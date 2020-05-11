Baxter Could Come Out Of The Pandemic Stronger Than Ever

Investors should be aware of risks such as the company’s exposure to elective procedures and impact of COVID-19 outbreak on margins.

Baxter (BAX) has been on a roller coaster in 2020. The stock crashed to its 52-week low of $69.10 in March, pulled down by the overall bearish market sentiment. However, the stock has now recovered to $88.08 as on March 8, which is 5.33% up on YTD (year-to-date) basis.

I believe that there is a significant upside left in the stock based on its fundamentals. Although the company is bound to face short-term headwinds due to COVID-19 disruptions, it will be much lesser than that seen by other Medtech companies with higher exposure to elective procedures. Considering the robust demand trends for the company’s critical care product portfolio, its clean balance sheet, and consistent introduction of new products, Baxter seems to be one solid coronavirus-resilient pick in 2020.

Baxter has reported better-than-expected performance in the first quarter

In the first quarter, Baxter’s revenues of $2.8 billion were up YoY by 6.46% and ahead of the consensus by $62.48 million. The company reported an 8% YoY growth in operational sales, while the topline benefitted by around $45 million due to the pandemic. The company’s non-GAAP EPS of $0.82, a YoY increase of 9%, also beat the consensus by $0.08. EPS was also ahead of the company’s first-quarter guidance of $0.72 to $0.74.

In the first quarter, global sales of the Renal Care segment were $870 million, a YoY rise of 4% on a CC (constant currency) basis. This was mainly driven by increased demand for PD (peritoneal dialysis) therapies globally and monthly therapy supplies to PD patients. In the U.S., the company saw a 13% YoY growth in PD home therapies. The performance was partly offset by lower in-center HD (hemodialysis) sales, reflecting the continuation of Revaclear dialyzer supply constraints.

In the first quarter, sales of medication delivery products were $690 million, a YoY rise of 10% on a CC basis. The company saw increased demand for Spectrum IQ, Evo IQ infusion pumps, and IV solutions in MINI-BAG Plus globally. The company’s pharmaceuticals segment also reported sales of $527 million, a YoY rise of 6%. The nutrition segment sales were up YoY by 10% on a CC basis to $220 million. Advanced Surgery sales rose 14% YoY on CC basis to $224 million. This was driven by demand for hemostats and sealants and further supplemented by Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier and related assets. The decline in elective surgeries in late March, however, partly offset this solid performance. Finally, the acute therapies segment reported sales of $156 million, a 23% YoY rise on a CC basis.

The company may see better performance in the second quarter than most of Medtech companies

In the face of the ongoing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Baxter did not provide the second quarter and fiscal 2020 guidance. However, the company has hinted at a slight YoY and even possibly sequential rise in second-quarter sales. This is exceptional, considering that not only Medtech companies but even most of the companies from other industries are guiding for the second quarter to record very low revenues.

Baxter’s product portfolio of medically essential products is largely resilient to the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, there has been a surge in demand for many of these products, considering that hospitals are now keen to remain prepared for the pandemic as well as for the upcoming hurricane season.

PD demand will remain strong in the coming months, considering the restrictions on travelling and preference for getting treatment at home. This will be especially important for non-coronavirus infected patients, as dialysis resources in hospitals and facilities are increasingly diverted towards COVID-19 patients with AKI (acute kidney injury).

The majority of China’s PD business is the at-home market. Although some stockpiling has happened in the first quarter, China will also continue to be a major demand driver for Baxter. The company expects a minor reduction in new starts for its PD business in the second quarter followed by a pickup in the middle of 2020 in the U.S. This is due to needing to insert a catheter, a process which is being currently deferred by certain hospitals despite American Nephrology Society categorizing the procedure as medically necessary and not elective.

Demand for kidney dialysis equipment and supplies has jumped in hospitals in COVID-19 hot spots, leading to spot shortages. Early studies are suggesting that 15% to 30% of patients with severe forms of COVID-19 are developing AKI and require specialized dialysis services called CRRT (continuous renal replacement therapy). Fresenius (FMS) and Baxter are working to fill the gap. Baxter has increased capacity and production of its PrisMax and Prismaflex CRRT systems, solutions and consumables, Mini-Bag Plus drug delivery system, the Spectrum IQ Infusion System and accompanying IV administration sets, IV solutions, and injectable drugs used in the ICU and across the hospital. To make up for the shortfall of CRRT in ICU, the company is also selling acute PD therapies for ICU patients. Dialysis products and medication delivery products will definitely continue to be in strong demand until the end of this pandemic.

Increasing demand for select pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients will also continue to push up sales of generic injectables portfolio in the coming quarters. COVID-19 patients are also increasingly requiring parenteral nutrition products.

The company is strategically growing its product portfolio, organically and inorganically

Baxter is increasingly focused on offering various products required for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. On April 23, the company secured FDA’s EUA (emergency use authorization) for the Oxiris filter set to treat COVID-19 patients in ICU (intensive care unit) with confirmed or imminent respiratory failure and in need of blood purification therapy to reduce pro-inflammatory cytokine levels. In addition to being a treatment option for cytokine storm, Oxiris filter set is also approved to be used in CRRT.

On May 6, Baxter also announced positive results from a FRESH study evaluating its Starling Fluid Management Monitoring System in septic shock patients. The outcomes of this study can be useful to treat septic shock, a common life-threatening complication in bacterial and viral infections including COVID-19. Baxter may attempt for FDA EUA for this system. The company added this non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring technology through the acquisition of Cheetah Medical.

In the first quarter, Baxter launched a new generation of PSDV (PERI-STRIPS DRY with VERITAS Collagen Matrix) surgical product with “peel and secure” technology. The company also acquired toSense, a technology company focused on non-invasive patient monitoring. Finally, the company entered a partnership with MedAware to develop next-generation infusion pump dose reduction software.

Investors should consider these risks

Although not a major headwind, the COVID-19 pandemic can expose Baxter to significant revenue variability in the short run. Investors should be aware that hospitals have stockpiled certain supplies in the first quarter. Although the chances of much of these supplies getting exhausted are high, there remains a chance that some clients with sufficient supplies may reduce purchasing in the second quarter. Stockpiling may have even happened at a national level. In that case, this may affect Baxter’s international sales in the next few quarters.

Further, approximately 15% of Baxter’s sales are dependent on elective procedures taking place in hospitals. These include sales of products from the advanced surgery segment and some inhaled anesthetics. Although elective procedures have started resuming in the U.S., it may take around three to four months for volumes to come back to normal levels. Further, if those procedures are delayed or curtailed, the company will see a negative revenue impact, especially in the second quarter.

Supply constraints of the Revaclear dialyzer have affected the company’s in-center HD sales by $5.0 million in the first quarter. This has been a problem for the company for the past few quarters. While the company is slowly shifting towards the improved Theranova dialyzer, this switch may take time, further affecting the company’s in-center HD sales.

Although the reduced demand for Advanced Surgery products is expected to be offset by increased demand for other critical care products, Baxter anticipates $150 million in incremental expenses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. Advanced Surgery products and inhaled anesthetics are mostly higher-margin products. Increased expenses and unfavourable product mix can affect the company’s margins in the coming quarters.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Baxter is $97. The company is currently trading at a PE (price-to-earnings) multiple of 57.64x and a forward PE of 23.06x, which is not cheap. However, considering the inelastic demand of the company’s critical care products in the prolonged pandemic, this valuation seems justified. In times when most of the Medtech stocks are suffering, I believe that the company can easily reach a target price of $97 in the next 12 months. Although the upside of 10% may seem small, investors should note than the downside of the stock is also pretty limited.

On May 5, the company announced an 11.4% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.245 per share payable July 1, 2020. The company’s forward dividend yield comes to 1.12%. The company, however, had to suspend the share repurchase program in the first quarter for additional financial flexibility. As of March 31, the company has $900 million remaining available in share repurchase authorization. The company is thus returning value to shareholders at a decent pace.

At end of the first quarter, the company had $4.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents, which includes the proceeds from $1.25 billion of long-term debt issued in the first quarter as well as €200 million in borrowings from European revolver. The company’s balance sheet is sturdy enough to see it through the ups and downs of this pandemic.

The majority of the analysts remain optimistic about Baxter. On April 30, Piper Sandler analyst Matt O'Brien raised the target price to $100 from $90 and reiterated an Overweight rating. On April 20, Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen raised target price to $104 from $92 and reiterated an Overweight rating. On April 13, Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch raised target price to $97 from $90 and reiterated Outperform rating. On March 19, Stifel analyst Rick Wise upgraded the company to Buy from Hold with a price target of $95, up from $87. On March 18, KeyBanc analyst Matthew Mishan upgraded Baxter to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $92 price target.

Baxter is a very robust Medtech pick in these pandemic times and should be picked up on any pullback. However, it may not be possible to catch the short-term fluctuations in this stock. In this backdrop, it is advisable for investors to practice a staged buying strategy. Hence, I recommend retail investors with an above-average risk appetite to gradually build a position over the next four to five months in this fundamentally strong stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.