Pinterest - Neutral Territory

Pinterst is hit by the Covid-19 crisis as well yet has sufficient resources to make it through the crisis.

While EBITDA metrics look good, do not get fooled by the huge stock-based compensation expense which is not accounted for.

Pinterest (PINS) is a name on which I have been quite constructive, as I feel that this social platform has a few unique drivers compared to its peers which make it look interesting.

My last take on the business dates from November of last year as I appealed to shares at $20, although the risk-reward at that level was not compelling enough. In fact, shares still trade at $20 today although some optimism in February pushed shares up to $25, as shares hit the $10 mark during the Covid-19 induced sell-off in March, before doubling again. At levels around the $20 mark I consider shares fairly valued amidst a recent rally, slower growth and continued issues with real economic margins.

My Thesis, The Story

Wile I am not a big fan of social media names in general, I like Pinterest for a couple of reasons from a long term strategic point of view. The first is that Pinterest is a savvy combination of social media with commerce, as the second is that the company has virtually not tapped the international monetization opportunities just yet.

The users of the platform, known as ¨Pinners¨ find inspiration for mundane and daily operations, as they place pins for subjects and ideas they like, with the aspiration to turn this into reality some day. This creates more of a ¨pull¨ model compared to other platforms and results in higher engagement, users feeling less spammed, and allows for more targeted advertisements as this is about products/ideas and not so much people, unlike for instance Facebook or Instagram.

While this story sounds nice, the reality is that a fundamental story must always be combined with the valuation attached to the business. The company went public at $19 little over a year ago following strong pricing action and nearly doubled as share hit a high of $35 past summer. What followed is a period of share price stagnation, now at $20, but as low as $10 during the Covid-19 peak (or at least the preliminary peak).

The business has demonstrated on strong growth in recent years as it reported sales of $299 million in 2016, with revenues up 58% to $473 million in 2017. Operating losses narrowed by $50 million to $138 million in the meantime. Encouraging was a slight acceleration with revenues up 60% in 2018 to $756 million as operating losses contracted further towards $75 million. When the company went public early 2019 it was clear that the business was doing about a billion in sales, although was still posting some losses.

When the company reported third quarter results in October, it was very apparent that the company saw continued momentum although quarterly sales growth slowed to 47%. The company hiked the sales guidance to $1.100-$1.115 billion with adjusted EBITDA losses seen at $20 million. That latter number is highly misleading, not because of $7 million in deprecation expenses incurred in the third quarter, yet EBITDA excludes $130 million in stock-based compensation as well.

The 546 million shares traded around $20 in November, for an $11 billion equity valuation and this number includes a net cash position of $1.7 billion, for a $9.3 billion valuation on an operating basis. This comes down to about 8-9 times sales which looked reasonable given the 50% revenue growth and large overseas monetization opportunities.

When the company reported full year sales at $1.14 billion in February and actually a positive EBITDA number of $14 million, these stronger results propelled its shares higher to $25. This increased the valuation to $14 billion, or $12.3 billion after accounting for net cash, as the move higher in the stock pushed up the sales multiple to 11 times.

There were good reasons for this and that was progress on the bottom line and the outlook for 2020, calling for sales to hit $1.52 billion and adjusted EBITDA margins to come in at 1% or slightly higher. This runway for growth is driven by the international operations as the company generated $12.07 in ARPU from US users in 2019, which was up 34% for the year. While international ARPU rose 115%, it is just peanuts at $0.54 per share, leaving huge opportunities for Pinterest to monetize and boost revenues.

Based on the forward sales multiple, operating asset valuations came in at 8 times sales. Trading at $10 in March, the operating assets were trading around $4 billion, at less than 3 times forward sales as the market is scared of the impact on advertising budgets and revenues for the company.

The Numbers - Impact Seen Already

Pinterst reported a 35% increase in first quarter sales to $272 million. The quarterly EBITDA loss of $53 million was a point higher in relative terms compared to the period last year. These numbers are highly distorted as the GAAP loss of $141 million is far more indicative of the real economic loss, with most of the discrepancy related to stock-based compensation, resulting in real and costly dilution for investors.

Worse, more near term losses will mount as the company saw a single digit decline in April revenues, as this undoubtedly will result in widening losses in the second quarter, although the $1.7 billion cash position provides real comfort now.

Despite the current declines in sales, there is likely potential for revenues at nearly $1.5 billion this year and with a current enterprise value at around $10 billion, sales multiples look reasonable at less than 7 times sales. On the other hand, the burn rate will only increase in the near term, growth will slow down, as the stock has outperformed the market following a spectacular 100% rally from its lows.

Hence, I continue to have a neutral but constructive stance on the shares, yet do not feel an urge to initiate position here despite the potential for international monetization and the fact that financial concerns are not really an issue. Sales multiples do not look very high yet growth has slowed down quite a bit (actually down in April) as the realistic losses of the company remain quite high in relation so the reported revenues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.