Pinnacle Financial: Atlanta Expansion, Provision Expense Decline On The Horizon

Provision expense will likely trend downwards because the management’s assumptions for determining reserves for loan losses in the first quarter appear reasonably stressed.

After plunging in the first quarter, earnings will likely improve in the remaining nine months of the year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the first quarter, down 70% from the linked-quarter. The earnings plunge was attributable to a surge in provision expense amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earnings will likely improve in the remainder of the year because provision expense will likely decline. The management appears to have taken reasonably stressed inputs to arrive at the level of reserves for loan losses in the first quarter; hence, provision expense will likely trend downwards. Moreover, strong loan growth will likely lead to higher earnings in the remaining three quarters of the year compared to the first quarter. On the other hand, compression in net interest margin following the federal funds rate cuts will pressurize earnings. Overall, I'm expecting PNFP's earnings to decline by 29% year-over-year to $3.71 per share. Actual earnings can miss my estimates if the COVID-19 pandemic has a greater-than-expected impact on asset quality. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; nevertheless, I'm adopting a neutral rating on PNFP due to the risks and uncertainties.

Management's Allowance for Loan Loss Assumptions Appear Reasonable

PNFP's provision expense for loan losses increased to $100 million in the first quarter from $5 million in the last quarter of 2019. The management used several economic scenarios to determine the level of reserves for loan losses. As mentioned in the first quarter's investor presentation and conference call, the management assumed the unemployment rate to be in the range of 8% (baseline scenario) to 20% (severely adverse scenario). The management also considered a range of GDP and commercial real estate pricing variables to determine the required reserves. I believe that management's expectations are reasonably stressed; therefore, I'm expecting only modest upward adjustments in reserve balances in the year ahead. Consequently, I'm expecting provision expense to trend downwards in the remaining three quarters of the year.

PNFP has some exposure to segments that have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As mentioned in the presentation, around 10% of total loans are to the retail sector, 5% are to hotels, 3% are to restaurants, and 3% are to entertainment. These segments will likely be the major drivers of provision expense in the year ahead. Moreover, these segments will keep PNFP's riskiness high because they could lead to negative surprises in provision expense. Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting PNFP's provision expense to increase to $174 million in 2020 from $27 million in 2019.

Expansion in Atlanta to Drive Loan Growth

Partly due to the high demand for relief loans, PNFP's loans increased by 2.4% by the end of March 2020 compared to the end of December 2019. I'm expecting loans to continue to grow strongly in the second and third quarters of the year. PNFP's planned entry in the Atlanta market will likely drive loan growth. The expansion in Atlanta appears to be on track and the management hopes to complete the site build-out by the mid of May. The management is targeting to add $3 billion in assets in the next five years through the Atlanta expansion. Moreover, PNFP's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will likely boost loan balance in the second quarter. However, some of the PPP loans will likely get paid off before year-end; hence, some of these loans will not be reflected in year-end balances. Overall, I'm expecting PNFP to end the year with around $21.7 billion of net loans, up 10.3% from December end 2019.

Rate-Sensitive Margin to Dip Following March Rate Cuts

The 150bps federal funds rate cuts in March will likely reduce PNFP's net interest margin, NIM, in the remainder of the year. Due to the asset and liability mix, PNFP's NIM is quite sensitive to interest rate changes. The management has purchased interest rate floors of $2.8 billion over the last 12 months to reduce NIM's rate-sensitivity. According to the results of a simulation model disclosed in the latest 10-Q filing, the net interest income can decline by 3.1% over 12 months if rates are cut by 100bps and the balance sheet remains static. The following table shows the results of the simulation:

Considering the rate sensitivity and my outlook on the balance sheet, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 12bps in the second quarter. For the full year 2020, I'm expecting NIM to decrease by 41bps, as shown in the table below:

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 29%

The decline in provision expense and loan growth will likely lift earnings in the remainder of the year, while NIM contraction will pressurize earnings. For the full year, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 29% year-over-year to $3.71 per share. The following table shows my earnings estimates:

The depth and duration of COVID-19 are unknown; therefore, the impact of the pandemic on asset quality is currently uncertain. As a result, actual provision expense can differ materially from my estimates. These uncertainties pose risks to earnings and valuation.

I'm expecting PNFP to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.16 per share in the remainder of 2020. I'm not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of only 17%, which is easily sustainable. Moreover, PNFP is currently well-capitalized, which minimizes the need to curtail dividends. PNFP's tier I capital ratio was reported at 9.4% as of March 31, 2020, compared to the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.5% (including the capital conservation buffer). The dividend estimate for 2020 implies a low and unattractive dividend yield of 1.6%.

Risky PNFP Offering Opportunity for Capital Appreciation

I'm using the historical price to book value multiple, P/B, to value PNFP. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.11 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the forecast book value per share with the average P/B multiple gives a December 2020 target price of $67.4. This target price implies a significant upside of 69% from PNFP's May 8 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple:

The upside suggests that PNFP is offering a good opportunity for capital appreciation. However, investors should keep in mind that the stock is quite risky due to the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. I believe that the risks will keep the market price from moving up towards the target price in the near-term; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on PNFP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.