Booming Inseego Is At The Right Time And Place With The Right Products

There were a few other pleasant surprises in the Q1CC.

From one carrier with a limited product, Inseego now serves 11 carriers with products that will have a much wider adaption.

Demand for its 4G and 5G gear is already booming, and we're still in the first inning.

The pandemic is leading to a structural shift towards digital just when Inseego was emerging with the right products.

Our investment thesis for Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is pretty simple and consists of the following elements:

From basically serving one carrier, Verizon (NYSE:VZ), the company is now serving 11 carriers (and counting) on three continents.

With the advent of 5G, fixed wireless will be a much bigger business compared to 4G as carriers see it as a means to take on the cable companies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the TAM and accelerated its advent, providing an instant boost to the company.

Inseego faces much less competition as Chinese competitors face lockouts in many parts of the market.

We start with research from Nomura, which contains the bull case for the carriers to take on fixed line Internet market as its speeds dwarf those of WiFi fed by fixed line (from SA):

Aside from faster speed (of which users may not need so much), mobile broadband may be higher quality: "It should be no surprise that cellular handles roaming, security, power, and long sessions better than Wi-Fi

The COVID-19-related acceleration in demand began in March and comes not only from a sudden massive increase in working from home and the related demand for safe internet access that can be quickly installed.

Is this something temporary? Well, at least in part, but it gives the carriers a foothold in the home broadband market and part of it can last (Q1CC):

Over 60% of U.S. employees are now working from home and about 74% of the CFOs recently surveyed by Gartner, expect some of their employees to continue working remotely and will be the new normal.

There are also other structural shifts:

The shift to online education (5G is a cheap way for the government to provide students online access who didn't have that before, and there is Federal funding for this).

The shift to online healthcare (tele-health visits surging 50% in March).

In fact, it's likely that much of the digital economy has gotten a shot in the arm on the basis of social distancing. In a previous article, we featured EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER), which is benefiting from the digitalization of the insurance market, for instance. From the Q1CC:

Historically, we were shipping a single product predominantly to Verizon and I am pleased to announce that we are now shipping mobile products in our 4G and 5G [indiscernible] to all the major operators in the U.S., all major operators in Canada as well as international operators in EMEA and APAC. Many of these carriers are relatively new customers, so we are still at an early stage of revenue growth

This is still basically the first innings for most, if not all, of these carriers, as the build-out of 5G itself has only just begun. Much of what they are selling is still 4G, but (Q1CC):

We believe this will improve our position in our 5G efforts as our customers will realize the performance, quality and reliability benefits of our 4G devices in the near-term.

This will happen when 5G gains more traction, but the company isn't sitting still as it will introduce their second generation 5G hotspots and routers in H2 of this year (Q1CC):

our second-generation 5G products support, sub-6 gigahertz and millimeter wave and Cat22 4G LTE to deliver robust cellular network coverage. This portfolio also includes the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology. We expect five mobile hotspot and three fixed wireless 5G launches with six carriers across the globe in the second half of this year, with four in North America, one in Europe and one in Asia-Pacific, with some of these operators deploying multiple 5G products.

The company even appointed a Head of Government Affairs to (Q1CC) "increase awareness of Inseego as a U.S. supplier to the administration's objective of a secure 5G network ecosystem."

Enterprise SaaS solutions

We feared that their other business, consisting of their Ctrack asset tracking and DMS device management might face headwinds from the pandemic, but this wasn't the case.

The company last year restructured their Ctrack asset tracking in countries like South Africa (a main market for Ctrack historically), Australia and New Zealand, and as a result, growth returned (Q1CC):

Our Ctrack business is growing steadily, recording the best quarter of fleet unit installations in South Africa in two years and the addition of new partners in Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands. We also extended our contract with a major customer in the aviation industry, KLM Equipment Services. And despite the plan runoff of the unprofitable consumer business, achieved over 7% year-over-year growth in constant currency.

The company renewed its airport contract with KLM Equipment Services and its DMS business added 370K subscribers in Q1, up 37% sequentially(!) getting a boost from working from home.

IoT Connect

Then, there was this which weren't even aware off previously (Q1CC):

We're also pleased to announce that we have secured an award for our new Software-as-a-Service product, Inseego Connect with a Tier 1 mobile operator in the U.S. as part of their 5G launch this year. Inseego Connect is a cloud based service which provides device configuration, monitoring, analytics and other capabilities.

This looks to be part of their Inseego IoT Connect SaaS service but thought this to be for the industrial IoT, so we didn't immediately associate it with carriers as potential customers.

Given their rapidly growing list of carriers (11 and counting), this could be the start of something beautiful, like high-margin recurring revenue SaaS services on top of the device sales to carriers.

We are happy to see that because, while they sell these Skyus gear (gateways) for the industrial IoT, which is what they are good at, but the real money is in the software platform.

Given their more intimate relationship with carriers, that seems like a more natural market for them, and if that platform can get a foothold in there, that is quite a promising development. We'll keep an eye on this.

Finances

All this just happens at the right time, when Inseego accomplished its restructuring (the prospects of which was our initial reason to buy the shares at $1.52 in 2017) and shifted away from small suppliers to Foxconn, which has enabled the company not only to quickly ramp up deliveries, it is also producing significant cost savings in assembly and materials sourcing.

Outlook

Management only provided guidance for Q2, which is quite spectacularly above last year's Q2, and this year's Q1 with revenue of $75-85M. Multiple analysts tried to tease out H2 guidance, but all management said was that demand was brisk and expected to remain brisk.

Of course, H2 is when they will introduce their second generation of 5G products, and more carriers will have begun the build-out of 5G networks. At times, they let it slip what their expectations really are (Q1CC, our emphasis):

But suffice to say the surge in demand and what we think will be the demand level of plateau at a new higher level than looking back in the quarters, plus 5G, I think, is going make for a hell of a second half of this year.

While most of the demand (60%) is for fixed wireless (internet to the home or business), their mobile hotspots can actually have that function as well (Q1CC):

Our 5G hotspots are fixed wireless, indoor, outdoor sub six millimeter wave.

Margins

Their IoT & Mobile Solutions sells mostly gear (apart from that IoT SaaS Connect platform), so it's fairly low margin stuff, but this was up 290bp y/y and 440bp sequentially to 19.4%.

Their Enterprise SaaS Solutions generates much higher gross margin (61.3%) down 200bp from last year. Overall gross margin was 31.5%, up 140bp from last year.

Margins are expected to increase throughout the year:

The ongoing reductions in manufacturing cost (mostly by Foxconn).

The benefit of scale.

The product mix shifts towards 5G gear which carries a higher margin.

Management expects to achieve 200bp improvement q/q for their existing 4G portfolio, reaching mid to high 20s by year-end.

Operational cost will increase slower with headcount only rising modestly going forward, so there might be some operational leverage with sales ramping up. On the other hand, there are the product accreditations for carriers, which are quite lumpy, so not too much importance should be attached to one quarter figures.

Cash

While early on in the pandemic, we were a little worried about their cash flow and balance sheet position, but these worries turn out to be overblown. The company actually managed to eke out positive operational cash flow for the quarter, and due to the guided improvement in margins, this will likely hold for the year as a whole. The balance sheet was also cleaned up:

The company converted $60M of their senior notes in equity.

The company extended the maturity for their term loan to March 2021.

The company raised $25M in preferred stock with Mubadala Capital (a sovereign wealth fund).

As a result, interest payments are reduced by some $7.8M annually, and the balance sheet looks a lot better with $30.5M of cash and equivalents and $46.9M for the term loan and $44.2M for the convertible notes (down from $101M at the end of December). This improvement does show up here, though:

And, it hasn't stopped there, the company is now offering $100M of convertible notes expiring in 2025 (and an additional $15M in over-allotment) to (PR):

(I) to repay in full and terminate its existing credit agreement, which currently carries interest at a rate of 9.24% per annum, and (II) to pay the cash consideration due in connection with the Private Exchange Transactions. The Company intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes.

The $100M new convertible carries an interest of 3.5%, so this further significantly reduces the company's yearly interest cost, especially given the high (9.24%) rate on their term loan (and their existing convertibles carry 5.5% interest).

The "Private Exchange Transaction" mentioned above is simply that 5.5% existing convertible, and roughly $44.8M of these are exchanged for the new notes, which should extinguish these. So, this is good news.

Valuation

Analysts expect a modest EPS loss of $0.07 this year rising to a profit of $0.21 next year.

Risk

There are, of course, general economic and market risks, and perhaps, these are quite a bit more pronounced these days, with the market having rallied back up 30%+ and with nobody really knowing when we can leave the pandemic behind.

The company still has quite a bit of debt, although the balance sheet has greatly improved. There has been a lot of dilution, and more could come from the convertible.

Valuation is looking high, and the stock has been on a tear, but valuation is a lot less high on a forward basis, and we should not forget their SaaS enterprise business (Ctrack and DMS) has a pretty favorable margin profile.

Conclusion

While we should not close our eyes to the fact that the company still has substantial debt (albeit much lower than before) and isn't profitable yet, sales are likely to boom.

The simple fact is that they are in the first inning of going from being the supplier to one carrier to supplying many, and for products that have much higher demand as well. And this has been put on steroids by the pandemic and the structural shift to the digital world.

On top of that, there were a few pleasant surprises. Their DMS business is also benefiting from the pandemic, and their Enterprise SaaS business is doing much better than we feared.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INSG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.