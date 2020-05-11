General Electric: The Road To Junk Status Is Opaque

I estimate GE's debt is at junk status even after the GE Biopharma sale and liquidation of its BKR stake.

Financial markets appear to have taken the coronavirus in stride. The Dow Jones (DIA) stands at nearly 24,000, up over 30% off its 52-week low set in March. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates, expanded its balance sheet and expanded its powers to allow for purchases of high-yield debt. Ensuring that credit markets continue to function properly is key to an eventual rebound in the economy. The Fed vowed to take even more measures to fight the knock on effects of the coronavirus.

General Electric's (GE) shares have been hit pretty hard. GE is down over 35% Y/Y. The company recently completed the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher (DHR), resulting in a $20 billion windfall. The sale was estimated to be about 17x EBITDA, more than robust enough to improve GE's credit rating. I assumed the stock would soar. Nothing could have been further from the case. The coronavirus caused a sharp drop in air travel, lessening the need for aircraft and aircraft engines. This hurt GE's Aviation segment, which led triggered plans to furlough half of Aviation's manufacturing staff on a temporary basis.

GE's core operations - Power, Renewable Energy and Aviation (NewCo) - showed traction in Q4. However, the knock on effects of the coronavirus punished its Q1 2020 results. NewCo's revenue of $14.1 billion fell 7% Y/Y; segment profit of $574 million was off over 60% and segment profit margin was a paltry 4%. Even more alarming was segment profit at Aviation fell 39%:

Meanwhile, segment profit at Aviation declined by 39% Y/Y due to a decrease in after-market volume for services, and lower volume of commercial spare engines. Given the grounding of several planes, Aviation's segment profit could fall hard in Q2 and slowly rebound after the economy reopens.

GE bulls had originally assumed Power would be GE's moat. Power is currently being disrupted by alternative energy sources and its margins have fallen hard. It reported an operating loss in Q1. Bulls then turned to Aviation as the moat, the theory being that commercial air travel and Aviation's robust backlog would spur the unit for the foreseeable future. However, there is currently a free fall in air travel, and it may not return to normal anytime soon. The rub is that GE's operations are less-diversified than in years past and it could have a debt load of about $58 billion after the Biopharma sale.

GE's Pro Forma Credit Quality Appear Opaque

The following chart illustrates GE's credit metrics based on its $85 billion total debt load, including GE Capital ("GECC"). The debt is down from $110 billion at year end 2018. CEO Larry Culp likes to trumpet the company's debt reduction. That reduction has come mostly through divestitures, requiring the company forego operating income and cash flow from divested assets. That said, it is also important to track whether asset sales have led to an improvement in the company's credit metrics.

The following table accounts for the $21 billion sale of Biopharma at 17x EBITDA and the potential liquidation of the company's Baker Hughes (BKR) stake.

Debt/EBITDA measures total debt at the industrial operations and GECC. Management compares industrial net debt to EBITDA with a target of 2.5x. The target debt/equity for GECC is 4x. Management divulged it evaluates gross debt/EBITDA, which is how I measure GE's credit quality. Given the diminution at GECC, I believe this is the metric the rating agencies and the market should use.

GE's 2019 full-year segment profits, less corporate eliminations, plus depreciation and amortization, were around $11.7 billion. I used this as a proxy for EBITDA.

EBITDA through last 12 months ended Q1 2020 ("LTM Q1 '20") would be about $10.6 billion.

GE is expected to forgo $1.3 billion of Biopharma EBITDA. GE received $20.5 billion in proceeds from business dispositions at the end of Q1, primarily from the sale of Biopharma. The proceeds could be used to pare debt.

The company still has an estimated 38.4% stake in BKR. Based on BKR's market capitalization of about $15 billion, that stake would be worth $5.6 billion (assumes no tax leakage).

The sale of GE Biopharma and BKR would leave GE with pro forma EBITDA of $9.4 billion and debt of $59.2 billion.

Pro forma debt/EBITDA would be 6.3x, which would be considered highly-indebted.

A metric at or above 5.0x would usually be considered below investment grade. The Biopharma deal should put a dent into GE's debt load. However, the company would still be highly-indebted with industrial businesses facing headwinds from a declining economy.

The knock on effects of the coronavirus may not be fully-reflected in GE's Q1 results. GE is expected to slash over 10,000 more jobs at Aviation, implying that management expects more headwinds. Aviation represented all of NewCo's segment profits in Q1. If the segment continues to falter then GE's EBITDA could drop and credit quality could deteriorate, putting it at risk of a ratings downgrade.

Conclusion

GE's credit quality appears opaque, but I expect it to deteriorate further. Sell GE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.