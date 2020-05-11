Kansas City Southern Appears Fully Valued

Source: Wall Street Journal

I have been bearish on cyclical names like Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for years. The coronavirus has brought the economy to a practical standstill, hurting rail traffic. The question remains, "Is this a short-term phenomenon or will economic malaise last for the foreseeable future?" The answer could drive how you value KSU. In its most recent quarter, the company reported revenue of $731.7 million. Carload revenue grew 7% Y/Y on a 4% rise in carloads and 3% rise in average selling price ("ASP"). Each of the company's six product categories reported revenue increases except Energy and Automotive.

Chemicals/Petroleum grew revenue 18% Y/Y due to a 14% growth in volume and 3% growth in ASP. This followed a double-digit increase in Q4. The segment benefited from volume related to energy reform and plastics. Chemicals/Petroleum represented 29% of total carload revenue, up from 26% in the year earlier period. In Q1 2020, Mexico's economy fell 1.6% Q/Q, which was worse than the 1.2% decline experienced by the U.S. The question remains, "How resilient is Mexico's economy?" If Kansas City Southern's shipments pursuant to Mexico Energy Reform falter, then it could hurt sentiment for the stock.

Agriculture/Mineral revenue rose 9% on a 2% rise in volume and an 8% increase in ASP. Most customers in this segment are considered essential and are expected to maintain operations. Industrial revenue rose 6% on a 4% increase in volume rise and 2% rise in ASP. The segment was characterized by lower demand for U.S. metals and materials related to the auto industry, offset by robust paper demand.

Kansas City Southern's total carloads were up 4% Y/Y. This was positive, given the declining rail traffic faced by the overall industry.

Two of the six major product segments experienced declines. Chemical/Petroleum and Intermodal were stalwarts, rising 14% and 6%, respectively. Carloads for Chemical/Petroleum could be at risk if Mexico's economy does not bounce back after the majority of its businesses reopen. Automotive could also be at risk given headwinds faced by the auto industry. Impulse buys could dry up after the economy reopens. If an automobile is not considered an essential item by a consumer, then they could delay the purchase for several years.

Kansas City Southern has enjoyed tremendous pricing power vis-a-vis other U.S. railroads. Five of its six revenue categories reported price hikes in Q1.

Price hikes could dissipate given the weakness in the economy. Low oil prices could also amplify competition from trucking. I anticipate the company's pricing power could dissipate even after the economy reopens.

Efficiency Gains

Kansas City Southern reported total operating expenses of $443 million, down 14% Y/Y. Compensation and benefits expense rose in the low-single-digit percentage range, much less than revenue growth. Purchased services rose 1%, while fuel costs fell 10%. The company's operating ratio was 61% versus 76% in the year earlier period. Sans a $68 million restructuring charge, the operating ratio would have been about 66% in Q1 2019. The biggest efficiency gains came in fuel costs and equipment costs (down 28% Y/Y).

Chemical/Petroleum and Agriculture/Minerals segments tend to have longer hauls relative to other segments. Growth in these segments could potentially drive more efficiency gains. The opposite is also true. If these segments face headwinds, then it could be difficult for management to keep the company's operating ratio from creeping higher. This could be key narrative in the second half of the year.

Containing costs until volume returns will be key. Management has already made deep cuts to capital expenditures. Capital expenditures during the quarter were $99 million, down over 90% Y/Y. Lower headcount also helped contain compensation and benefits expense, the company's largest expense bucket at 30% of total operating expenses:

Lower head count and work hours and fuel price each drove a $6 million reduction. We also achieved a $5 million benefit to fuel efficiency, which more than offset a $4 million increase from fuel consumption. We carried 4% more GTMs in the first quarter of 2020 while reducing our gallons by 2%. Lease rents drove a $5 million expense savings year-over-year, including the benefit from the locomotive lease buyout that I previously mentioned.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $384 million rose over 20% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 53%, up 600 basis points versus the year earlier period. The performance was impressive, yet it will likely be difficult to replicate amid headwinds for the economy.

Hard To Justify KSU's Valuation

KSU has an enterprise value of $13 billion and trades at approximately 11x run-rate EBITDA (Q1 EBITDA annualized). Rising shipments to Mexico have provided a moat in the past. That moat could be under pressure going forward. Pricing power may dissipate, pressuring margins. Rail traffic should rebound once the economy reopens, yet KSU appears fully valued.

Conclusion

KSU is up over 10% Y/Y. I rate the stock a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.