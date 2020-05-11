Omega Healthcare Investors: Locking In A Near Double-Digit Yield

OHI's facilities are necessary, regardless of the economic environment, as many residents are not in nursing homes by choice.

The aging population requires specialized care, and while they may wish to age in place, many will not be physically able to do so.

Introduction

I have been looking more closely at several healthcare REITs as the services provided are necessary, regardless of the economic climate. Most recently, I wrote about LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC), and now I am looking at Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI). While some assume that occupancy rates will decline, I disagree. No matter what is going on in the economy, healthcare is an essential service. The demand for nursing homes, long-term care facilities, and assisted living facilities are all driven by the health of the populations they serve. Even in a recession, the elderly and ill need skilled care and are often unable to continue living independently.

Company Overview

In comparison to LTC, OHI is a much larger company. It has the largest portfolio of skilled nursing facilities amongst all other publicly traded healthcare REITs which is more than double than the second largest.

Source

Most of the company's leases are triple-net leases, meaning its tenants are responsible for capital expenditures, taxes, and insurance related to the properties leased from OHI. Currently, OHI’s portfolio consists of 964 properties located primarily in the United States, which are leased by 71 operators. Source

Looking at OHI’s revenue by state, Florida provides nearly 15% of annual rent and interest income, which is the largest of any other state in the portfolio. Texas and Indiana are the two next largest sources, and provide 8.9% and 7.5%, respectively.

Source

OHI has a nice level of operator diversification, with the top 10 operators totaling approximately 60% of annual incomes and the largest operator, Ciena, supplying slightly over 10%.

Source

OHI has a favorable lease expiration schedule as the highest percentage of total leases expiring in any given year from now until 2026 stands at 4.1%. Furthermore, many years have equal to or less than 2% of total leases expiring, and 40% of leases do not expire until after 2029. Small, consistent levels of turnover make it easier for management to focus on renewing fewer leases as well as making for more stable cash flows.

Source

Company Financials

OHI has a $1.25 billion credit revolver, of which it has drawn down $512 million, and most recently drew $300 million as a precautionary measure to strengthen its balance sheet. This most recent withdrawal is not reflected in the chart below, but the debt maturity schedule remains fundamentally the same as terms of the revolver remain unchanged. OHI has a flexible debt structure with the majority of its debt at a fixed rate and has minimal secured debt.

Source

Looking at leverage and coverage ratios, OHI is also on track with its goals as it's maintaining all credit facility covenants. Coverage ratios are particularly strong, coming in significantly higher than the target, and leverage ratios remain well below thresholds, and the company has investment-graded credit.

Source Source

Dividend Overview

OHI has a solid track record when it comes to delivering safe and growing dividends for its investors and is yielding nearly 10%. This is too good to pass up for income investors as OHI has produced 17 consecutive years of dividend increases with a 9.3% CAGR and has maintained a payout ratio under 90%.

As shown in the slide below, OHI even increased the dividend during the financial crisis, reinforcing that its facilities are necessary, regardless of economic conditions. While the last downturn was due to different causes, the economic effects are similar, and I expect OHI will make it through this pandemic.

Source

Thesis

The necessity of services provided by OHI’s tenants, combined with the aging demographics of the United States, will continue to increase the value of OHI’s properties. At today’s suppressed price levels, the yield provides substantial and dependable income. Source

While the need for skilled care will increase, the number of currently available beds remains flat due to various regulatory hurdles such as certificates of need and bed moratoriums. The shortage of beds combined with the forecasted demand is a combination that will play favorably for OHI. The undersupply of beds will create high occupancy rates, leading to profitable operators who can meet lease obligations. Source

While SNFs operate on thin profit margins, OHI’s tenants have done well given the conditions in which they operate. These low margins do provide an advantage for OHI as they encourage its tenants to continue to be tenants as it is a more sound business decision to rent facilities rather than buy. Source

Risks

Several risks should be taken into consideration with an investment in OHI. First, while there is an aging population, many prefer to “age in place” rather than go to an assisted living facility or skilled nursing facility. Aginginplace.org found that:

“About 90% of seniors intend to remain in their current homes for the next five to 10 years. Of these individuals, 85% are confident that they can stay in their residences without making significant home modifications.”

While that is what many want, they are not capable of doing so as the same survey found that:

“65% of seniors between the ages of 60 and 70 find it “very easy” to live independently. However, only 43% of those over 70 do so.”

So while the idea is favored for obvious reasons, it’s also just as evident that what people want isn’t always realistic and aging in place won't be an option for everyone.

The second risk to consider is tenants defaulting on leases; however, many leases have mitigating characteristics such as built-in cross-collateralization provisions. OHI also collects security deposits ranging from 3-6 months, conducts monthly check-ins, and ensures tenants have favorable credit profiles. OHI quickly identifies any existing tenants that may be showing signs of weakness and allows them the opportunity to be proactive in managing their portfolio.

Conclusion

The current pandemic has placed a negative outlook on senior care facilities, and prices have fallen too far. While there is a negative connotation with the virus outbreaks in nursing homes, they are a necessary service today and will be for years to come. Even with the intent to age in place, many will not be able to do so and the aging population will need to receive care in a nursing facility. Buying OHI at today’s levels and getting paid nearly 10% to wait for the share price to appreciate is too good of a deal to pass up. I rate OHI a BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI, LTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.