DBB: Unlike Equities, Base Metals Experience A Mere U-Shaped Recovery

Thesis

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on fundamental dynamics across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

By tracking many real-time micro indicators across the base metals space, we help readers to better assess the real-time changes in refined market balances.

DBB has experienced a slow recovery since it plunged to its lowest since February 2016 at $11.91 per share on March 23. Based metals have meaningfully underperformed other risk assets since the V-turn in risk-taking appetite. Take a look at copper, which has been leading the recovery in base metals.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

This divergence reflects the fact that equities tend to be more "forward-looking" than base metals, which are, in contrast, more sensitive to current fundamental forces.

In this regard, fundamental indicators have stabilized since late March after weakening meaningfully in Q1. Given the prevailing negative spec positioning, we could see more short-covering in the weeks ahead, lifting DBB.

It is, in this vein, that we hold a tactical constructive view on DBB, with a Q2-20 target of $14 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

Source: DBB, Orchid Research

DBB's assets under management total $115 million, with an average daily volume of $1.77 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.18%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Snapshot

Source for charts: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

All base metals composing DBB have rebounded from their late-March lows. Although the macro environment is worse than a year ago, macro factors have stopped to deteriorate over the past month. Indeed, the dollar rally and the CNY weakness have paused, while the oil price has rebounded.

Copper has been the leader of the group while aluminium has remained the laggard.

We think that the divergence in price-performance reflects a divergence in fundamental dynamics. Unlike copper, the supply response to the COVID-19 has been minimal. Aluminium supply tends to be relatively sticker, hence its weaker fundamentals, all else equal.

Supply disruptions in the zinc market have emerged. In addition, zinc prices are sufficiently low to trigger price-driven production cuts.

Open interest trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Open interest in aluminium has surged since late March while prices have traded sideways. This means that both longs and shorts have been added to the market. Whether bulls or bears throw in the towel first remains to be seen.

Open interest in copper and zinc have moved steadily lower amid the price recovery. This suggests that shorts have covered their positions, but longs have not lifted exposure. This reflects a cautious investor sentiment.

Exchange inventory trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Global exchange inventories have surged substantially since the start of the year across most of the industrial metals, bar lead and tin. However, lead and tin are not included in DBB.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Taking a closer look, it seems that the surge in global exchange inventory inflow has paused since mid-March, which is consistent with a recovery in fundamentals and prices.

That said, we would like to see a stronger pace of outflows in Q2/Q3 to have more conviction that the reopening of economies is stimulating base metals consumption.

Physical premiums

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Physical premiums have not rebounded since late March, suggesting that there is still plenty of supply availability to absorb a pick-up in refined base metal demand. This indicator shows that the refined industrial metals markets are not tight, which is not surprising in the current environment.

Positioning among the speculative community

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The normalization in spec positioning has continued. Yet, speculators remain net short across copper, aluminium, and zinc.

Expectations for a rebound in economic activity as lockdown measures are relaxed and stronger-than-expected supply disruptions could trigger more short-covering in the near term, temporarily lifting prices.

This would push DBB slightly higher.

Closing thoughts

The encouraging stabilization in fundamental indicators leads us to believe that more short-covering is likely in the near term, which could create more upside for DBB this quarter.

Given the absence of a meaningful rebound in physical base metals consumption, however, we think that the rebound will prove short-lived. The unprecedented economic downturn will hinder severely base metals consumption, resulting in looser refined market balances.

We see a max upside of $14 per share for DBB in Q2.

