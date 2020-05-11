Weekly Note, May 11, 2020: Market May Be Entering A Quarantine

Good morning, and welcome to a week where earnings season is winding down and the 2020 NFL schedule has been set. It is important not to confuse the season’s punctuality with an optimistic forecast on the virus. The league is ultimately a business, and two of the 32 owners have brand-new multi-billion dollar stadiums set to open in August. Something tells me they would be starting on time even without a flattening curve. The country is learning rather quickly what it does and does not have control over, and for some states and businesses, that includes the ability to remain closed. This note is part of a weekly series where I attempt to digest current economic and market data to help asset allocators gauge the macroeconomic environment.

Bad news is good news

The terrible economic data continues to pile in, yet the market is still buoyed higher by the “Fed Put”. As long as market participants believe the Fed will provide the necessary liquidity, we appear to be in a “bad news is good news” situation. Essentially, markets are assuming that weak data will encourage additional (excessive) monetary stimulus in markets. So, while the jobless numbers suggest a long road to recovery, the Fed is apparently up for the challenge.

Fed funds futures (try saying that five times fast) have moved even lower over the past week and now show a greater chance that the Fed embraces negative rates in 2020 than the Yankees have to win the world series. I am not a Yankees fan, but since they are perennial contenders, we should take the market’s probability of negative rates seriously (17.3% by December).

Commodities are a bellwether

Ultimately, equity investors will be concerned with demand, as interest rates alone cannot create consumer and business confidence. One of the best places to gauge real-time demand is in aggregate commodities markets. It is encouraging to see commodities began bottoming 2-3 months ago and ahead of any monetary or fiscal stimulus. The series of bottoms we saw in February and March, as sequenced by the vertical lines, is almost identical to the sequence we saw during the last recession in the lower chart. In both cases, commodities put their low point in before equities did.

Charts created on FactSet

Q1 earnings beating expectations

So far, 86% of the S&P 500 has reported results, and despite a blended earnings decline of -13.6% vs. Q1 2019, two-thirds of companies beat EPS estimates and 58% beat on revenues. Guidance is still a rarity, which will be a necessary ingredient for the next leg higher in this market. Ironically, the biggest earnings surprises are coming in the Energy sector and the largest misses from Financials.

Analysts are downgrading the group, though banks appear poised for a mean-reversion trade, as they were one of the few sectors capitalized enough for the shutdowns. It is no coincidence the yield curve is steepening (back up to 52bps) while the Bank Index ETF (KBE) is outperforming the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by ~5% since mid-April.

Trade news should show up in currencies

As we enter the home stretch of May, the VIX is still above its 200-day moving average, and the Chinese Offshore yuan, while below the March highs, is still sitting above the significant 7.0 renminbi/$ level. It is notable the currency pair is not making any major moves on trade news. I would guess markets are discounting the optimism due to the fact that the news cycle has been the most unreliable and volatile asset class in 2020. Next week is light on market-moving data, so perhaps non-virus headlines like trade temporarily take center stage.

5/11 - China Loans, China Inflation, Japan FX Reserves

5/12 - NFIB Small Business Index, CPI, Japan Leading Index

5/13 - Fed’s Powell Webcast, Producer Prices, China Foreign Direct Investment

5/14 - Import / Export Prices, German CPI, China Industrial Output, China Retail Sales

5/15 - Empire State Index, Retail Sales, Industrial Production, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

It appears markets are still bracing for the worst until proven otherwise, which is confirmed by the net short position in S&P 500 futures and the 8.6% increase in bears for last week’s AAII survey - bears now make up 52.7% of the survey, which is higher than the number of bears back in March. As long as the pessimists are abundant, it will be tough for the market to collapse from here. At 2930, the market has retraced back 62% of the decline rather quickly. For classic technicians, this is a key technical marker that the market already failed to break through the first time on April 29.

Fiscal stimulus affecting money supply

One thing the technicals and fundamentals do not account for is the effect of stimulus. M2 (the money supply in circulation) is up 20% versus last year - a record year-on-year growth rate. This comes from the Fed decreasing its reserve requirement for banks as well as the federal government’s direct payments to individuals. To put this into context, the last time the government mailed checks to people in 2001 (the stimulus was actually a tax rebate), M2 only rose to 12%. Whether you agree with the Federal stimulus measures or not, it is having an acute impact on the data in a positive way.

Business conditions surprisingly easy

The other half of stimulus comes from monetary policy, and it is also affecting the economy below the surface a la financial conditions (the ability for companies to access capital). There is no question the economic data is proving this crisis to be much worse than the last. The chart below should raise an eyebrow, as it shows financial conditions are nowhere near as restrictive for businesses today as they were during the financial crisis. In a crisis where the toll on the economy, labor markets, and human lives is still being tallied, a business’s access to capital should not be right around “the usual”. Lenders are not optimists. Capital is easy because we have an unlimited promise from the central bank.

Chart created on FactSet

The Fed is holding back secular trends

Defaults and bankruptcies tend to rise when financial conditions tighten. That is barely happening at the corporate level today because the Fed’s lending facilities are easing the burden on many distressed companies. It is now lending money to corporates, municipalities, and, of course, the federal government. We have mentioned multiple times since the March 23rd low that the stimulus measures are the biggest reason for the market rally (cue “Don’t fight the Fed”). When it comes to betting on further collapse of old-world industries, one must heed caution to monetary policy’s role of life support.

Coverage on the shutdown pulling forward the technology trends already in place for the last decade has already run its course. While the rise of ecommerce has never been more apparent, the death of brick-and-mortar retail has never been more overstated. Investors are already aware that ecommerce, remote work, and digital payments are the future - just look at some of the price charts on stocks like Amazon (AMZN), Zoom (ZM), and PayPal (PYPL). What investors are not considering is the old-world industries’ ability to hang around. An underpriced trade may be that some of these tech trends slow once the quarantine is officially over.

Consumer confidence remains a key unknown

By the end of the week, we will hear from the folks in Michigan. The survey has always been an important gauge on consumers’ willingness to spend, and now that parts of the country are re-opening, we need to gauge when the average person expects a return to normal. The survey is from 4/22-5/13, so it's a fairly real-time assessment of consumer opinions. With the most recent CDC data showing Michigan as the 7th most infected state with the 4th highest death toll, the number should come in below the consensus. The floor might be in for equities, but flagging confidence suggests a ceiling may be present as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.