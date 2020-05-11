Imperial Brands: Not All Bad

We think that people have written off Imperial Brands too soon, because in the COVID-19 environment they are defensive and offer a valuation margin unprecedented for a cash cow.

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) is a British multinational tobacco company and the world's fourth-largest international cigarette company measured by market share after Philip Morris (PM), British American Tobacco (BTI) and Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF). Its brands include Davidoff, West, Gauloises, Winston in the USA, JPS, and all the Japan Tobacco products in Australia. Overall, Imperial Brands is generally considered to be less premium than its peers in both traditional tobacco brand health. This laggard behaviour seems to be continuing in the most recent convergent forays into non-combustibles and vaping, lagging competitors like Altria (MO) in market share with its Blu products.

Although Imperial Brands is perhaps attractive as a dividend play, we think that their competitive position, although somewhat fortified by rolling tobacco brands suitable for a downtrading environment, is continuing to deteriorate, especially with the latest asset sale in cigars which is a price-powerful product. We think investors should refrain from picking Imperial over competitors like Philip Morris for the long term, but given that Imperial's laggard vaping position is a non-factor in the COVID-19 environment and their downtrading resilience, Imperial could be a good pick for the short term.

The Optimist's Pitch

The reason we've looked at Imperial at all is because of our general interest in the tobacco space during the COVID-19 environment. People sitting idly at home, with tobacco shops one of the few amenities still available to the public, is a recipe for relapses into the smoking habit and more intense smoking for those already customers.

What's more is that in a downtrading environment, i.e where customers switch their tobacco consumption from premium to discount products, could be especially interesting for Imperial, which has a rather extensive portfolio of rolling tobacco products like Golden Virginia, Drum and Rizla as well as discount brands like West and John Player Special. Indeed, evidence of this downtrading environment has already started to mount with the success of Altria's discount portfolio.

Moreover, Imperial Brands is vertically integrated with retail distributor Logista, a positive in an environment where supply chains might be disrupted for a number of reasons, and their cash & carry division can do a lot to respond to any uncertainties. Even though it's very low margin, we estimate that this holding pays a substantial dividend to Imperial of about 200 million GBP due to its extensive servicing of southern Europe. This dividend buttresses their substantial dividend yield of 13% which is just about covered by free cash flow.

In a secular environment, as shared with other tobacco companies, there is also a margin hedge to declines in the business. As volumes decline, costs decline as well as units handled reduce. Given the extensive pricing power that tobacco companies have due to the addictive nature of their products, this in combination with the inherent tendency to grow margins in a decline means that capacity to generate cash will essentially always be high.

Source: Italian Tobacco Distribution Report 2018 (Logista - FIT)

In addition to valuable holdings primed for a downtrading period, with the recent reporting of Altria, which had a strong quarter along with British American Tobacco, we have additional assurances to see something of the same with Imperial at H1.

Some EPS decline was expected in the AGM profit warning issued in February related to regulatory headwinds in the vaping products. However, due to the fact that commercialization efforts of all vape products including Altria's IQOS is hampered by the impossibility of point-of-sale interactions in the COVID-19 environment, the relatively small market position of Blu becomes a bit of a non-factor. Actually, after the cigar sales, if anything COVID-19 gives Imperial time to deploy those raised funds to catch up a little bit in the alt-smoking opportunities, perhaps reversing their laggard fortunes.

The Concerns

Although their extensive rolling tobacco and discount brand portfolio should be very resilient in the current environment, we are concerned with some of the latest developments. One of the disappointments in strategic direction for us was their decision to sell their cigar business. Cigars are one of the few product categories that are actually growing in volume, and their pricing power is something that makes this segment very valuable in our view. They sold their cigar ownership of a J.V at an 11.8X EV/EBITDA, where the EBITDA contribution was about 100 million GBP. In the end, this isn't a substantial contributor to the bottom line, but it helped round out the tobacco portfolio with a quality niche exposure.

(Source: Bloomberg.com)

A related point is to do with leverage. The asset sale which raised funds of around 1 billion GBP was primarily to reduce their substantial debt load. In 2019, their leverage on EBITDA was 3.38x. The 1 billion will provide a little relief, but not enough really. In reality, their dividend is the primary barrier to their debt-servicing ability. Selling a cash-generative unit for marginal debt relief is not something we were super happy with, especially since the dividend will anyway eventually be on the chopping block too, although management continues to commit to a progressive dividend policy.

Although the hampered commercialization of competitor vape products due to COVID-19 is a positive, Blu is a constant concern for Imperial Brands' investors. Although it seems that some non-cigarette product will become the future, it is unclear what type of product it'll be. E-cigarettes like Blu and Juul are getting a lot of pushback and may not end up being the success they were expected to be. This is a problem for Imperial because they paid 7 billion GBP for Blue from Reynolds Tobacco, and are continuing to commit resources to this strategic direction. While doing this Blu lags competitors in this product category. A lot of Imperial's chips are on this play, and a failure of it to play out will seriously hurt the company's future earnings potential.

Concluding Remarks

It's unclear exactly what's in the future for Imperial Brands, as their Blu e-cigs continue to risk lagging the market despite strategic commitment to the project. Moreover, the high levels of debt pose a risk to the dividend, which is siphoning most of the cash flow. However, although the distant future might be unclear, we think that there is something to be said for Imperial's coronavirus positioning. With an extensive discount and rolling tobacco portfolio, there should be a lot of volume backstops in a downtrading environment, with potential surprises in volume supported by a worried and nervous populace, forced indoors.

Overall, we think that there are better tobacco companies to choose from when looking for a stable dividend and a cash generative business, but Imperial might be interesting to hold for the time being, especially if management doesn't take COVID-19 as an opportunity to suspend that juicy 13% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.