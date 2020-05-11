UGA: A W-Shaped Gasoline Demand Recovery Is Looking Increasingly Probable

The continued growth of new U.S. COVID-19 cases outside of New York State shows that Americans are still highly susceptible to infection despite the prevention measures that have been taken.

Last month I outlined three possible demand curve scenarios for gasoline as the U.S. emerges from the first round of coronavirus-related lockdown orders: a V-shaped rebound characterized by a rapid return to pre-lockdown volumes; a U-shaped rebound characterized by a slow return; and a W-shaped rebound characterized by multiple rounds of declining and rebounding demand.

Data that has been released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration [EIA] in the subsequent weeks has eliminated the U-shaped scenario from contention. Gasoline demand for the week ending May 1 continued the sharp rebound that began four weeks ago (see figure) as lockdown orders in many states were relaxed, if not lifted outright. While the current trajectory would not see demand recover to seasonal levels for several weeks yet, initial fears that demand would remain suppressed for an extended duration are passing.

U.S. weekly gasoline demand. Source: EIA (2020).

This continued rebound coincided with a small reduction in U.S. gasoline production for the week ending May 1 as refiners continued to idle capacity in response to the demand weakness. U.S. gasoline inventories declined, albeit from record volumes, as demand outstripped supply (see figure).

Gasoline futures prices have rebounded solidly from their April lows as inventories have been drawn down (see figure). Prices have further been supported as concerns that gasoline supply would exceed storage capacity, which were sparked by front-month WTI crude exceeding its own storage capacity last month, have abated. This can be seen in the recent price convergence of the June contract with the August contract following the emergence of a substantial differential in April.

The continued restoration of gasoline demand does not necessarily mean that gasoline is experiencing a V-shaped recovery, however. The fact that the demand recovery commenced even as lockdown orders remained in place across the U.S. shows that the social distancing measures that were implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have not been thoroughly respected. Unfortunately, this reduced effectiveness has allowed the coronavirus to continue its spread across the country, albeit at a slower growth rate than prevailed in March. In fact, excluding New York State, which is maintaining its current lockdown order for at least another week, the number of new COVID-19 cases is increasing across the U.S. as many states have defied expert medical opinion by lifting lockdown orders.

The reality is that most Americans have not yet been infected by the coronavirus and therefore do not have immunity. Even in New York State, which has borne the brunt of the U.S. pandemic to date, antibody testing has indicated that less than 13% of the state's population has been infected; the percentage of the U.S. population to have been infected to date is likely lower still. Inasmuch as rebounding gasoline demand has been due to the relaxation of social distancing measures, in other words, it has contributed to the continued rise of new COVID-19 cases. And, in the continued absence of a vaccine, the low immunity rate in the general population means that a higher death toll can be expected. One of the leading infection models recently doubled its predicted death count through August to 134,000 Americans, for example.

The primary question for gasoline demand, then, is whether lockdown orders will be re-implemented at some point in the future. Many medical experts have been warning since March that lockdown orders will need to be re-implemented at some point in the future, with a recurring pattern of liftings and reinstatements existing until a vaccine becomes available in 2021 (at the earliest). The fact that several weeks of nationwide lockdown orders were able to slow, but not stop, the growth of the coronavirus makes it increasingly likely that an additional round of orders will be implemented in many, if not all, states later in 2020.

Such a situation would result in a demand recovery that is shaped like a W rather than a V. While the current demand recovery has shown that Americans quickly are quickly resuming their energy-intensive lifestyles as lockdown orders are eased, this same trait is making it more likely that demand will again decline relative to seasonal levels later this year. A V-shaped recovery would necessitate that the country's number of new COVID-19 cases to be declining at this stage, and the fact that this is only happening if New York State's strict measures are accounted for illustrates the likely outcome of lockdown measures being eased at this stage.

The United States Gasoline ETF (UGA) offers retail investors exposure to gasoline prices without the need for a futures trading account. The ETF, which has an expense ratio of 0.75%, targets the spot price of New York Harbor conventional gasoline via holdings of short-term RBOB futures contracts. The ETF's price closely tracks this benchmark over short time periods, although it has underperformed in contango situations due to the forward roll of the contracts (see figure).

Data by YCharts

The ETF has seen its total assets under management value surge from $15 million in March to over $72 million as investors have piled into the shares in expectation of a V-shaped gasoline demand recovery. While those who bought while the ETF was trading in the $9-10/share range have achieved strong gains, investors should recognize that conditions are becoming increasingly bearish for gasoline prices moving forward. The RBOB gasoline crack spread has almost recovered to its pre-lockdown levels as the rebound in gasoline demand has coincided with reduced gasoline supply (see figure). This will cause idled refining capacity to resume production, preventing a repeat of the supply/demand mismatch that resulted in the recent gasoline price increase.

The growing likelihood that lockdown orders, or some other form of mandatory social distancing, will be re-imposed given the continued growth of U.S. COVID-19 cases outside of New York State, will serve as an additional headwind to gasoline prices. Given that gasoline stocks remain well above their normal levels for this time of the year, any subsequent decline to gasoline demand will quickly cause gasoline prices to fall again. UGA's recent popularity does not mean that it represents a good long opportunity given this shifting price environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.