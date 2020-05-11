WestRock Has Fallen Too Far

However, the market seems to have already priced in a recession, and I am a buyer at $25.

Investment Thesis

WestRock (WRK) is well-positioned for slowing economic growth, yet the stock has been pummeled beyond its peers and the market, especially in the wake of a lackluster Q2 2020 earnings report.

Despite the precipitous price drop, the company remains a leader in the paper packaging business and holds solid long-term prospects. I believe its high debt load is the driving force behind the comparatively steep price drop, but management has taken decisive steps toward reducing its debt and increasing free cash flow during the COVID period. At around $25 a share, I consider the stock a buy.

Brief Overview

WestRock is a paper packaging supplier for a large variety of end markets. It operates through two segments: corrugated packaging and consumer packaging. For FY2019, the company booked $18.29 billion in revenue and $3.57 billion in profits. As a paper packaging supplier, it is quite susceptible to economic downturns, and heading into this economic softening, its sales and earnings have already started to lag, but I believe the market has almost fully priced in a deep recession for the company. In anticipation of and following the recent Q2 earnings report, the stock has lost almost a quarter of its value. Over the last several months, it has lost more - over 40% - drastically more than both its counterparts and the overall market.

Q2 Earnings

For the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, WestRock reported GAAP EPS of $0.57, missing expectations of $0.67, and revenues of $4.45 billion, missing expectations by $56 million. Additionally, management cut the annual dividend from $1.86 to $0.80 - a move which likely drove the stock's double-digit percentage loss the day of the report. Even after the dividend cut, however, the stock still yields over 3%, and Ward Dickson, the company's CFO, said it will be covered at that level "under any scenario that we can imagine." Management also hinted at perhaps a return to normal in a post-COVID time, but I would not hold out hope on that happening anytime soon.

I believe the cut - although certainly detrimental to many retiree's and income investor's portfolios - was a wise move and shows an emphasis on maximizing long-term value. Many sellers, without investigation, probably assumed the cut was due to liquidity constraints and concluded the company was suffering through severe financial hardships. But on the conference call, it was clearly a different story and a purely precautionary move. The main purpose of the cut was to free additional cash flow for debt reduction over the next year because of the overall uncertainty looking forward.

As well as the dividend cut, a 25% salary reduction for senior executives and the Board of Directors was instituted. CapEx was lowered by $150 million for FY2020 and between $200-$300 million for FY2021 and will be directed towards maintaining necessary items while still emphasizing the expansion initiatives in place. Numerous other plans to free up cash flow - including taking advantage of federal payroll tax delays - are expected to contribute to a total of about $1 billion being freed for debt reduction purposes. I am happy with this newfound drive to manage the debt load and remain optimistic about the future. Already, though not reflected in any official reports yet, the company has reduced net debt by approximately $145 million in April.

Regarding the future, CEO Steve Voorhees said something on the call that particularly stood out to me:

We continue to believe that our long-term drivers of growth remain unchanged that WestRock remains well-positioned with the right strategy to succeed and create value for all of our stakeholders. Having said that, the global economic outlook has softened significantly in the near-term, we are therefore implementing an action plan through which we are taking prudent and appropriate steps to prepare for a range of economic and market conditions.

The wisdom of taking extra steps to prepare for the unexpected during a time such as this was lost on many sellers, but I believe it is a positive sign on the whole.

Financial Situation

At the end of Q2 2020, WestRock's total debt stood at 3.34x EBITDA compared to 3.0x EBITDA at Q2 2019. Much of the increase can be attributed to a decline of EBITDA YoY as total debt has remained around the same. However, with management's newfound zeal for debt reduction, I believe the company will begin to realize some success in lowering the ratio to its long-term target of 2.5. Although this will certainly not happen this year or the next, I think the commitment signals a general trend in that direction. As earnings normalize after COVID, there should be some significant movement towards a lower leverage ratio.

As for getting through COVID, the company has managed its debt maturity dates quite well and has no large sums due until March 2022.

Marginal debt maturities in the next two years combined with a cash balance of $640 million, a $2.5 billion committed liquidity line, and an overfunded pension plan put the company in very strong financial shape to weather the impending downturn, even in light of the high debt load.

Markets Growth

Paper packaging is a highly cyclical industry; as consumers spend less, produce less, and so on, less packaging is needed overall. It is generally a slow-moving, marginal growth market with some larger players and many smaller suppliers dotted throughout the landscape. Recently, however, the industry has moved towards consolidation as bigger customers gravitate towards a single, larger supplier, who can meet all of their packaging needs across different geographies. WestRock, as one of the top two suppliers, is in a position to benefit from this trend as it has shown in recent years. Per the 2019 10-K, enterprise customers contributed $6 billion in 2018 sales and $7.5 billion in 2019 sales, 25% YoY growth. Also, the company's diverse packaging offerings are able to meet the needs of a wide array of end markets, as shown by the below graph. In the long term, WestRock will likely continue to succeed as the bigger players, especially those with a wide array of product offerings, will reap the rewards of the industry's consolidation.

In the near-term, WestRock has experienced and will continue to experience weakness in demand and prices for its products due to the shutdown and the general slowing of economic activity. Specifically, its earnings have been and will continue to be hit by several key factors:

Prices of recycled fiber, a necessary input in pulp production, have risen by $50 per ton since December

End demand for packaging has declined YoY and month-to-month

Containerboard pricing has declined, already hitting Q2 margins and likely hitting earnings harder in Q3

Despite these significant headwinds, the company is managing expenses, freeing cash flow, and adapting mills to meet the needs of customers in more efficient ways. The factors above are not permanent destroyers of WestRock's business; they are cyclical, short-term troubles that will dent earnings but leave the company intact on the other side.

Valuation

Although there will continue to be earnings/revenue weakness in the near future, WestRock appears to be priced at a very attractive entry level. The market seems to have already discounted future struggles, and upon the normalization of earnings in the wake of a possible recession, the price should increase significantly.

The company is presently trading at 7.5x TTM earnings and only 11.8x projected forward earnings. Normally, I do not use Price/Book as a valuation metric, but in the case of WestRock, its large asset base is an essential aspect of its competitive advantage, so I consider it a relevant indicator of value. Below is a table of some varied valuation metrics to give you an idea that it appears to be quite cheap on numerous different levels.

Price/Book Price/Sales EV/EBITDA WestRock (WRK) 0.56 0.35 5.68 International Paper Company (IP) 1.84 0.57 6.16 Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) 2.86 1.26 7.72

As an added benefit, the stock still yields over 3%, which will provide returns even in the event of extended price weakness. Owners can reinvest the dividends in the meantime and purchase more shares at a discounted price. At $25 a share, I am a buyer of WestRock for the long haul.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.