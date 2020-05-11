Endeavour Silver: Struggles Continue In Mexico

Prepared by Stephanie of team BAD BEAT Investing

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK) is a North American mining company that operates in the precious metal mining space. The stock has really struggled in the last year despite a massive rally in gold and silver prices. While the prices of the metals nosedived with the COVID-19 selloff, gold has mostly recovered and silver has started to find its legs. While EXK stock is off the bottom, we have to tell you that price action has been troublesome, as it has significantly lagged the silver mining sector. Much of the trouble has been from issues with its mines in Mexico, including short reserve lives, as well as devaluing of the currency, which has devalued the company's receivables and led to deferred income tax expense that has seen the stock start to ramp up with the rally in precious metals here in 2019. All that said, EXK just reported earnings, and we want to check back in on the company and discuss prospects for the stock.

A few charts to look at

Before delving into operational issues, we think it is worthwhile to investigate the price of the stock relative to that of gold and silver. In general, the miners pretty much trade in a highly correlated fashion both higher and lower. If correlation breaks, it usually is because of something specific happening with the miner in question. In the case of EXK, there has been operational issues over the last year that the company has taken steps to alleviate. First take a look at the price action of EXK, which began falling after peaking in late summer 2019 just over $3.00 a share:

As you can see, this is a drastic fall, good for over a 50% drop from the top. Is there a relationship with the charts of gold and silver? Of course, but it is a bit looser compared to that with other companies in the space:

(Source: Kitco.com)

Well, there is not much of an association with gold, as gold has essentially gone straight up. Though, gold did pull back a little bit from September to December just like EXK. However, as gold began to ramp up, EXK didn't move. What about silver?

(Source: Kitco silver)

Well, here we see a bit more correlation. Now, the big fall in March was market-wide. Just about everything was sold off as investors raised cash for a few weeks, and have since begun to redeploy. While the correlation is not as tight as it has been in the past, what we note is that the drastic price action in EXK has been exacerbated by movements in metal prices. With metal prices rebounding, can we expect a bit of a bounce for EXK? Well, the stock is up 25% off the bottom, but to have more room to run, aside from positive price action in the metals, we need to see operational improvement. With that, let's turn to recent performance.

Endeavour's operations

Endeavour operates the Guanacevi, Bolanitos and El Cubo mines. It also has the El Compas mine. All of the mines are located in Mexico, which has been relatively friendly to mining over the years. However, to stop the spread of COVID-19, mining operations had to cease in Q1. Here is the good news: the operations will resume May 18th, so we expect Q2 to be another one with some pain, and then operation should return to normal. We will also point out that there are exploration projects in Chile, to which cash allocation will certainly slow as the miner, like all others, resumes normal operations in coming weeks.

Source: Investor Presentation

Over the past few years, operationally, Endeavour has been helped by its cost-cutting initiatives, efforts to streamline production, and, before the recent glut in metals, generally higher metals prices. While metals prices are a main driver of movements in miners, the company's Q1 earnings show some key issues that we want to discuss.

Production hit by shutdowns

The company had been a strong miner in Mexico, though in recent years it has faced some operational challenges, notably with costs and dealing with mine life issues. Since its founding in 2004, EXK had over a decade of growing silver production, reserves, and resources. Production declines were built in operationally in recent quarters by design (mine life issues), but we think EXK is through most of the rough patch, and the post-COVID-19 time should see the company return to positive operations and bring the stock higher with it. Some nice growth is probably still ahead for the miner once Terronera work is complete and if additional opportunity is found at El Cubo.

Production as a whole was down for silver and gold:

Source: Q1 detailed fiscal report

As you can see here for the quarter, silver production fell 20% year over year to 857,659 oz. At the same time, gold production was down 16% to 8,476 oz produced. Using a 80:1 ratio, silver-equivalent production was 1.54 million oz. In Q1, there were declines across the board, but it was driven primarily by the COVID-19 shutdowns experienced. The latter half of the quarter was where the pain was felt, and that pain is obviously present here in the first half of Q2. Investors should brace for another quarter of huge year-over-year production declines.

Sales and earnings

In Q1, EXK registered a net loss of $15.9 million, or $0.11 per share. This is a decline of 10% from Q1 2019, which was a tough quarter for operations and pricing. So that was not too bad, but was way below expectations for a loss of $0.04. Silver prices were flat from a year ago but weak in the quarter at $15.33 compared to the sequential H2 2019. The company has slashed costs where it can, but the price of metals was, of course, a driver. Gold prices averaged $1,633 for the company.

Revenue dropped a whopping 22% in Q1 to $21.9 million, and mine operating cash flow before taxes decreased 4.3% to $4.3 million. This was entirely due to lower production.

Lower costs

If there was a bright spot in the quarter it was that the company cut costs nicely. Cash costs fell 37% to $7.85 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits), and all-in sustaining costs fell 5% to $18.38 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits). However, that is higher than we would like to see. We would like to see those all-in costs get below $15 per ounce. Production was down too, so the costs hurt, and the price of metals was an offsetting factor. We think this is temporary. We see production as continuing to be strong going forward, but EXK needs help from pricing, though it has to control its costs.

Moving forward

So, shares sold off in March but have since recovered a bit. Where do we go from here? Management noted that nearly half of its net loss was due to the 25% devaluation of the Mexican peso in the year, which devalued the company's receivables and caused a deferred income tax expense. There were also some higher maintenance costs at El Cubo, which will decline going forward. However, the Mexican government is allowing suspended businesses located in municipalities with low or no COVID-19 cases to start up again May 18, and each of EXK's three operating mines is located in such a municipality.

While Terronera had a less than stellar pre-feasibility study in March, it has the potential to become the company's largest and lowest-cost mine. Ongoing work will continue to optimize the project and future viability of the site. There is also work being done to have a potential mine in Parral, which was its largest exploration project in 2019. The site was a 4-million ounce per year producing mine until 1990. There have been some positive drill results, and EXK hopes to get initial mine permitting, complete some underground development, and do some mapping and sampling in 2020. There are also the 3 projects in Chile which may show some promise. Cerro Marquez is geologically similar to other large copper mines in Chile, and the company had some geologically encouraging drilling results in late 2019. Paloma is a high sulfidation epithermal gold project, where drilling should resume later this year. Finally, there is the Aida site, where drilling is planned in 2021 and which has promise as a silver mine. The main producing mines should resume 2019 operational levels as Q2 progresses.

Take-home

Production will ramp up later this month. The company has to work to reduce its cash costs to improve margins on metals produced. The exploration projects are always a gamble, but have promise. Overall, a bet here is a bet on continued strength in metals prices. However, since we see silver prices improving over the next year, it is likely EXK stock moves with these prices with high beta. As such, the stock offers a levered play on the price of silver.

As always, we welcome your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.