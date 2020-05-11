Bond Market Week In Review For 5/4-5/8

Investment thesis: for investors looking for higher yield, the intermediate corporate bond ETF (VCIT) has sufficiently stabilized. Longer-term corporate bonds (VCLT) moved lower. The treasury market is tricky right now; while it's highly doubtful we'll see a meaningful move higher from these levels. it's also doubtful we'll see a major sell-off anytime soon. Investors who need the safety of treasury investments should look at the (IEF) -- the intermediate treasury ETF.

Let's start with the corporate bond market: The left chart shows AAA yields, which have now returned to near the lowest levels in the last five years. BBB yields (on the right) continue to move lower. They are still elevated relative to the very low levels that occurred earlier this year but are over 100 basis points lower than the highs of late 2018. Junk bond levels are still elevated, even after the Fed announced it would start to buy junk bond ETFs. However, yields are currently about 250 basis points below the highs from the oil market collapse 2015-2016.

In addition, the entire corporate yield curve has returned to low levels: All maturities in the 1-10 year area spiked a few months ago. But all have since moved lower. We see the same pattern in the longer-end of the corporate curve.

The entire treasury market has trended sharply lower, as traders and investors have sought the safe-haven refuge of the US treasury market: All parts of the curve have dropped at least 100 basis points in the last few months; the 2-year treasury (lower left) has nearly dropped 150 basis points.

However, the yield curve has "un-inverted" due to the Fed lowering rates: The 10-year-2-year spread (left) has trended between 40 and 60 basis points for the last month while the 10-year-3-month spread (right) is slightly above 50 basis points.

As a result of aggressive Federal Reserve action, the amount of financial stress in the credit markets has dropped: Let's turn to this week's performance tables.

Most of the treasury market was up or down marginally this week. However, the long-end of the curve was down a touch. The entire treasury curve is still trading at very high levels. On the plus side, riskier markets were higher this week, with emerging market bonds (corporate and government) along with junk bonds leading the market higher. Other bond ETFs were up modestly. Only the long-end of the corporate sector took a hit. Most of the charts continue to move sideways.

That's it for this week.

