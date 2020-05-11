Criteo: (Deep) Value On The Balance Sheet

Yet, at current levels, the market continues to ignore the growing net-cash position, with the stock now trading far below both replacement value and tangible book.

The company is in turnaround mode, and key P&L metrics are in decline; however, the business remains cash generative - even through a downturn.

It is a shame that Criteo (CRTO) does not garner more attention around these parts. The stock was deeply undervalued pre-COVID, but post-COVID, valuations have moved to near-ludicrous levels, in my view. For CRTO to work, I do not think investors need to adopt a view on a potential turnaround - the company is well-capitalized and cash-generative, yet the equity value lingers far below its tangible assets and replacement value.

At current valuations, the market appears to be either expressing an extremely bearish view on the company as a going concern or assigning zero credit to Criteo's balance sheet value (likely the latter). At ~1.6x FY20 EBITDA, the market seems content to ignore CRTO's depressed multiples, but with cash flow generation set to continue (even in a bear case scenario) and accumulate on an increasingly net-cash balance sheet, I think patient investors stand to be well-rewarded.

1Q20 Revenue Declines Led by Weakness in Travel

The headline numbers for the quarter did not make for pretty viewing - revenue ex-TAC was down 13% YoY (-11% YoY on a constant currency basis) to $206mn, while adjusted EBITDA came above consensus in at $59m (-14.5% YoY). Free cash flow remained strong at $45m for the quarter. Criteo ended the quarter with 20,360 total clients (+5% YoY).

Source: Investor Presentation

Given Criteo's exposure to the travel segment (~10% of revenue) and the Asia Pacific region, Criteo has felt the impact of COVID-19 earlier than peers such as Snapchat (SNAP). The latter noted strong January and February trends with end-March cited as a key period of weakness, while Criteo noted weakness as soon as the last guidance update in February.

For 1Q20, the COVID-19 impact on revenue ex-TAC for APAC, EMEA, and the Americas stood at $2m, $5m, and $3m, respectively. Same client revenue declined by 9% YoY (-4% YoY ex-COIVD), with client spend in travel and classifieds severely hit, posting a 95% and 40% YoY decline, respectively.

Source: Investor Presentation

Cost Cuts Cushion Some of the Impact But Further Declines Expected

On a more positive note, though, Criteo was able to reduce non-GAAP operating expenses by $20m relative to the prior year, on lower R&D expenses (-19.5% YoY) from the closing of its Palo Alto R&D center, as well as modest cuts across other opex areas (e.g., G&A fell 23.3% YoY). For 2Q20 and FY20, the non-GAAP OpEx is guided to fall by a further $27m and $77m relative to the prior year, respectively, with most of the savings being employee-related. The company will also reduce capex by >10%, leading to an FY20 capex target of ~3% of gross revenue.

Source; Company Filings

Despite the opex cuts, the company is still moving forward with its unified retail media platform in 2Q20 in response to the demand for retail media in the current environment. In addition, the company's recent partnership with Nielsen is positive, as it should help facilitate deeper integration with its Digital Ad Ratings and Digital Brand Effect measurement solutions.

Source: Investor Presentation

Overall, the results were slightly ahead of the company's initial reaction to COVID-19, though management's internal assumptions for the remainder of the year appears to be also have flattened out. Revenue ex-TAC for 2Q20 is guided to decline by 32% to 35% YoY (implying a $60-65m impact), with a gradual recovery expected in 2H20 (high-teens YoY decline in 4Q vs. high-20s YoY decline in 3Q). Official FY20 guidance has been withdrawn for now. Thus far, in 2Q20, revenue ex-TAC has declined by ~25% YoY, largely due to COVID-19's impact on ad spend.

Source: Investor Presentation

Ample Liquidity to Ride Out a Downturn

The key to the CRTO thesis lies in its balance sheet - the company ended 1Q20 with ~$434m in net cash, with an untapped ~€350M (~$380m) revolving credit facility. With a liquidity position of ~$820m, Criteo can theoretically sustain ~six quarters worth of operating expenses (based on the FY20 Non-GAAP expense base) and is thus, more than adequately equipped to weather a COVID-19-driven downturn. A testament to the strength of its balance sheet is the fact that the Board has authorized a new buyback of ~$30m to offset employee grants and vesting.

My base case calls for a continued rise in the net cash balance - expect Criteo to end FY20 with ~$450-460m in net cash (~$7.50/share). Note that Criteo should still generate cash through FY20, with a gradual recovery scenario from FY21, further adding to the net cash balance. By my estimates, this would imply Criteo's net cash moving above the current market cap by FY22.

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

Value on the Balance Sheet

Like the Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) thesis, the Criteo case also leans heavily on the balance sheet, in my view. In this case, the value is a lot more apparent, in my view, with the core business firmly on track for cash generation in the near-to-medium term.

I see two key ways to measure the extent of the undervaluation - 1) an approximation of the business' replacement value and 2) the value of the tangible assets on the balance sheet. To estimate Criteo's replacement value, I add the ~$450m net cash position (post-buyback) to ~$450m in FY20 accumulated depreciation as a proxy for maintenance capex over the last five years, driving a replacement cost valuation of ~$900m (implying a ~35% premium to the Criteo market cap). Tangible book per share, on the other hand, comes up to ~$14 (FY20 book value of ~$1bn less ~$80m of intangible assets), implying a ~39% premium to the market cap (at the time of writing).

Even in a bear-case scenario, where Criteo loses ~50% of its legacy retargeting revenues (~$260m) and assuming an in-line ~30% non-GAAP EBITDA margin (relative to revenue ex-TAC), this would imply ~$78m of EBITDA "at risk." This would require taking out a large chunk of the cost base to offset the loss and a likely post-tax restructuring cash charge to boot. But even after applying a haircut to the Criteo net cash position to account for this, the balance sheet still offers considerable value, in my view.

Thus, at an FY20 EV/EBITDA of 1.6x (FY19 EV/EBITDA of ~0.8x), CRTO offers exceptional value, with the market unfairly assigning zero credit to Criteo's balance sheet value, in my view. Key catalysts include a potential take-private scenario, an expansion of the buyback program, while key risks include an adverse regulatory fine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.