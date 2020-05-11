Northland Power - An Oveperformer That Will Continue To Do So In All Market Conditions

The Canadian Dollar has been one of the worst performing G7 currencies due the sell off in oil. Any rebound will benefit it, and US investors with Canadian Dollar assets like NPI.

NPI hedges its loans and Power Purchase Agreements for interest rate risk. It's assets have an economic life greater than the length of its PPAs. The fall in bond yields has increased the value of this unhedged stub.

Since releasing guidance that 2020 EBITDA will be in line with, or as much as 16% higher than in 2019, it's underperformed the market.

The S&P 500 is up 25% from its recent lows, and 12.7% in April alone, making it the best month for equities since 1987, and the best April in 82 years. Investors may be understandably conflicted. Is this a dead cat bounce? Should I Sell in May and Go Away? On the other hand, the market is still down 13% year-to-date; Fear of Missing Out comes to the fore - Will the market keep rallying?

Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF) is a Canadian Company that develops and operates power infrastructure in Canada, Europe, South America, and Asia. Its equity offers downside protection, significant potential for long-term appreciation due to an enviable development pipeline, and the possibility that increases in the economic value of its assets due to the fall in bond yields are not yet being priced in by the market.

Historic and Year to Date Performance

Northland Power has an impressive operational record. Since 2015, it has more than doubled its capacity to generate power, growing from 1,209 MW to 2,666 MW. It has done this by developing four Wind Farms, three of which are among the largest offshore wind farms ever built, while moving out of coal, but retaining generators powered by Natural Gas.

Importantly, this growth in assets hasn't happened at the expense of shareholders. During that same 5-year period, Total Adjusted EBITDA has increased by 145% and EBITA per share has risen by 75%. On an annualized basis, Enterprise Value has risen 22%, Market Cap by 18% and the Total Return on Shares (assuming dividend re-investment) has been 19%.

As Table 1 shows, 2020 has been another good year for Canadian shareholders, with the stock rising +9.17% YTD. Returns for American investors have been hampered by the 9% increase in USD versus CAD in 2020, but they too have had a small positive return (0.8%), not counting monthly dividends that represent a 4% annual yield. Significantly, since releasing positive earnings guidance on April 15, NPI has underperformed the market as a whole.

Table 1: 2020 Performance of NPI Shares

Returns* NPI Return CAD NPI Return USD S&P 500 TSX 300 Jan 2 - Mar 23 -23.53% -31.47% -31.34% -34.34% Mar 23 - May 1 42.77% 47.09% 26.55% 30.21% April 15 - May 1 2.68% 3.10% 1.72% 4.74% Year to Date - (May 1) 9.17% 0.80% -13.11% -14.50%

Countries where NPI operates and why it hasn't been affected by COVID-19

More than 90% of NPI's revenue comes from Canada and Europe (Germany and Netherlands) through long dated Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that it has signed with regulated utilities. NPI also recently purchased EBSA, a regulated utility in Columbia. EBSA serves 480,000 customers. NPI appears to be using it as a platform for expansion into South America, but it is an attractive purchase in its own, given that the return on the Weighted Average Cost of Capital allowed by the regulator is 11.50%. Although EBSA only represent 8% of NPI's total forecasted 2020 EBITDA, it's worth discussing in more detail. Columbia is still dogged by bad publicity, but it is a member of the OECD, is one of the most fiscally stable countries in South America, and has the 3rd largest population in South America. NPI has disclosed in the Notes of its 2019 Annual Report that 2020 cash flows from Columbia are fully hedged, and that a 5% appreciation or depreciation in the value of the Columbian Peso would result in a gain or loss of $40 mil in those hedges. I note that the Peso has depreciated by 11% YTD versus CAD, and I presume that any forecasted and/or realized gain is included in NPI's positive April 15 guidance.

Table 1 shows select information for the countries that NPI operates in, as well as the USA and Mexico, a country that NPI may expand to. Taiwan is included because NPI is currently developing the Hai Long Wind Farm - a project that will generate 1,044 MW. NPI's stake in the project is 60%, with the other 40% being owned by Yushan Energy, a Taiwanese company. Yushan is in turn 50% owned by Enterprise Energy, a private company based in Singapore, and Mitsui, a publicly traded Japanese company with a market cap of JPY 2.55 Trillion, or in USD terms, $23.4 billion.

Table 2: Exposure to COVID-19 and Market Assessment of Credit Worthiness of Select Countries

USA Canada Germany Netherlands Columbia Mexico Taiwan 5-Yr Credit Default Swap - May 1 33 bps 21 bps 22 bps 19 bps 250 bps 261 bps ? 10-Yr Gov't Bond Yield May 1, 2020 0.61% 0.52% - 0.59% - 0.31% 6.70% 6.54% 0.48% 10-Yr Gov't Bond Yield -Dec 31, 2019 1.86% 1.57% -0.20% 0.19% 6.10% 6.87% 1.89% COVID-19 Infections / Mil May 2 3,504 1,503 1,969 2,348 143 161 18 COVID-19 Deaths / Mil - May 2 204 94 81 291 6 15 0.3

Why NPI Offers Both Downside Protection And Long Term Gains

There are three reasons why NPI offers downside protection;

1. COVID-19 related lockdowns have decreased the demand for energy. Despite this, Renewable Energy hasn't been affected, and in fact Renewable Energy is forecast to grow by 10% YoY in 2020. As a result, NPI expects similar or better EBITDA in 2020 compared to 2019.

According to Bloomberg News, 2020 will see "... the largest drop in energy demand in history, with only renewables managing to increase output through the crisis." The International Energy Agency forecasts that the global demand for energy will fall by 6% in 2020 - significantly more than earlier forecasts, and 7 times more than the decline registered in 2009. Fossil fuel demand has been hammered, as evidenced by the fact that Britain recently set a record for the most days in a row (19) without electricity generated from coal being sold to the national grid. This is because in most countries, electricity from renewable sources of energy gets first priority to sell electricity to the grid, so these sources of energy are insulated from falls in demand.

Although NPI has not released guidance on how its physical operations have been effected by pandemic related lockdowns, on April 15, it released preliminary 2020 guidance in advance of its Q1 Earnings release on May 13. As would be expected in these turbulent times, the range from best case to worst case is extremely wide, but, the low end of the guidance is comparable to or better than, 2019's numbers. Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 was $985 million versus 2020 guidance of $1.1 Billion to $1.2 Billion. The low end of the range is 11.6% higher than 2019's figure. Free Cash Flow per share also has an extremely wide range - $1.70 - $2.05 per share - a total range of 20.5% from highest to lowest. Compared to 2019's Free Cash Flow per Share of $1.77, the low end of the range is 96% of 2019's figure, while the high end is 116% of 2019's number.

2. NPI's Assets are highly desirable to pension funds. This will underpin the value of its shares.

The United States dominates the global capital markets, but it's fair to say that one area where it punches below its weight is in the investment behavior of its Pension Funds. In general they buy domestic assets, and often they are forced to allocate a substantial portions (or even 100%) of their assets to Fixed Income. Unlike the US, many countries allow their pension funds to operate in a manner similar to Warren Buffet. If they think that it makes sense to buy an entire railroad like BNSF, instead of the shares of that railroad, they can. Toll Roads, Bridges, Utilities, Power Stations and Airports are all fair game, and transactions of $1 Billion or more are not unexceptional. Table 3 gives an overview of various pension funds in the US, Canada and the Netherlands, which is where Gemini, the third largest Offshore Wind Farm in the world, is located.

Table 3 - Data on Select Pension Funds

Fund / Country Total Assets (USD Equiv.) International Assets (Non US / CAN Infrastructure / Renewable Energy Assets and Sample Transactions Social Security USA $2.9 Trillion $0 $0 - All assets in special securities issued and guaranteed by US Gov't Military Retirement USA $897 Bil $0 $0 - 95% of assets are in TIPs (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities), the balance in notes / bonds etc Calpers USA $379 Bil $95.8 Bil No direct investments - $25 Bil invested in funds with Fair Market Value of $42 Bil that invest in Infrastructure and Energy cppIB Canada $420 Bil (294 Bil USD) $62.1 Bil $92 Bil of which $5.1 is in Renewable Energy * USD 2.6 Bil Purchase of Pattern Energy (wind / solar) Nov 2019 C'aisse de Depot Canada $310 Bil (217 Bil USD) $105.4 Bil $61 Bil * USD 250 million loan to Columbian Energy Company EPM - Jan 2018 Ontario Teachers Canada $207 Bil (145.2 Bil USD) $70.5 Bil $62.7 Bil * USD 1 Bil committed to National India Infrastructure Fund Aug 2019 ABP Netherlands EUR 399 Bil (USD 431 Bil) N/A Real Assets Category - EUR 51.9 Bil * EUR 700 mil purchase of DIF R/E and Infrastructure Fund Jul 2015 PGGM Netherlands EUR 211 Bil (USD 228 Bil) N/A EUR 7.7 Bil invested in Renewable Energy Assets as at FY 2018

3. Bond Yields Have Fallen

As is the case with all crises, capital has fled into safe haven assets during the pandemic. The US Dollar has appreciated 9% this year versus CAD, and 3.6% versus the Euro. CAD has been a notable under performer because oil comprises an inordinate amount of its exports. As shown in Table 2, Government bond yields in the G7 have also plummeted. Ten-year bonds are at record low yields of circa 50 - 60 bps in Canada, and negative 25 and negative 60 bps in the Netherlands and Germany. These three countries comprise over 90% of NPI's EBITDA. I believe that falling bond yields will benefit NPI in three ways;

- Pension plans are required to have enough assets to cover their liabilities to beneficiaries. The amount of assets required depends on assumptions made regarding their investment performance over the long term. Canadian Pension Plans typically assume that their portfolio will yield 4% to 5% (i.e. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan assumes a 4.55% discount rate). In Europe, the assumed rate of return is much less given that bond yields are negative in many countries. For example, PGGM (see Table 3) assumed a rate of return in its last Annual Report (2018) of 1.39%. Dutch Bond Yields are now below zero whereas they weren't in 2018. When Government bond yields fall, the assumed rate that assets will earn also falls - the bid for assets like those that NPI owns gets stronger.

- NPI hedges all instruments (Loans, PPAs etc) that have interest rate risk with Interest Rate Swaps. In the notes to its 2019 Annual Report, NPI states that a 1% movement in 10-year interest rates will cause a $281 million increase or decrease (depending on the direction of the movement) in the value these swaps. The end date of NPI's Power Purchase Agreements is typically between 12 - 15 year (Hai Long in Taiwan with a 20 year PPA is an exception) and its loans have the same maturity as it PPAs. Short of natural disaster (which can be insured) or the wind not blowing (which can also be insured or hedged with weather derivatives) it's basically a toll road with locked in profits for the length of the PPA. These profits are discounted at an appropriate interest rate to produce a Present Value figure for the assets in question. Rates have fallen to record lows, meaning the Present Value of this quasi annuity will increase.

- Wind farms have an assumed economic life of 20-25 years and most components have warranties of this tenor. After this period, they have to be re-powered if it make economic sense to do so. Despite the 20 year life of off shore wind farms, Governments and utilities have been reluctant to rely on electricity from this source for this length of time. As a result, NPI's contracts have typically been for 12 - 15 years. Banks will only advance loans for the maturity of a PPA, and at the end of the PPA, the loan will be paid off, and a new PPA will have to be entered into for the remainder of the economic life. NPI will also be able to borrow against any new PPA should it choose to do so. Since the cash flows from this end period is unknown at this time, they can't be hedged. The point is, any assumption regarding the amount of those stub cash flows will not have changed in the last 6 months. What has changed though, is that the yield used to discount those assumed cash flows will now be benchmarked off a government bond that yields much less.

Conclusion

The IEA has stated that every month lockdowns are comparable to today's lockdowns stay in place, 2020 Global Energy demand will fall 1.5% from the current forecasted decline of 6%. I am both optimistic, and hopeful, that one or more of the various vaccines being worked on (note - at last two entered human trials last week) will be fast tracked and in place early enough to mitigate the effects of a second wave this autumn, and maybe even eliminate a third wave. However, to invest 100% of one's capital on that basis would be foolhardy.

NPI has long dated PPAs that guarantee both the price and amount of electricity that it can sell to the grids of the nations it operates in. Positive guidance and a tail wind from falling bond yields means that its assets are desirable to global pension funds. Its enviable development portfolio (not discussed in this article) offers upside potential, as does a rebound in CAD if oil prices also rebound. In short - it's positioned to outperform in all markets.

