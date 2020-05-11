Fifth Third Bank: Preparing For The Worst

The combination of increasing their loan loss reserves and a decrease in net interest income is going to lead to short-term earnings pressures.

The bank is in a great position in regards to their capital position, and have done a fantastic job of creating a loan portfolio with strong credit ratings.

Fifth Third bank has navigated a financial crisis before and they are setting aside ample loan reserves to weather the storm.

With the ongoing pandemic continuing to wreak havoc on the economy, I thought an analysis of Fifth Third Bank's bread and butter; the loan portfolio might be in order.

Fifth Third is coming off mixed results from the quarter ending March 31st. On the one hand, they had some good results, and there were some encouraging signs of continued success. But on the other hand, there were some signs of preparation for the coming troubles that lie ahead for not just Fifth Third, but the economy overall.

Let's dig in and see what has occurred and what will be coming.

Good Stuff

For the first quarter, Fifth Third saw an increase in their net interest income YOY (NII) to $132 million, but there was a decrease in the net interest margin of 4 basis points. These increases were driven by the impacts of the MB Financial merger, as well as successful cash flow hedges. The decrease in NIM of 4 bps was primarily from the challenging interest rate environment, of which the Fed dropped the fed funds rate from 1.25% to the current level of 0 to 0.25%.

The decline in interest rates will have a big impact on the NIM in the coming quarters, more on that in a moment.

Noninterest income also saw increases in YOY, $165 million, or 29%, which included an impact from the MB Financial merger. The increase was driven by increases in the mortgage revenue increases of 114%, leasing revenue up 128% primarily from the MB Financial merger, Wealth and asset management revenue up 20%.

On an adjusted basis, both return on assets 1.19%, and return on equity 9.9%, and an efficiency ratio of 59.4% were all within line and according to estimates.

And dividend payments of $1.08 annually with a current yield of 6.22%, per Seeking Alpha.

That's the good stuff, now on to the not so good stuff.

Not So Good Stuff

The first quarter for Fifth Third, as we see from above, had some good news. But there was also some foreshadowing of things to come.

Particularly in the increase in the allowance for credit losses. Fifth Third reported $704mm in allowances for credit losses, which was a growth of 22% YOY, but this is just getting started.

With the ever-growing unemployment rising with no end in sight, the growth of the allowance will grow exponentially in the coming quarters. Current unemployment is 20% over the last seven weeks, with over 33M unemployed.

Net interest margin saw additional squeezing of a decrease in 4bps compared to last quarter; this was not unexpected, with the Fed dropping the interest rates earlier in the quarter. I expect that there will be continued pressure on that margin going into 2021.

Impact on Loan Portfolio

Ok, let's talk about the loan portfolio, which like most banks, is the bread and butter of Fifth Third's income.

To start, I would like to look back at history and analyze how Fifth Third navigated the last financial crisis we endured from 2007 to 2009.

Let's look first at the loan levels that Fifth Third carried during that time.

Chart courtesy of Intrinsicvalueformula.com

As we can see from above, Fifth Third was growing its loan portfolio before the meltdown, just like the current levels.

But all of that was about to change as the crisis hit and Fifth Third has to set aside more money for its reserve levels. Jumping from the previous years $628M to $5608M, and noticed that the chargeoff levels also increased.

Chart courtesy of intrinsicvalueformula.com

All that ties nicely with the allowance for loan losses (ALLL), which is great following the reserve levels.

Chart courtesy of intrinsicvalueformula.com

Of course, the increase in ALLL corresponds with the reduction in loan volume and chargeoffs increasing during the period.

All of this had a tremendous effect on the earnings for that period.

Chard courtesy of intrinsicvalueformula.com

As we can see, the tremendous increase in the loan reserves dramatically affected Fifth Third's earnings for that year.

Now I share all of that with you to set up what I think will happen to Fifth Third over at least the next two quarters, as the country comes out of the lockdowns, and the economy starts to reopen.

The increase in reserves for the 1st quarter of 2020 is a drop in the bucket to what Fifth Third will have to set aside to prepare for both second and third quarters.

Fifth Third Q1 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Per the Fifth Thirds presentation, their loan portfolio is exposed to industries that have been impacted the most by the shutdown of the economy. Up to 11.7% or $14B in outstanding loans are exposed.

The good news is the consumer portfolio has a combined credit score of 758, which is quite good, so they will be well-positioned to withstand some difficulties.

Slide from Fifth Third Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

The net chargeoffs have been in line with the projections that Fifth Third anticipated, and they are building their ALLL to the current level of $2,517M, or 2.13%.

Ok, let's look at the breakdown of the loan portfolio from the latest 10k.

Source Fifth Third Bank 10-k

Based on comments from management, they believe that the commercial portfolio presents the greatest risk in regards to defaults. And have presented higher chargeoffs according to that portion of the portfolio.

The current level of loans in the portfolio TTM is $115,689M, and the net interest earned from the loan portfolio is $5,143M, which equates to an interest rate of 4.45%. Those numbers will come into play in a moment.

Let's play out how I see this going based on historical patterns.

If I take the current loan portfolio and multiply that by the anticipated ALLL ratio of 4.4%, that will give us a value of $5090M. Then we reduce the current loan portfolio by that amount to give a value of $110,598.7M

Now we can find out anticipated interest income for the upcoming quarter, which would be $110,598.7M times 4.45%, which would equate to $4921.

Then we can approximate the interest expense based on a historical value of 15%, which will give us a net interest income of $4183M.

To climb to the ALLL reserve level that Fifth Third is predicting, that will give us a provision for loan losses of $4143M.

Here is a chart laying out my thoughts on this; I am assuming that noninterest income and expenses will remain unchanged.

Chart courtesy of intrinsicvalueformula.com

Based on my numbers, I see Fifth Third having negative earnings based on how the bank reacted during the last financial crisis.

The bank reached a price of $2 a share during 2009, and I think Fifth Third might approach that level as we go through this crisis.

The declining loan volume over the next couple of quarters, plus the chargeoffs the bank is anticipating, will decrease the net interest income in the 4 to 5% range, which, combined with the dramatic increase in loss reserves, are going to do a number on the earnings.

Fifth Third is currently running a NIM margin of 3.3, as of their last 10-k. Combine that with an increase in ALLL and a decline in loan volume, Fifth Third is looking a squeeze as they go through the year.

All this probably explains the $1.25B bond offering that was just announced, an effort to raise cash to build up the loan loss reserves.

Valuation

Current analysts are predicting a price target for Fifth Third of $22, which is an increase of 21% of the current price of $18.06.

Also, Fifth Third is trading below its current price to tangible book value of 20.79.

But, frankly, right now, it is difficult to project valuation with all the fluctuations and unknowns for the upcoming quarter and year.

I fully expect there to be an additional drop in the market in the coming months as the full impacts of the lockdowns become available.

During the last crisis, Fifth Third traded at $2 in 2009, and I would expect that it would drop to single digits if my above predictions come to pass.

Final Thoughts

In this article, I have painted a bleak picture for the upcoming quarters/year for Fifth Third, and I think based on how the bank navigated the last crisis is a great insight into how they will stay the course through this one.

Fifth Third did all the right things to make sure the long-term impacts of chargeoffs and a decrease in net interest income didn't affect the bank over the long haul.

I think that Fifth Third will weather this storm, as they have in the past. They are better prepared from a capital standpoint, and they have done a great job setting up the strength of their loan portfolio to withstand an event like this, as best anyone can.

All of these are just predictions; there is no way anyone can know exactly what will happen as none of us have ever experienced anything like this pandemic.

I am long Fifth Third, and I see no reason to abandon the bank now, and long-term, I expect they will return as strong as ever. I will be dollar-cost-averaging as they go through this period.

Thanks for reading and I hope you enjoyed the article, and stay safe out there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FITB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.