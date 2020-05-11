Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - May 10, 2020

This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

In a week where a number of pending acquisition targets announced earnings, Craft Brew Alliance stepped up as one of the stand out performers. Both EPS and Revenue beat market forecasts (which had been lowered) but provided investors with the necessary degree of comfort. These figures are for the quarter ending March 31, so the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on a full earnings period is yet to be felt. However, the company listed a number of measures it has taken to mitigate the effect as best as possible. The timeline of reopening the brewpubs will be a closely watched developments across the industry and the country as localized easing of restrictions are implemented.

Contained within the earnings press release issued on Wednesday was also a small reference to the pending acquisition by Anheuser-Busch (“A-B”). The company stated,

During the quarter, we also continued working closely with regulators in support of our pending combination with Anheuser-Busch (“A-B”), which received overwhelming support by a majority of non A-B shareholders at our shareholder meeting in February and is expected to close this year.

Investors clearly raised a glass to this news as by Friday's close, the stock was up $0.59 at $15.63, a rise of 3.92%. Although it was Monday & Friday that saw the significant gains in the stock price. However, the company failed to expand on the state of the request from the DOJ for additional information in relation to the merger. Simply adding,

As previously disclosed, following the approval by shareholders, the proposed expanded partnership remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of requisite regulatory approvals.

The expected completion date is also unchanged from the previous guidance of "the transaction is expected to close in 2020". The current simple spread now stands at 5.57% against an offer price of $16.50 from A-B. The stock had traded as high as $15.84 on April 29 before succumbing to some profit taking. The floor price, like in so many other merger arbitrage situations is extremely difficult to judge. The reopening of the economy will be at different speeds throughout the country and the attitude of the population towards going to a bar will take even longer to recover. However, before the outbreak, the stock was trading at around $7.50 thus giving a large downside should the deal turn sour.

We currently think with the ongoing regulatory involvement and the extended completion timeline that this current valuation is a bit rich. We currently have no position in Brew and are unlikely to initiate one in the near future.

Front Yard Residential (RESI)

RESI makes another rare appearance in our coverage this week, unfortunately for the wrong reasons. The stock was the subject of a $12.50 a share takeover from Amherst Residential. However, on Monday the deal was abandoned with Amherst choosing to pay the $25m break-up fee. Along with stock purchase commitments and a loan, Amherst has decided it is still better to walk away. This is a stark reminder that although we are in a unique period of economic activity, deals with break-up fees which are designed to encourage firms to consummate the transaction may still break when an acquirer chooses to pay a fee equating to 6.7% of the current target value.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

Following on from their best monthly performance since 1987, stocks posted another impressive gain during the first full week of May. Despite a brief pause on Tuesday the broader market continued to power ahead. All of this was despite record job losses for April being announced. A figure in excess of 20m has all but wiped out the gains made in the last ten years since the previous recession. However, the markets have chosen to focus on the positives with some reports suggesting up to 80% of the losses could be temporary. The broader market has now recouped over half its losses following the outbreak of COVID-19 as the economy tentatively begins to reopen. Although a large amount of these gains have been concentrated in some larger players with Amazon (AMZN) being a prime example. Bby the close on Friday, the broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 3.44%.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) also rose throughout the week although at a far more consistent rate. Helped in large part by its holding in Wilis, Towers Watson (WLTW) and assisted by Delphi Technologies. The performance of the ETF did not appear to be affected by the broader short positons supposedly taken to hedge the value of merger arbitrage spreads. The MNA now sits less than $2 from its 52 week high.(You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, the MNA was showing a gain of 1.59%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index (0.66)% SPY 3.44% Index Dispersion 6.05% VIX (24.76)% Winners 11 MNA 1.59% Losers 8 Week Ending Friday May 8, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw a negative performance this week despite the winners triumphing over the losers by 11 to 8 with 1 non-mover. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads maintains its full complement of deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com lost 0.66% whilst the dispersion of returns was 6.05%. This number, slightly higher than usual was due to the abandonment of the RESI deal. The figure is above the 3-month medium-term and above the long-term look back period. The negative performance of the portfolio was primarily attributable to the loss in RESI but mitigated somewhat by the positive performances from BREW, RRGB and AXE.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 13.76%. This is marginally lower than last week's figure of 15.45% and is due to the increase in the average expected completion date following a change in the index composition. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash which may prove to be the last full complement for some time.

