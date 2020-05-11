Strongbridge Biopharma: Attractive Valuation With Catalysts Approaching

We previously outlined the bull case for Strongbridge (NASDAQ:SBBP) in our article on January 30, after which the stock declined heavily throughout 1Q 2020. This occurred as major shareholder, Broadfin Capital, was in the process of closing its doors and selling its position, followed by pressure from the Coronavirus pandemic. Importantly, the fundamentals have remained intact, as demonstrated by the company's 1Q 2020 financial results and business update on May 6. This is a good lesson in relying on one's fundamental thesis despite market swoons, and using stock weakness to add to positions if one remains confident in the long-term business opportunity. With SBBP, the thesis has not changed; business execution has been strong, and most importantly, Phase 3 enrollment and expected results for the LOGICS trial, which is evaluating lead product candidate, Recorlev, remain on track.

We like to say that the high risk/high reward associated with biotech investing allows "A little to go a long way", and with the potential market opportunity for Recorlev, as well as the potential for the company to obtain new intellectual property for Keveyis later this year to extend patent life, SBBP has potential to be worth multiples of its current ~$155M market cap (only ~$94M enterprise value). Assuming the Recorlev Phase 3 LOGICS study results are positive, a 3-4x revenue multiple on peak sales estimates is not unreasonable, hence a 12-month valuation estimate near the $1 billion range for SBBP, or 6-7x upside potential from today's valuation. Analyst price targets provide a check on our valuation estimate, with the Consensus calling for $8 per share on average for SBBP in front of Phase 3 results, which equates to approximately $440 million in equity value. Note that the highest price target on the Street is $18 per share, which equates to approximately $990 million in equity value, more in line with our valuation assessment.

So with this kind of upside, and evidence that the LOGICS trial has progressed well through the Coronavirus pandemic, with fewer dropout rates than expected potentially due to good disease control and patients getting to steady state drug levels, we remain bullish on this stock.

Strongbridge's 1Q 2020 financial update positive

On May 6, Strongbridge reported solid 1Q 2020 results that demonstrated significant progress on multiple elements of the story, including near-full enrollment of the LOGICS trial, strong performance from Keveyis (although guidance for full year 2020 was tempered due to COVID-19 disruptions), and continued progress on Keveyis' lifecycle management. Additionally, with $63 million in cash, the company noted that it remains capitalized through at least 3Q 2021, and therefore is in a comfortable position to deliver on key milestones this year.

Two major catalysts approaching: LOGICS full enrollment expected this month, Phase 3 readout expected in 3Q. As we had highlighted in our prior article, Recorlev's LOGICS trial suffered from a number of enrollment delays in the past. However, with the company having identified and corrected the issues, we noted in that article that we believed Strongbridge would soon announce full enrollment of the LOGICS trial. On its recent earnings conference call, management announced that they have nearly completed enrollment, with 41 of 42 targeted study participants enrolled. The last patient needed to achieve full enrollment is in the randomized withdrawal phase, and one additional patient as a backup is scheduled to be randomized soon. The company specifically noted that its decision to implement rescue therapy in the randomized withdrawal phase led to lower-than-expected dropout rate, which allowed them to speed up enrollment.

This is strongly encouraging, as it restores confidence in the previous missteps of the company, which led to leadership changes at the CEO level. Current management expects enrollment to be closed on or before May 14, and plans to report top-line results from LOGICS in 3Q 2020. We believe that if full enrollment is announced in the near term, this will be a catalyst for the stock given the past delays for this important trial. This is a similar situation to Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL), in which their announcement of full enrollment of a key trial after significant delays, sent the stock skyward on the news.

If the Phase 3 LOGICS trial achieves its endpoints, the company expects an NDA submission for Recorlev six months after top-line results are announced, with an FDA review period expected to be the standard 10 month PDUFA cycle barring any issues due to COVID-19.

Execution on commercial product, Keveyis, has been strong and inspires confidence. Strongbridge also showed solid progress on several Keveyis initiatives during its recent financial report. We note that this asset represents additional upside to the stock, especially given the company's demonstrated ability to execute on deriving value from the drug's current sales ramp and the potential for extending patent life. In 1Q 2020, Keveyis beat expectations with $6.7 million in sales vs. the Consensus expectation of $5.9 million. Impressively, revenues for the drug were up 54% compared to 1Q 2019. Additionally, management noted that April represented the highest month of sales ever in Keveyis' history. This performance demonstrates that management's efforts to improve patient retention and patient adherence are paying off, and that the drug had real momentum prior to COVID-19 interruptions.

Going forward, management reduced guidance for full-year Keveyis sales from a range of $26-$27 million to $22-$26 million, noting that new patient starts have slowed due to the COVID-19 disruption. However, during the Q&A session, the company noted that this new guidance was conservative. Like most other drug companies, the sales force has been sheltered in place, and physician interactions have been severely impacted for the time being. Nevertheless, the encouraging results prior to the disruption suggest that the recovery could be strong once the economy opens up again and the company is able to resume regular sales activities, with patients returning to physician offices.

Strongbridge also noted on its 1Q conference call that it was making progress on lifecycle extension efforts for Keveyis. Recall that in our prior article, we had highlighted that Keveyis Orphan Drug Exclusivity was set to expire in late 2022, and that analysts are modeling a steep patent cliff if and when generics enter the market thereafter. As a result, any positive developments in extending patent exclusivity for Keveyis would represent upside to current stock levels. During its recent business update, Strongbridge noted that it has filed 14 patent applications in the US and 3 Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) global patent applications, and that updates on the potential issuance of these patents are expected to be reported in the second half of the year. Furthermore, management also noted that they had continued to advance a new formulation of Keveyis in development, a modified release form of the drug. While these updates are still pending, it is positive nonetheless that the company is making progress, and that these catalysts remain on the table for later this year.

Conclusion

We continue to be bullish on SBBP, with multiple catalysts approaching in the coming months, plenty of cash to achieve inflection points, and an entry point valuation that provides significant opportunity to make money if the LOGICS trial succeeds, and the company executes on its plan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.