the lender of funds to the cmREITs - sees the value of their collateral drop enough that they can call in the loan they gave. Because the value of the assets these cmREITs had on their books dropped so rapidly, lenders were able to call in the loans they gave out with these assets as collateral. This led to many cmREITs selling off assets at the worst possible valuations, when the market was most scared in mid- to late March.

In the best cases, such as for one of its strongest peers Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), all margin calls were met, and it was able to do this with GAAP book value falling only from $27.82 at the end of 2019 to $26.92 at the end of Q1 2020, or just 3.3%. BXMT has a very strong portfolio that is majority office real estate and is very well-diversified by geography. It has very low leverage and in general has much safer assets than most peers.

Then there is the other end of the spectrum, with Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR), which saw its book value drop all the way from $16.39 at the end of 2019 to an estimated $2.75-3.75 when it gave that update on April 20th. This is what happens to lenders that have riskier assets and are overleveraged. Due to it having to sell off assets at the exact wrong time from these margin calls, and the fact that it was leveraged up enough, IVR lost ~80% of its book value!

I certainly am no expert, but from some recent research, it seems to me the biggest reason Invesco was hit so hard was the very large portion of repo lines on its balance sheet. It's my understanding that using these as a means of funding was the main cause of having a lot of margin calls. Please, anyone that has more info about the exact nature of why Invesco was hit so hard and more info about margin calls in general for each of the main asset classes held by cmREITs, feel free to add in the comments. It will be much appreciated.

Here is a table I found that recently laid out the assets held by each cmREIT. I went ahead and highlighted the ones I plan to compare in this article:

As you can see, Invesco had a much higher amount of repo lines on its books than any other cmREIT. I've already mentioned IVR, BXMT, and GPMT above. I'm also including Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) and Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) because those are the two cmREITs I owned going into this downturn and that I have followed the most closely the last few years. I saw very large initial declines in my positions, but have since been trading around the volatility very successfully.

In short, LADR, while seeing very large initial declines, has remained very strong operationally. It has lost more book value (~9%) than BXMT, but has increased its liquidity substantially and is now very well-positioned going forward. Of the cmREITs I follow, LADR is the 2nd strongest only to BXMT. XAN, on the other hand, has had results a little closer to IVR. It did not quite lose 80% of book value, but the book value did drop by about half.

How Will GPMT Perform?

I wanted to do a quick recap of how each of these cmREITs has performed so far, since all of them have either reported Q1 results and book value along with it, or, in the case of IVR, given an estimate of book value. But the whole point of this article is mostly to guess where GPMT's book value will end up. GPMT has been very quiet thus far, which I think is the main reason the stock price remains severely depressed. After some research, GPMT's assets look riskier to me than BXMT or LADR, but slightly safer than XAN and with less repo lines than IVR. I expect first-quarter results to be rough, but not devastating, considering the share price is already ~75% of where it was. Because of this, I think it is a Speculative Buy ahead of earnings to come out Monday, 5/11, after-hours.

Based on a look at peers, both stronger and weaker, I expect GPMT to report book value dropping between 30% and 60% from the end of 2019. I know this is a wide range, but the way I see it is it looks like it has a safer asset base than XAN from a Loan to Value (LTV) and portfolio yield standpoint, but it has less cash and more repo lines per dollar of assets. Based on the last reported book value of $18.58 from Q4 2019, this would put GPMT at a book value of $7.43-13.00. Since the stock was recently trading at $4.50, this leaves considerable upside in my best-case scenario, but would still leave GPMT with a healthy cushion to book value in my worst case.

Here is how each of the listed peers have performed so far this year:

If I'm right about the book value falling less than in the case of XAN or IVR, I expect GPMT will trade at $6 or $7 within the week, with further upside if the situation continues to stabilize in coming months. Obviously, this is all a lot of speculation. There are definite risks, and I only recommend people look at GPMT as a short-term trade if they have a very high risk profile. Now, to put all the book values together into one chart, here is where they all stand:

Source: Author's table, information pulled from respective 10-Ks

Conclusion

Overall, I like LADR the best, being both strong fundamentally and operationally, but priced at a healthy discount to book value. I see BXMT as the strongest and safest option, but it is priced as such, and thus, the upside with it is much smaller, so I rate it at Neutral. I like XAN and GPMT as Speculative Buys at their current prices. I would not touch IVR at all and rate it as a Sell. It is priced way too close to its estimated book value considering how terrible the quarter has been for it. If things get any worse, IVR could easily lose all its value. Keep in mind that I am still trying to learn this sector and the underlying movements in it. All my ratings are for my own tracking purposes, and everyone should do their own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPMT, LADR, XAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.