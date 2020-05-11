Buffett's Sale Of Airlines In Context: The World Has Changed For Airlines

The Oracle of Omaha bolted mid-flight from airlines: At Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) AGM on May 2nd, Warren Buffett confirmed that he had sold ’s entire holding of airline stocks, which had consisted of 10% stakes each in American Airlines (AAL) and Southwest (LUV) Airlines, 11% in Delta (DAL) Air Lines and 9% in United (UAL) Airlines. Something that may have been missed though was his damning assessment of the prospects for the industry: “the world changed for airlines and I wish them well”. Something has fundamentally changed in the airline industry that even a key critic of the industry in the past, who had changed his mind and bought shares in some of these well-run airlines, had again turned “foe” again. John Maynard Keynes is often quoted as saying “When the facts change, I change my mind” and knowing Buffett to be an intelligent investor who pays attention to facts, we ask ourselves this question: what has changed so fundamentally as to cause even a profession long term holder of quality businesses to jump out of the plane mid-flight? The scary, dark new reality for airlines is this:

No adjectives can adequately describe the pandemic’s cataclysmic effect upon [the air] industry nor can numbers fully quantify the extent of the financial devastation the global airline industry is experiencing and will continue to experience for some time. We're now living through the darkest period ever in the history of commercial aviation, significantly worse than the aftermath of 9/11, SARS, or the 2008 global financial crisis" - Air Canada’s (OTCQX:ACDVF) CEO Calin Rovinescu [Emphasis ours]

Year to Date Performance for UAL, DAL, LUV and AAL

We have paid very keen attention to the C-Suite speak in their Q2 earnings calls, and we observed that things have clearly changed for the airline industry. We have seen four significant trends in the airline industry that signal a fundamental, secular shift that may have informed Buffett’s decision to bolt. To begin with, air passenger traffic has dropped precipitously off the cliff, and the recovery will be painfully slow. Second, with revenues ~80-90% down, airline cash flows are shrinking while debt levels are rising. It is not unreasonable to expect governments stepping in and saving their flag carriers. Moreover, the burden of proof that air travel is safe has fallen heavily on airlines meaning they need to take action to assure consumers it is safe to travel because consumers do not seem to want to travel until they feel it safe to do so. Furthermore, there is a very high uncertainty as to which way consumer habits will go after this crisis. However, it is not all doom and gloom though as there are some signs of recovery. The industry will recover but not that fast and Buffett could not hang around that long to find out when that recovery will be.

Airports like Sweden’s Arlanda are eerily quiet (Source: A friend)

Air passenger traffic has fallen precipitously off the cliff, and we expect a very slow and painful recovery: There is little or no incoming revenues for the airlines. Because of a combination of travel restrictions, bans and fear of travel the skies have been clear of airplanes. According to IATA, the number of flights globally was down 80% yoy as of early April and a drop of around 55% in 2020 in passenger revenues is estimated.

Source: IATA Economics

CEOs continue to paint a very dire and grim picture of airline industry revenues and load factors. The carnage is real:

Our EBITDA fell in the quarter by more than $0.5 billion to $71 million, dropped $583 million a year ago - Air Canada’s (OTCQX:ACDVF) CEO Calin Rovinescu we’re continuing to see record low passenger demand and revenue trends here in April and May, with operating revenue down roughly 90% to 95% year-over-year and single-digit load factors.” – Southwest Airlines (LUV) President Thomas Nealon Our revenues are down 90% on a year over year basis. And they’ve been that way now for a few weeks.” – American Airlines (AAL) CEO Doug Parker [Emphasis ours]

Add this to the fact that we are in a recession, the depths of which we have not yet experienced, and we have a problem for the industry considering travel is a discretionary expenditure. A V-Shaped recovery is seemingly out of question and a full recovery is expected to take years. This is a fact that CEOs of companies like Delta and Boeing have candidly acknowledged in their earnings calls. With such clouded visibility in the industry, the best time to head for the exit as a shareholder, it seems, was yesterday.

Source: IATA Economics

Cash burn rate is accelerating, and debt levels are rising: The rate of cash burn has accelerated to cover the high fixed costs in the industry like maintenance on the planes during this period. It is estimated that global airlines could burn through $61 billion of cash reserves in Q2. To conserve precious cash, some are refusing to pay refunds for cancelled tickets. Many will have to cut back on costs to survive and these measures will be met with resistance as seen in the recent case where United Airlines’ largest union threatened to sue over these cutbacks. Airlines are cutting on airplane orders in order to minimize costs. Southwest Airlines, for instance, have reduced contractual deliveries with Boeing by around 50% (~59 aircraft).

To make matters worse, these airlines entered 2020 with quite high levels of debt and leverage ratios are set to rise as many load up on debt and loans at very high interest rates and with significant collateral. Buffett himself estimated that the 4 airlines needed to raise at least $10 billion each in either debt or equity. This is not far-fetched given that Delta Air Lines has raised $3.5 billion in senior secured notes (the largest ever by an airline) and has secured a $1.5 billion loan paying almost double the normal rates. This year alone, Southwest has raised $5.2 billion in debt.

Key Ratios from the Q1 2020 (Source: Reuters)

Furthermore, current shareholder stakes are being diluted as these airlines tap into equity markets. United Airlines raised $1.04 billion of new equity while Southwest Airlines raised $4 billion through shares and convertible notes. With cash needs rising, dividends and share repurchases may be gone for a while it seems. They need help if they are to survive and IATA has proposed measures including direct financial support, loans and tax relief to help them. In short, the cash situation for airlines is dire.

Airlines have the burden of proof as to safety: It is clearly up to air companies to show passengers that it is safe to travel. The Boeing CEO may think that the airplane environment is a much safer place than the public thinks but at this moment in time, this needs to be fully demonstrated as true to the consumer before s/he can travel. Some of the suggested measures to remedy this include requiring passengers to wear masks and leaving the middle seat unoccupied (RyanAir CEO has been vehemently opposed to this calling it idiotic and looking at the picture from Bloomberg below one can understand why). These are additional costs that airlines have to bear and the break-even revenues and load factors have gone higher. This could mean that the era of cheap, affordable air travel may be behind us with higher prices needed to turn a profit.

Source: Bloomberg

On the meantime, we may ask, what does the future of air travel look like to demonstrate safety to the scarred and scared consumer? We let the Delta Airlines (DAL) CEO Ed Bastian paint that for you:

we’ve doubled down and in fact, tripled down on sanitation, hygiene, cleanliness, making certain every aircraft we’re on is fogged every day. The facilities, the social distancing practices on our planes, making certain people are at least six feet away throughout the cabin, giving – changing the boarding practices. We now board from the back first, to make sure people are not walking past customers sitting in first class. – Delta Airlines (DAL) CEO Ed Bastian

Consumers and Businesses are signalling changing habits: There are two possible scenarios that we see after this crisis. Either consumers will come back with a deep desire to explore the world and travel, or they would prefer to not travel and cut down on spending. There is also a middle, third way of moderate and limited travel. There is significant uncertainty as to which way the consumer will go and this uncertainty may not be resolved soon. This could have informed Buffett to run for the hills.

In a normal recession like the one we are in now, it takes around 5 or more years for business travel to recover as per Southwest Airlines (LUV) CEO Gary Kelly. Expect businesses to cut on unnecessary travel as they reconsider how necessary it is to travel. Some are rediscovering the ease and joy (and pain) of using video conferencing tools to close deals without the need to travel. To make matters worse, it is becoming increasingly clear that different industries are going to recover at different rates and at the back seat of this recovery will be airline companies. As The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO succinctly put it, "from a consumer standpoint, you're probably more likely to go back to work and be comfortable being in your office than you are on an airplane tomorrow." The outlook the airline industry does not look good near term.

However, there are some green shoots of hope for a choppy recovery: Some consumers have started booking travel for Q4 this year and for next year. There has been a rise in bookings beyond 90 days for American Airlines. Some consumers do want to travel again:

“I will say that in just the last week we started to see bookings outside of 90 days start to tick up a little bit...there are indications that the world is ready to start traveling again” – American Airlines (AAL) CEO Doug Parker

We would caution though that even that with these bookings cancellations are possible if things do not pan out well. If you are looking for signs of recovery in the industry and from what we are learning from China and other places that are opening up, pay attention to local and regional travel. Local travel will be the first to recover before global travel does. Therefore, our bet, if we were to make any, would be on strong airlines with a strong local and regional network that survive. Why so? As Hilton Worldwide (HLT) CEO, puts it:

if you think about it, I mean, sort of the natural human reaction is like I'm going to -- I want to move, I want to get out, I'm starting to feel safe, I'm going to get out of my house, I'm going to go to my neighborhood, maybe I'll sort of move around the region, maybe I'll go to the region next door, eventually I'm going to across the country, I'm going to get on a plane go around the world, but I think it's in that progression. [Emphasis ours]

Conclusion: The ground under which the airlines have been operating has shifted significantly and investor expectations have to adjust accordingly. Some airlines will emerge out of this better than others but right now it is hard to tell which ones. Like Buffett, we wish them well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.