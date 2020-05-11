STORE Capital: Navigating Through The Most Challenging Times

The dividend yield currently stands at 7% but investors should not be shocked if the dividend gets temporarily cut or suspended in the summer. STOR will inform investors on a monthly basis.

When I first covered STORE Capital (STOR) right after I started a small position a month ago, it boasted a 8% yield. Thanks to a solid rally, the yield now stands at 7%. Fundamentally, nothing has changed in the interim, but we have received more clarity on how STORE's business is performing since the COVID-19 situation during a very insightful earnings call.

In a nutshell, while rent collection for April has only reached around 68% of contractual rent, the portion of tenants not paying right now is highly concentrated across 6 industries/sectors which have all been forced to temporarily close doors by state and local governments.

While we don't know how exactly the way consumer demand and behavior will change due to this crisis, I still believe that people want to go out for eating, entertainment and shopping. On the basis of that reasoning, I consider STOR to be offering the most compelling value since its IPO despite being ready for a potential and rather likely dividend cut in the summer depending on how May and June rent collections will perform.

What is going on at STORE Capital?

STORE Capital got off to a great start in 2020 with its fiscal Q1 2020 revenue rising almost 14% Y/Y and with FFO rising by a penny to $0.49. These are the type of results which had seen the stock trading at above $40 earlier in the year following a steady and stable climb from the $20 mark roughly three years ago. Today, almost exactly 3 years later, the stock is at the $20 mark again yet the company and its financials are much stronger than 3 years ago assuming the COVID-19 impact won't be permanent.

At these times, it does not provide much value reviewing the past quarter results as those were almost completely isolated from the shutdowns and COVID-19 impacts. The real insights are enclosed as part of STORE's earnings call and its, in my view, excellent first-quarter investor presentation which includes a dedicated COVID-19 section.

Solid rent collection in April despite COVID-19

For REITs, FFO metrics have been the spotlight for analysts, but this has now been at least temporarily replaced by the share of rent collection in a given month. On that dimension, STORE fared pretty well, in my opinion, collecting 68% of its April base rent, and a total of 97% of its contractually defined April rent has now either been collected or an agreement has been reached such as rent deferral in exchange for higher lease escalations or longer lease terms.

That 68% figure comes in at the top end of a 50% to 70% range predicted by industry trade group NAREIT on May 5 but lower than triple-net lease peers Realty Income (O) with 83% and W.P. Carey (WPC) with a staggering 95%. WPC appears almost insulated so far given its dominant industrial, warehouse, office and self-storage exposure, with the COVID sensitive retail industry only accounting for 17.4%.

For STOR, the 68% figure is mostly due to six key industries in STORE's portfolio, namely fitness clubs, theaters, early childhood education centers, restaurants and family entertainment centers which are responsible for 75% of all rent deferrals for April.

Source: STORE Capital Q1 2020 Earnings Slides

As the picture shows, almost 100% of STORE's tenants within these six industries either had to close business entirely or only have limited operations. COVID-19 is taking no prisoners and equally affecting small, medium and large businesses since if by no fault of your own you have to close for an indefinite amount of time even the world's largest retail chains such as LVMH won't pay rent anymore.

One important aspect to consider is that STORE's tenants so far have not meaningfully benefited - despite many being eligible - from government programs such as the CARES Act or the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) which were specifically designed to help many of STORE's tenants currently in distress.

"If you're looking at it we have four 491 tenants and in surveying the tenants we think about 350 of them are eligible which is about 71% of the tenants but it works that's about half the rent and then if you further break it down and say of that half how much how many of them could actually get enough PPP to really help on the rent, which is net stated that the other half won't help on the rent because if PPP money is any sort is helpful but of that half of about 175 which is about 25% of rents and interest will actually help out - have enough money to help out on the rent. So it's possible that it may will benefit from that certainly we would like to hope so. And June --and in the April possibly in a fact, they had no impact."

Source: STORE Capital Q1 2020 Earnings Call

Right now we have no visibility on May rent collection, but it is very possible that these government programs could actually help offset or even overcompensate for additional rent deferrals in May given that the April figure was positively affected by the fact that most businesses were open during March. STORE is very proactive with its investor communication, having the CEO wrote a letter in March and two subsequent webcast updated between the last earnings call and this one informing investors about how business is going. This development will continue with the next update scheduled for May 27 which will provide insights on May rent collection and the status of STORE's tenants as many states have currently reopened already.

Management sees compelling valuation and so do I

In a remarkable statement, STORE's CEO outlined the following:

"We believe that the value of STORE stays more compelling than when we started this company in 2011. It should be since investors at the end of April could buy in at roughly 15% discount to the actual cost of the equity we deploy."

Source: STORE Capital Q1 2020 Earnings Call

This statement was backed up by a comprehensive slide which makes a very strong case for an investment. At its pre-earnings price of around $18, the stock was pricing in a scenario equivalent to 35% of all rent permanently lost, i.e., a 70% default rate.

Source: STORE Capital Q1 2020 Earnings Slides

Management is not considering this to be a realistic assumption despite acknowledging that some industries like gyms may be permanently lost. I fully second this given that I believe that in the case of gyms, lots of people have now learnt how easy and convenient it is to exercise from home or outside where permitted. Many people do not need fancy and expensive equipment and membership fees in order to get in shape. There are many low-cost or free alternatives like bodyweight workouts which save you time and money. And for those who do want some fancy and techy equipment, companies like Peloton (PTON) got you served.

Businesses like restaurants, despite potentially suffering from the new work-at-home mentality, and theaters I remain confident about.

If you share similar beliefs, then the expected COVID recovery rent reversion offers significant share valuation growth based upon STORE's historic equity valuation ranges. It won't happen overnight obviously, but it has the potential to generate strong double-digit returns for years. STORE's historic investor returns have been first class boasted by gross rate of returns of around 10% which result in levered investor returns after operating cost in the 12% to 13% range. Much of that channeled through to STORE's dividend growth rate which stands at an approximate 7% over the last 4 years which presents a healthy income opportunity.

A word of caution on the dividend

STORE's occupancy ratio remains at almost maximum capacity with 99.5% despite the recent bankruptcy of one of its top tenants Arts Van Furniture. Going forward, with the pandemic forcing many tenants to defer rent, it remains to be seen how quickly and to what degree this will impact STORE's occupancy ratio. In terms of the dividend, Q1 FFO of $0.49 easily covers the $0.35 dividend just as it has in previous years since its IPO.

(Source: STORE Capital Investor Presentation)

While STORE is very proud of that track record, the dividend is certainly not sacred and what that means for the next dividend declaration will largely depend on the rent collections in May and June and the sort of visibility the Supervisory Board can reach regarding Q3 and beyond. If Q2 will only be a temporary hiccup where the dividend may not be covered sufficiently paired with the expectation that things will slowly revert to normal in Q3 and beyond, STORE may still decide to pay it in full. Still, investing today is not driven by the dividend despite its 7% forward yield but primarily focused on the turnaround in rent collections and STORE's business case.

"I think our board of directors is going to evaluate the dividend closely and they're going to do what they should do. And as you're looking - as you’re in June and you have transparency on June collections. And as you've seen May and April collections, and as you, more important than that or just as important as you can look forward and have some predictability of where you think the world is heading."

Source: STORE Capital Q1 2020 Earnings Call

As conditions allow, investors can be certain that STORE will treat its dividend with the necessary care and commitment that is needed during these challenging times. In the past, STORE's dividend growth rate has outpaced all its net-lease peers and was protected by the lowest AFFO payout ratio of the industry and right now STORE's current AFFO multiple is the lowest in the sector which creates a very compelling opportunity for long-term investors.

Source: STORE Capital Q1 2020 Earnings Slides

Investor Takeaway

STORE Capital is a great business trading at an even greater price which currently captures significant permanent downside risk and thus offers a big margin of safety prior to the expected recovery rent reversion. Nobody knows what the future holds, but if you believe that facilities like restaurants, movie theaters, pet care, health, automobile repair and maintenance or car dealers will pass the test of the coronavirus and recover as the pandemic starts to ease off, STORE currently offers a very compelling opportunity.

Its business model is focused on serving the middle markets which are "a vibrant part of the economy and key driver of economic wealth and job creation in the U.S." and as such enjoy government support by the CARES Act and PPP and won't be left alone. STORE Capital will only succeed if their tenant succeeds and the latter will be shown when investors learn how consumer demand and behavior will readjust once businesses start reopening.

Right now STORE Capital has $550M in cash available with a further $800M credit facility available. The $550M figure alone is equivalent to 2.5x of STORE's full year 2019 operating costs with its quarterly dividend amounting to around $85M.

I wouldn't be surprised if the dividend will be cut at some stage, but mid-to-long term, STORE's assets are high-quality and should always be in high demand. The stock price could certainly fall even more, but this will only create an even better opportunity for investors to invest into a high-quality business.

Unless you believe the U.S. economy will not survive COVID-19 and will be trapped in a deep depression for years, I consider this to be a great opportunity today for both income and capital appreciation.

