April Jobs Report: Unemployment Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better

The big dog that hasn’t barked yet is state and local government workers. Only down 5%, if job losses were to match private job losses, it would add another 1.8 pp to the unemployment rate.

We’ll look at the worst-hit industries and asses prospects for recovery. It is grim, with the worst of it being restaurant and bar jobs, 28% of job losses.

More broken records all over. Of particular concern, the labor force participation rate is down to levels not seen since women and Boomers were still entering the workforce en masse.

This was the worst jobs report ever with a headline number of 14.7%, a record breaker in the current dataset from 1948. 20 million people lost jobs through mid-April.

Freaky Friday

Friday, May 8 was quite a day for the macro crowd.

Besides the jobs report, we also got the demolition of wholesale sales in March, and the latest US oil rig count from Baker Hughes (BKR).

Yikes.

But back to that jobs report — it turned out, as expected, to be the worst of all time, with no competition in second place. Starting with the headline unemployment rate:

The red line is the current rate, 14.7%. Nothing comes close.

The labor force participation rate is back to a level not seen since women and Baby Boomers were still entering the workforce:

The red line is the current rate, 60.2%, last seen in the front half of the 1970s. This was of course the largest drop in that metric ever.

The rate dropped by 2.5 pp in April. But that’s the seasonally adjusted number. Unadjusted, 6.7 million people dropped out of the workforce, a 4.2 pp drop in the participation rate

Nonfarm payrolls dropped at the fastest ever rate, 14% unadjusted.

According to ADP (ADP), private nonfarm payrolls are back to 2011 levels.

Finally, the U-6 “underemployment” rate. This is a broader measure of unemployment that includes “marginally attached” workers, which are excluded from the headline U-3 number. These are unemployed people who have had, or looked for a job in the past year, but not the past 4 weeks, which is the cutoff for U-3.

The spread between the two rates jumped significantly to it’s highest ever level:

The surveys for this report were conducted during the week of April 13-17. So about 6.7 million people lost their job before mid-March, and didn’t bother to look for a job even though they want one. This is roughly the same number of unemployed in the 5-14 week interval. This was even before the mass layoffs and furloughs began mid-March. There are another 13 million in the under 5-week interval, after mid-March. These are numbers to keep a close eye on going forward.

The real scary part is not just that this report says about 20 million people lost their jobs between mid February and mid April, but through May 2, another 6.3 million people applied for unemployment insurance, and probably another 2-3 million the week ending May 9. The surveys for the May jobs report begins on Monday, May 11.

This is going to get worse before it gets better.

Industry Breakdown

If you read my article on the Q1 GDP report, these industries will look familiar:

Services, especially health care, transportation, food, accommodations, and recreation.

Retail, except warehouse stores and home & garden.

Manufacturing.

Starting with jobs, unadjusted numbers. The worst of it:

BLS

Over a quarter of the jobs lost in the two months came from restaurants and bars. Looking at it by percentage job losses, the retail apocalypse comes into sharper focus:

BLS

These are just brutal numbers.

For completeness, those areas that did best in the report. Note that these are in thousands, not millions.

BLS

The Fed is hiring. And by percentage:

BLS

Let’s break down some of these and ask ourselves what a recovery may look like in the absence of a vaccine that is inside of everyone.

Restaurants and bars. This was expected to be the largest source of job losses and indeed it was. If you’ve ever been in a restaurant in Manhattan, where the economics are the starkest, you get a good idea of what the business model is here. There are very high fixed costs associated with being open, but low variable costs. The gross margins on beverage are particularly high. So the trick is to get a lot of volume, and below a certain level, they cannot be profitable. This necessarily involves packing people in as tightly as they will tolerate during high demand hours. People will not tolerate being very close, and many restaurants and bars will not be viable in this traditional model. A new model is emerging with curbside service and delivery, but it is unclear how many restaurants can be viable this way.

Transportation services. These were some of the highest percentage losses in the March consumption (PCE) numbers, but they don't show up in the top percent losses here (sightseeing is recreation services). This includes airlines (-53% PCE March MoM), trains (-56%), buses (-52%), taxis (-52%) and public transportation (-51%). Like restaurants, the business model of these services revolve around people in close quarters, and the same space being reused multiple times a day. What kind of rebound we see here questionable, and the job losses are not that great yet. I think we may see a lot more losses here before this is over. The airlines, at least, are not done.

Professional services. Mostly, these rely on there being a lot of business — lawyers and accountants and similar. I don’t foresee a sharp recovery, so these will be at that pace. This also includes funeral services, so they, at least, will be working overtime.

Medical and dental. This was the largest single source of GDP loss in the Q1 report, and the best news in all this is that it’s somewhere we can see a robust recovery happening. There were literally people skipping chemo in March and April. Medical facilities and workers are accustomed to sterilization, so people may get comfortable here much more quickly. As far as dental goes, I was never that crazy about people sticking their hands in my mouth in the first place, but I think even I may get comfortable enough to go back to the dentist before the year is out.

Manufacturing. Modern factories in America can take enough precautions to keep workers safe (though there will be a cost associated with that), but the question is what sort of demand will remain. Again, the March consumption report provides some clues here. Household nondurables, and home/garden tools, and small appliances did very well, and it’s easy to see demand remaining strong there. But one of the big losers in the report were large consumer durables: furnishings, major appliances and especially vehicles, always a big part of any story, almost 4% of all consumption.

BEA

I just don’t see this, or other large consumer durable categories recovering that quickly. People are going to want to put off large purchases until there is less uncertainty. But also, digging down a little more, any recovery in manufacturing gains may be offset by supporting services.

BLS

There were 727K layoffs between the manufacturers and the dealers, weighted a little towards the manufacturers. But while the job losses at the dealers was on par with the economy as a whole, the manufacturer layoff rate was much higher. What I suspect is that any manufacturing workers returning to the job will be offset by further layoffs at the dealers.

Recreation services. Along with transportation services, this was the worst thing in the March PCE report:

BEA

Clubs, amusement parks, casinos, theaters, live entertainment and sports all, again, have business models that have high fixed costs to be open, and rely on volume and density to make up for it. Disney (DIS) is one of the giants here, and they are reopening Disney Shanghai on May 11.

During this initial reopening phase, the park will institute new measures and procedures, including opening with limited attendance and required advanced ticketing and reservations, accommodating social distancing in queues, restaurants, ride vehicles and other facilities throughout the park, and implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection. - Disney Shanghai

So it remains to be seen how many people they are going to allow in at once compared to before, and how they are going to make up for that lost attendance. At whatever that reduced attendance is, they sold out May 11 right away, likely to the Asian Disneyana crowd that needs its Mickey fix. Dates after that are all still available, so this will provide a great test for recreation services at large scale.

At the other end of the spectrum, I have a relative that owns an independent live music venue in a large midwestern city. She has high fixed costs like Disney, but not the resources to prepare to reopen, nor to operate at a loss for a period, like Disney is no doubt doing in Shanghai. There are thousands of businesses like hers, and many are headed for bankruptcy.

On the other hand, expect continued strength in the two TV services.

Retail. This is another one that will have to operate at reduced capacity, and new rules regarding what gets touched, and what happens afterwards. The large companies will have to lead the way here, and they already are. It evolves each time, but here’s what was going on at Costco (COST) the last time I was there about a week ago:

Using carts and police barricades, they direct you at the outset into a line outside. They have carts that have had the handles sterilized at the tail of the line. The carts pretty much enforce physical distancing on line.

To the chagrin of a bunch of childish Americans with a feeble conception of liberty, they require a mask to get inside. Only two people per membership are allowed inside, when they used to be much more lax about that.

The store is pretty empty when you get in, as they are only allowing a limited number in at a time. But head to the back where the perishable food is, and suddenly it becomes more crowded. The dairy and vegetable walk-in coolers have limited entry and lines. In the meat section, an employee stood there and repeated over and over “Six feet please! Please observe social distancing!” I won’t be surprised to see them set up limited entry to the meat section the next time I am there, because no one was listening to her.

Due to reduced entry, checkout is easier than before. They do not take your card as before. There is a plexiglass shield with a hole at the bottom for payment. I asked the cashier and he said that contactless payment (the Costco Visa does this) has become more popular.

At the exit, employees stand behind plexiglass shields, and you hold up your receipt to the glass instead of handing to them as before.

This is how one of the largest retail companies with lots of resources and employees is handling it. Ask yourself if independent stores, or even small chains can adapt like this. They likely can’t. More retail will go online.

Film Production. Though I live in LA in the heart of the studios, this one hadn’t crossed my mind until I saw the report. Film and TV sets are crowded, fast-moving places where physical distancing is almost impossible, and multiple people have to touch the same object multiple times a day. The best place on every set was “craft services,” which is a giant spread of food for all-day grazing, and also where the Teamsters hung out. They are as salty as their reputation. There is no way that survives, even if they can figure out how to keep the makeup and hair artists, costumers, carpenters, electricians, grips, and everyone else apart from each other. Finally, wealthy actors and directors may just decide to ride it out in their Malibu beach houses until there is a vaccine.

Adding It Up

This does not look like, absent a vaccine, there is a lot of potential for a robust recovery in jobs to me. Health care is a large part of the story and will likely see close to a full recovery, but the rest will struggle to get back to previous employment levels any time soon. Of particular concern are restaurants and bars, 28% of the job losses. Just by itself, these losses accounted for over 3 pp of the 11 pp increase in the unemployment rate since February.

As I said, the surveys for the May jobs report are being conducted this week. Something like an additional 9-10 million people applied for unemployment benefits in the 3 weeks since the surveys for the April jobs report.

Moreover, one thing I haven’t mentioned yet is state and local government jobs. There were 20 million of these in February, and 19 million in April, about 14% of all jobs. These governments are going to come under extreme budgetary pressure, do not own the printing press like the Feds, and large layoffs are almost inevitable. If they come up to the private rate of job losses, that’s another 2.8 million jobs lost, and it will add another 1.8 pp to the unemployment rate

It is going to look much worse before it looks better. Brace for impact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.