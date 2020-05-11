Delek US Holdings Dodges Another Supply Disruption Bullet

Merchant refiner Delek US Holdings (DK) has seen its share price collapse by 60% or more on two different occasions over the last five years. The first such decline occurred as the price of WTI crude experienced a major downturn in late 2015 and early 2016. History then repeated itself in March of this year as the combination of the global COVID-19 pandemic and price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia caused crude prices to rapidly fall to multi-decade lows. In fact, Delek's share price has closely tracked the price of WTI crude over the last five years (see figure).

Data by YCharts

According to conventional wisdom, such a positive correlation between the two prices should not exist. Other things being equal, refining margins normally increase as crude prices decrease because of higher demand and reduced consumer selectivity. Lower crude prices, especially those driven by excessive supply, have historically been bullish for refiners and fuel retail operators alike.

Delek US Holdings is not a "typical" merchant refiner, though, due to its small scale (302,000 bpd total capacity) and limited geographic footprint (all four of its refineries are inland with locations in Tyler, Texas; Big Spring, Texas; Krotz Springs, Louisiana; and El Dorado, Arkansas). These traits have caused Delek to rely heavily on a crude slate that is primarily sourced from the Permian Basin, East Texas, and local drillers, supplemented by Gulf Coast crude. Reflecting this reliance, the refiner has invested heavily in the development of inland gathering pipelines via its logistics MLP Delek Logistics Partners (DKL).

As an inland refinery, Delek's refining margins are heavily exposed to the Brent-WTI crude price differential (see figure). Its reliance on Permian and other inland crudes has been an important tailwind for its margins during periods such as 2018 and 2019 when oversupply and limited pipeline capacity caused WTI crude to be cost-advantaged relative to Brent crude. The company's latest annual filing even lists "increased crude oil distribution capacity from the Permian Basin" and "reductions in Mid-Continent crude oil inventories" as two of the risk factors that are unique to its operations (in addition to the Brent-WTI price differential).

Data by YCharts

This same reliance on cost-advantaged crudes becomes a potential refining margin headwind for Delek when crude prices collapse, however. A lack of pipeline development due to the novelty of the Permian and Mid-Continent crude-producing regions over the last decade, at least compared to older oilfields, has caused the Brent-WTI differential to undergo compression when crude prices have experienced large declines. Crude production in these regions has historically been substantially more costly than for Brent or Arabian crudes, meaning that the U.S. rig count is quick to drop as prices decline below their production costs. Conversely, some of Delek's strongest margins have occurred during periods of higher crude prices as drillers have responded to them by increasing their volumes to the point of overwhelming the local gathering and distribution systems.

Data by YCharts

The collapse by Delek's share price in early 2016 and again this last March coincided with investors' fears that WTI prices were falling to the point at which inland crude production would dry up, creating supply constraints at many of Delek's refineries. The same lack of crude pipeline takeaway capacity out of the Permian and Mid-Continent regions that has allowed Delek to maximize its access to cost-advantaged crudes during periods of rising prices has become a potential threat during periods of declining inland production.

The lessons of 2016 and also 2020 to date suggest that such fears are overblown, however. 2016 saw crude prices briefly decline below $30/bbl as analysts at many banks predicted moves down to as low as $10/bbl. Total production in the Permian held steady even as the rig count plummeted, though, and Delek would have reported a YoY EPS increase in Q1 2016 but for a one-time charge resulting from the reduced market value of its investment in peer Alon USA. The company's share price went on to double between August 2016 and the end of that year as concerns about the financial health of the upstream sector abated.

The story of 2020 to date has thus far had a similar outcome despite some differences in the refining operating environment compared to that of 2016. Crude prices fell through 2016's floor earlier this year, famously making a brief move into negative territory in April as crude storage capacity was exhausted. The primary reason for 2020's price collapse, of course, was due to demand disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic rather than just rising supply. That said, Saudi Arabia's decision in March to increase its own production in a bid to drive its competitors out of business caused the demand disruption to be paired with over-supply. While merchant refiners' share prices fell broadly in Q1 2020, they were led by that of Delek, which at one point fell by 63% YTD (see figure). Supply disruption concerns again came to the forefront as crude prices shot lower.

Data by YCharts

The reversal to Delek's share price that has occurred over the subsequent two months has been extreme, however, both in absolute terms and relative to its peers (see figure). While refiners' share prices in general have been propelled by a strong rebound to U.S. gasoline demand in recent weeks (one that has been especially pronounced in Delek's operating area), Delek's performance can also be attributed to relief from the market that even April's negative prices were unable to disrupt crude supply. Crude production in the Permian during May is only expected to decline by 76,000 bpd from April, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and then to levels that were last recorded in late 2019. So far, at least, Delek appears to have avoided its second supply disruption bullet in the last five years.

Data by YCharts

An important takeaway for investors is that the bearish sentiment during crude price collapses that has an outsized impact on Delek due to its inland characteristics is often exaggerated. The Permian and Mid-Continent regions have yet to experience a crude price collapse of sufficient magnitude to disrupt supply to Delek's refineries. Indeed, as the company's management stated during last week's Q1 earnings report, Delek's utilization rate is expected to surpass the industry average during Q2 as demand for refined fuels rebounds. That industry average, of course, will likely be substantially lower on a YoY basis due to the demand disruption that has been caused by the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps the most important vote of confidence was shown when Carl Icahn, who controls fellow inland merchant refiner CVR Energy (CVI), declared a 15% stake in Delek in late March. While Delek does not intend to be subject to a takeover, the fact that a grizzled refining veteran such as Mr. Icahn was willing to buy heavily at the bottom just reinforces the notion that the crude supply disruption concerns were overblown.

At the same time, though, this same fact should make investors wary of Delek's shares at current prices. Its recent share price rally has occurred even as the consensus analyst earnings estimates for 2020 and 2021 have declined sharply (see figure). Furthermore, the continued growth of new COVID-19 cases in Texas, which have tripled over the last month despite the presence of social distancing measures during most of the time, should concern investors. A similar situation is playing out across the U.S. (excluding New York State), increasing the probability that lockdown orders will need to be reimplemented later this year. I am planning to sell covered calls on my own Delek position to take advantage of the recent rally and near-term uncertainty.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long DK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.