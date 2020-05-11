HEXO: The Downward Spiral

HEXO (HEXO) was once deemed a potential contestant for Canada's top LPs before the company squandered its early advances. It is unfortunate that the recent financings have significantly damaged investor confidence, aggravated by the challenges facing HEXO both operationally and financially. Hence, the risk and reward equation is unattractive for HEXO shares right now.

(All amounts in C$)

Recent Missteps

HEXO had momentum post-legalization in Canada as investors bet the Quebec-based LP will expand nationally and win the race in cannabis beverages with the help of Molson Coors (TAP). There was even an activist fund manager arguing the stock was undervalued and should be worth at least $18 per share. However, since then, the stock has continued to make new lows and has been trading below $1 since March. We think there are three primary reasons why the stock has fallen so much: repeated dilutive capital raises, lack of management credibility, and the failed acquisition of Newstrike.

First of all, the most direct impact on shareholder value came from the frequent dilutive equity issuances at increasingly depressed share prices. HEXO conducted a total of four capital raises during the last six months alone:

These constant capital raising dampened investor confidence in HEXO's ability to manage its capital structure and while significantly diluting existing shareholders. A better financing strategy would be to raise the anticipated amount of capital in a single raise. Repeatedly issuing equity at lower prices comes across as desperate and chaotic.

(Source: TSX)

Secondly, HEXO experienced an unusual level of management reshuffle in the last year. The company appointed a new CFO in May 2019 who only lasted five months before resigning in October 2019. Further, the company probably should have been less precise about its financial projections. In the fiscal 2019 Q3 earnings release, HEXO reaffirmed its fiscal 2020 guidance for net revenue of $400 million only to withdraw it in October 2019 along after releasing disappointing fiscal 2019 Q4 results. The company blamed the Ontario government and general pricing compression for its guidance withdrawal. The lack of visibility and guidance withdrawal hurt investor confidence.

Lastly, the acquisition of Newstrike turned out to be a total write-off. On March 13, HEXO announced that it will acquire Newstrike Brands in an all-stock deal valued at C$263 million which we thought was a logical move to capitalized on the latter's national platform to expand HEXO's footprint. However, HEXO disclosed on November 15, 2019, that illegal cannabis farming happened at the Niagara facility operated by Newstrike. HEXO ultimately shut down the Niagara operation and let go of hundreds of employees. In the latest fiscal 2020 Q2 earnings, HEXO wrote off the entire $112 million goodwill and $138 million of PPE and intangibles acquired from the Newstrike acquisition. Essentially, HEXO wrote off the entire Newstrike acquisition only less than one year after closing. We think the acquisition of Newstrike caused further damage to HEXO's reputation and dealmaking credibility.

(Source: Company Filings)

Path Forward

The strategic mistakes continued to pressure HEXO's financial performance. The company only generated $17 million in revenue last quarter, a 10% increase from the previous quarter. HEXO's sales are predominately from recreational channels as it never had a meaningful presence in the medical market. According to Statistics Canada, recreational cannabis sales totaled $438 million in Canada which means that HEXO had a market share of roughly 15%.

(Source: Public Filings)

The company has a market cap of $200 million and roughly zero net debt. The stock is trading at an EV/Sales of 3.0x which is similar to its small-cap peers. However, we think the outlook for HEXO is murky because of concerns around its ability to turn a profit and potentially more dilution to existing shareholders. First on the point of profitability. After getting no traction in the adult market, HEXO launched a low-priced product category in October 2019 to target price-sensitive customers and compete with the black market. However, sales have not improved substantially and we are seeing pricing compression as a result. In fact, HEXO's realized pricing already dropped 20% last quarter which is why gross margin has been flat at around 33% despite higher revenue. Adjusted EBITDA has been negative for many consecutive quarters. There are few signs of optimism based on the latest industry development in addition to the negative impact of COVID-19. Secondly, we think HEXO has established a history of surprising investors with dilutive equity raises which resulted in a large overhang from warrants issued in each of the recent equity raises. For the last 6 months, HEXO burned through $85 million of cash from operations and capital investments of $95 million for a total negative free cash flow of $180 million. The cash burns were funded through the equity and convertible debt issuances. If profits do not improve materially, we think there will be further needs for capital raises which is negative for equity.

Summary

We think HEXO is one of the weaker players in the Canadian industry given its small revenue base and reliance on the Canadian cannabis market. The company also lacks track record on execution and financial management as multiple dilutive financings depressed share prices in an already difficult macro environment for cannabis stocks. While we think there are limited upside risks to our assessment, the most notable potential risk is a capital infusion from Molson Coors which already has a beverage JV with HEXO. However, we see the possibility of further investment from Molson, or other strategic partners, as low given the unattractive return profile of the existing cannabis business model in Canada. Most companies have overbuilt capacities and there is no clear path to reach profitability absent a major industry shakeout. The cannabis sector has also historically suffered volatile investor sentiment so an upswing in investor interests in the sector could lift all stocks including HEXO. One of the things that could cause such a swing is the potential U.S. federal legalization of cannabis which appears years away still.

In summary, we think there are limited upside risks as HEXO remains operationally and financially challenged. Its recent track record has caused concerns among investors over its ability to navigate through this downturn and we think its risk and reward profile remains unattractive at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.