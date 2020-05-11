Fast Sales Growth Continues For Medifast

In my opinion, the company will experience pressure on its gross margin during the next two years as I feel they will have to reduce prices to maintain sales.

Before a couple of days ago, I had never heard of Medifast, Inc. (MED), but I heard of OPTAVIA thanks to their multilevel marketing strategy. While I was thinking about what companies could flourish during the pandemic, I remembered products like OPTAVIA and Herbalife. And so, my research journey began, and I focused on the two factors that make me a happy investor, which are organic sales growth and a decent bottom line.

While searching the internet, I learned that Medifast, Inc. is the owner of the OPTAVIA subsidiary. Before 2017, the product was known as Take Shape For Life. When I visited YouTube, I found the standard multilevel marketing type videos but nothing that made me excited. I did notice that the brand has an extensive product mix for its clients compared to what I know about its competitors.

The above graph strengthens my belief that this sector will do well in 2020. Around the end of March, the searches for these three companies increased and peaked in late April. The only issue with the Google Trends information is we do not know the reason why people are searching these terms, only that they are searching for them.

In my opinion, this sector will experience growth for two reasons. First, the products are shipped to your home and this was crucial to maintain sales during this period. Second, direct sales will increase as people try to make up for lost income (I believe many coaches had full-time jobs).

How Did This Sector Do In 2008 - 2009

Not necessarily will the past be able to predict the future, but it should be able to point us in the right direction. The average peer growth in revenue is the average growth experienced by Herbalife, Nutrisystem, and Weight Watchers. I gave the three above companies the same weight in the index and did not include Medifast in the index. MED's peer groups did not do well during the 2008 financial crisis, but to my surprise, MED did.

What was the force behind MED that allowed it to experience sales growth while its peers did not?

Remember that I said earlier that OPTAVIA is the new name for Take Shape for Life (TSFL). The excellent news for MED is that in 2009, TSFL made up only about 60% of its total sales, as the company was focused on several different points of sales. Today, OPTAVIA is responsible for almost 80% of MED's total net sales.

Before I go into more detail on MED, I would like to discuss some sector-specific risks. Companies with multilevel marketing strategies have suffered huge fines from the Federal Trade Commission. Even though MED believes that the Herbalife lawsuit set a precedent for their industry, and they understand better the industry-specific regulations, the sector still has a higher than average regulatory risk. This sector often receives fines for promises regarding weight loss, which could increase its legal costs.

The Force Behind MED

Thanks to the hard work of our teams and OPTAVIA Coach Community, we recorded record revenues during 2019 of $714 million, with record operating income of $91 million.

From 2013 to 2015, the company experienced negative sales growth as they were focusing more on their Brick and Mortar sales than sales via coaches. In my opinion, during this period, the multilevel marketing strategy was being scrutinized because of the lawsuit filed against Herbalife. As a consequence of this, the company went on the defensive. After the Herbalife lawsuit ended and MED went full steam ahead on the sales through coaches' strategy.

Medifast organic sales have grown by more than 40% each year for the past two years. I credit this growth to their focus on growing the number of active earning OPTAVIA coaches.

1Q20 net revenue grew by 7.6% over 1Q19 thanks to an increase in coaches. The revenue increase was better than their guidance but demonstrate the importance of average sales per coach. Just increasing the number of coaches is not enough, the average sales per coach either need to hold steady or increase to increase net revenue.

Growing Margins

In 2011, the company's EBIT margin was in the high single digits. For the past three years, their EBIT margin has been between 13 to 14 percent. Over the past ten years, their gross profit has been stable at around 75%.

Another interesting point is that their SG&A expenses are growing slightly slower than their sales. I feel that the company is experiencing economies of scale in this area.

In my opinion, the company will experience pressure on its gross margin during the next two years as I feel they will have to reduce prices to maintain sales. Even with tighter margins, the company should be able to maintain low double-digit EBITDA margins.

Conclusion

Before I give a recommendation, I would like to analyze Medifast further. The company's share price recently spiked after their results came in higher than estimates, and I would like to find their fair value first. The company's strategy with using coaches is working, and they can put pressure on their competition. The company has also made it through one recession, and they should know how to operate their company during hard financial times like those being experienced now. I am optimistic about this company's strategy and believe readers should further analyze it to see if it is possible to find some alpha.

