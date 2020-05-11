Coronavirus Beaten Down Stocks/Funds Series - Carnival Corporation At A 26 Year Low

Risks are much higher due to the massive business disruption within the cruise line industry, with doubts over when it can get back to business.

Carnival Corporation is currently trading on a very low 2021 PE of only 5.8 (2022 PE of 2.25), but this assumes operations will fully resume by 2021.

Carnival Corporation is the world's leading cruise line company with a majority market share; however the industry has been crippled in 2020 by the coronavirus and is currently effectively shutdown.

Carnival Corporation is currently down 83% from its 2017 peak, and at a 26 year low, after collapsing in early 2020 due to the coronavirus.

In this 'coronavirus beaten down stocks/funds' series of articles I look at both stocks and funds that have been beaten down due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) market sell-off and are near or below their 5 year low, are very well valued, and have potential to rebound strongly as we recover.

Today I look at Carnival Corporation. The stock has been very heavily sold down 78% in the past year, has halted current operations due to the coronavirus, and has boosted capital reserves. The short term outlook for earnings and the industry is horrific, but should Carnival Corporation survive the stock has potential to be a five to ten-bagger over the next 5-10 years.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) - Price = USD 11.99

As shown on the charts below Carnival has fallen from a high of USD 71.65 to a low of 8.49, and has recently recovered slightly back to USD 11.99, which is 83% below the past peak in 2017.

Carnival Corporation - 5 year price chart

Source: Bloomberg

Carnival Corporation - 25 year performance chart

Looking at the 25 year chart below Carnival is back to its price from 1994, which is 26 years ago.

Source: Yahoo Finance

A look at carnival

Carnival Corporation is a global leader and an industry giant in the global cruise lining business. Carnival's headquarters is in Doral, Florida. Carnival Corporation is ranked first on the list of largest cruise lines based on passengers carried annually and total number of ships in fleet.

The Company's North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn. They also own AIDA Cruises (OTCPK:AIDA), Costa Cruises (Costa), Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises [UK] and ship operations of Fathom, and Holland America Princess Alaska Tours.

Carnival Corporation states:

Together, these brands comprise the world’s largest cruise company with a fleet of over 100 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 254,000 lower berths. A total of 16 new ships are scheduled to be delivered to Carnival Corporation’s brands through 2025. Carnival Corporation employs a talented, passionate and diverse workforce of over 150,000 people from nearly 150 countries, and its brands host nearly 13 million guests annually – accounting for nearly half of the overall global cruise market. Combining over 225,000 daily cruise guests and 100,000 shipboard employees, more than 325,000 people are sailing aboard the Carnival Corporation fleet every single day.

It is important to understand that Carnival Corporation's market is broader and somewhat different to their main competitors, noting they have several brands catering to different segments of the cruise line industry. For example, Carnival Cruise Line and P&O ships tend to have a greater focus on being 'party ships' for younger travelers.

The big 3 global cruise companies - Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line make up ~70% of the global cruise line industry. Together they accounted for nearly $6 billion in profits in 2018. Royal Caribbean is a luxury and more expensive brand which attracts an older demographic.

You can read more here about the history of Carnival Corporation.

The coronavirus impact on Carnival Corporation

Carnival Corporation has temporarily suspended all of its cruise operations with a guide to be back online at various stages in 2020 depending on the particular cruise subsidiary. Carnival Cruise Line did announce a stoppage of all operations until April 10, 2020. Some are contemplating only a 1 month stoppage, others a 60 day stoppage; however this seems highly likely to be extended a few months until global cases of coronavirus are well under control.

Investors can read all the latest Carnival Corporation's news here.

At some point later in 2020 it looks possible to me that all cruise companies will do mandatory testing of all crew and require travelers to have passed a recent coronavirus test prior to boarding. There may also be screening that prevents immunosuppressed passengers from traveling.

Carnival Corporation may also earn revenue by renting out their cruise ships at port. The Company recently offered governments the use of some of their fleet as temporary hospitals in return for covering only the essential costs of the ship's operations while in port.

Valuation

The 2020 PE ratio is probably irrelevant and will likely be negative given the current 2020 earnings crisis of the Company. Dividends and buybacks have been suspended.

The 2021 PE is forecast to be 5.5, and 2022 PE is forecast to be 2.25. The 2021 dividend yield is forecast at 12.8%, and 2022 dividend yield is forecast at 18.4%. These numbers naturally assume the cruise line industry and Carnival Corporation recover in 2021. Also that they pay dividends by then, which I doubt.

The 2020 book value is estimated at USD 31.10, which is well above the current stock price of US$11.99. Of course in an industry wide asset sale, one has to ask who will the buyer of 100+ cruise ships?

Analyst's consensus price target is USD 27.59, representing 130% upside. Bear in mind this is a one year price target. My view is that the stock price can retest the past highs within 5 years.

Carnival's historical PE ratio 2010 to 2022 [e]

Source: 4-traders

Carnival Corporation financial summary and forecasts

Debt concerns

As the chart below shows Carnival's debt will increase in 2020 in order to survive the current industry wide downturn. Shorter term CapEx may be reduced from the figures shown below.

Source: 4-traders

The article below goes into much more detail on Carnival's cash and debt position. Ongoing costs for Carnival in 2020 are quoted as: "Maintenance expenses....of $300 million per month, assuming they are needed until 2021. Interest expense will be approximately $500 million due each fiscal year." This would be about USD 4b of costs in 2020.

The article concludes: "With a projected cash flow generation of $800m from 2021, the company will be able to service its debt and return to normal valuations."

Risks

The COVID-19 pandemic may cause a long disruption to the cruise line industry. Carnival is now better capitalized after recent raises, can reduce CapEx towards new ships, and has cut dividends & buybacks.

Cash burn - Carnival Corporation's fleet of 100+ ships are not currently operating so there are costs, but no revenues, resulting in significant negative cash flows in 2020. The big risk really is if Carnival Corporation cannot resume operations by 2021, as their cash will begin to run low.

Debt - Carnival Corporation has about USD 9.5b of debt, but can extend this by another USD 5.75b by 2023. Beyond 2021, Carnival Corporation may have problems servicing the debt, or obtaining future credit if operations have not resumed. The article linked above covers this in much better detail.

Litigation risk - Carnival may face more lawsuits related to COVID-19 cases and deaths that occurred on or shortly after Carnival cruise trips. You can read one example here.

Cruise line sentiment - People may avoid cruises in the next few years out of fear of COVID-19 or other viruses etc.

The US Government may not come to help/bailout Carnival Corporation as they are incorporated in Panama and the majority of their employees are not Americans. Or the US and Carnival Corporation may come to a deal if things got really desperate for Carnival Corporation.

Currency risk and management risk.

Market sentiment - COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has been causing global lockdowns and economic disruption, which in turn has lowered investor sentiment.

Further reading

Quoting from the last article linked above:

Analyst Robin Farley: "CCL's capital raise last week gives it the longest runway of liquidity to stay afloat in a zero-revenue scenario, at about 12-13 months with potential for another 2 months based on prolonged layups, and more beyond that.

Conclusion

Carnival Corporation stock price has had a horrific fall in 2020, and is now down a massive 83% from its 2017 peak. This has led to very cheap valuations, assuming earnings recover in 2021. In fact the forecast 2021 PE is just 5.5, and for 2022 just 2.25. I don't think dividends will be re-instated for a few years as Carnival Corporation gets back on its feet again and pays down some debt.

The big risk really is if Carnival Corporation cannot resume operations by 2021; as the yearly cash burn to maintain ships and pay interest expenses is in the order of ~US$4b pa. Clearly with large recent insider and Saudi purchases on Carnival Corporation's shares they think the risk is manageable.

I rate Carnival Corporation as a strong speculative buy. Due to the much higher risk investors should invest accordingly.

