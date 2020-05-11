Atlassian: Role Model In The Software Space

Overview

As Venture Capitalists, we are a long-time admirer of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM). From the time it got off the ground in 2002 until today, we continue to see adaptable and exceptional qualities in almost all areas of the business. This has made it one of the role models in the software space. Over the years, these qualities have translated into strong fundamentals and moat. The stock has appreciated by over 34% since we most recently wrote about it mid last year, where we argued why it was worth owning despite the high P/S. As of today, our bullish view has not changed.

Catalysts

Based on the numbers alone, there are many reasons to be bullish on the stock. Over the last five years, revenue has quadrupled while the gross margin has been steady at +80%. What is more impressive is that FCF (Free Cash Flow) has increased by over 7x within the same period and continues to be in an upward trend. Likewise, the share price has also appreciated by almost 7x.

(TEAM's FCF vs price/share. Source: stockrow)

As we take a deeper dive into what drives the outperformance, we have identified three interconnected key catalysts that will make it a strong contender for any tech and growth long-term portfolio:

It has the most efficient sales model among all the software stocks.

It is a very product-focused company.

It is a founder-led company with a great corporate culture.

Atlassian is well-known for its frictionless sales and onboarding in which it does not use extensive high-touch sales approaches to convert clients. The company still maintains this tradition, though it also now deploys Enterprise Advocates as it ramps up its enterprise capabilities such as the Data Center plan. Over time, this has become a moat and competitive advantage for Atlassian. Given the efficient sales process, it only had to spend 19% of its revenue on marketing and sales expenses at the time of its IPO in 2015. As of its most recent earnings report in Q3 in March, we found it impressive that Atlassian still spent only ~20% of its revenue on marketing and sales. Revenue growth, however, remained steady at +30% YoY. Moreover, when we zoom out to the last nine months ending in March, that number even dropped to ~18%. On the other hand, ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), which is another software company with similarly strong fundamentals, spent ~44% of revenue on average on marketing and sales to achieve the same level of growth.

Atlassian also has a very strong focus on products, which is part of the major reason why it can pursue a frictionless sales model. Its most successful product is Jira, which a lot of IT and developer teams use to track bugs. Its other products, such as Trello, Bitbucket, and Confluence, have also been very popular with both the technical and non-technical crowds. In Q1, the 47% increase in software subscription revenue drove the overall 33% top-line growth for the quarter. Moreover, the customer base has been sticky as 90% of its ~$400 million revenue came from the existing customers. With that in mind, Atlassian is well-positioned to unlock future growth opportunities through expansion. In that sense, the next growth phase will include adding performance and scalability with the Data Center and cloud migration offering. In Q1, we saw very good early progress as the perpetual license revenue dropped by 9% while the migration into the cloud-based offering increased by 60%.

(Source: Company's 10-K)

As Atlassian will need to rely on the combination of both organic and non-organic growth going forward, its great corporate culture will help maintain the strong product-focus tradition. Both founders still stay with the company, hold co-CEO positions, and own 91% voting powers while opting out of all forms of executive bonuses. To ensure a faster time to market and reduce the chance of M&A failure, Atlassian also has a unique M&A playbook where it focuses on integration more than deal negotiation. When it acquires another company, Atlassian has a very friendly term sheet:

The median escrow for a software deal is 10% of the price of the acquired company and can even reach 20%. Atlassian will insist on a 5% escrow, or as low as 1% with an insurance policy. Plus, Atlassian wants to hold back money for a shorter period of time. The company will keep money in escrow for 15 months, while the median period for deals that get executive reviews is 18 months. And the company won't go after founders about intellectual property or privacy issues that arise after the escrow period ends.

We believe that this playbook makes sense since more time spent on integration means more time to focus on bringing the best out of the acquired offering and team. Such a process is even more important in a product-focused software company.

Risk

Atlassian serves over 170,000 companies across all segments, and COVID-19 will potentially affect some of its SMB customers the most. At the moment, about 75% of the cloud subscription customers are billed monthly, and as such, there is a potential risk of cancellation across primarily the SMB segments, which make up a sizable amount of the cloud subscription business.

Valuation

At almost 29x P/S today, many would suggest that it is expensive. However, this has been the overused argument that existed for quite some time even before our first article on the stock mid last year. Over the last 12 months alone, the contrarians would have missed out on the over ~50% upside on the stock.

(OKTA vs. TEAM vs. TWLO vs NOW. Source: stockrow)

The reality is that Atlassian is one of our best picks in the software space. Among the other similar stocks in the peer group, it has a more sustainable 30%-35% growth and the highest +80% gross margin. While Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is a very good company as well that has posted a +70% growth over the last year, it remains uncertain how that is sustainable in the long run. Moreover, Twilio is the least profitable stock in the group. None of the other stocks in its peer group can beat Atlassian's strong FCF, which has also contributed to its very strong balance sheet. Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), the most expensive stock in the group, was only able to convert 5% of its revenue into FCF last year. Within the same period, Atlassian generated ~34% of FCF, or ~$530 million, out of its ~$1.2 billion of revenue. Execution has also been solid as it has never missed its guidance since its IPO in 2015. As a result, the ~29x P/S becomes highly reasonable considering its strong fundamentals and what the market is paying for other similar opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.