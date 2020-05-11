Gold Will Strengthen In May

Just as “April showers give way to May flowers,” gold’s minor price slump during the second half of April was necessary for preserving the integrity of its intermediate-term bullish trend. That’s the case I’ll make in this report, as it should become increasingly clear that strength will gradually be returning to gold in the coming weeks after its brief consolidation period. I’ll also argue that gold’s intermediate-term uptrend will continue in spite of the strength of the U.S. dollar due to increasing flight-to-safety demand for the metal.

While gold’s rally flagged in the last few weeks while U.S. equity markets rallied and investors were allured by rising stock prices, the metal’s dominant intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend remains firmly up. Indeed, despite buoyant stock prices, safety-related precious metals demand in the wake of global economic uncertainty has been persistent and is almost certain to continue. While the U.S. is likely to suffer less than other developed and developing nations, there’s still plenty of worries to support buoyant gold prices for months thanks to global shutdowns, which have resulted in mass unemployment for many countries.

Also contributing to gold’s multi-week “pause that refreshes” is the anticipated ending of coronavirus lockdowns in several U.S. states. This has also resulted in a firmer U.S. dollar index, which in turn has created a near-term headwind for gold based on its currency component. Below is the Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP), illustrating the refusal of the greenback to decline in the last two months despite record levels of U.S. monetary and fiscal stimulus that were created to support the economy during the shutdowns.

Source: BigCharts

The dollar hasn’t lost value during the coronavirus crisis in spite of the torrid pace of money supply expansion precisely because dollars also happen to be in high demand among fear-stricken investors. Below is a graph from a recent Scott Grannis blog which shows the 3-month annualized growth in bank savings and demand deposits; it serves as powerful reminder of the immensely huge demand that exists for dollars right now.

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

We’ve seen this pattern of simultaneous strength in both gold and the dollar many times in the recent past, for whenever there’s a fresh crisis on the horizon, safe-haven demand for gold and the U.S. dollar has always increased. So, while a firm dollar does tend to curtail gold’s forward momentum to an extent, it doesn’t completely undermine the tendency of gold prices to rise thanks to the sheer volume of flight-to-safety demand.

Another recent development has also contributed to gold’s latest consolidation phase; it’s the fact that the huge spread between U.S. gold futures prices and the London spot price — which existed in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic — has significantly narrowed (see chart below). Now that two of the world’s largest gold refiners are restoring most of their operations, the spread is normalizing, which in turn has taken some of the shine off of gold’s rally. As Reuters reported on May 6:

"This [the resumption of refining operations] ended six weeks of closures that disrupted global gold supply and helped drive prices in New York and London further apart than they have been in decades."

Source: Thomson Reuters

Gold’s fundamentals remain strong, however, as shown by the World Gold Council’s (WGC) gold supply and demand statistics for the first quarter of 2020 on April 30. The latest stats showed that there was a significant increase in Q1 gold investment demand, based largely on the global flight to safety during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. According to WGC:

"The coronavirus outbreak, which swept the globe during the first quarter, was the single biggest factor influencing gold demand. As the scale of the pandemic — and its potential economic impact — started to emerge, investors sought safe-haven assets."

Total gold investment demand, which includes bars, coins and gold ETFs, rose 80% on a yearly basis in Q1. This increase was helped by huge inflows and record holdings of over 3,100 metric tons for gold-backed ETFs in the quarter. Somewhat surprisingly, gold bar demand dropped 19% in the quarter, while (unsurprisingly) coin demand jumped 36% on safe-haven buying.

Source: Kitco

Turning our attention to gold’s technical picture, the front-month gold contract is back above its 15-day trendline (below) as of May 7, keeping its immediate-term (1-4 week) uptrend alive. More importantly, the widely followed (and psychologically significant) 50-day line is still intact. As long as the gold price remains above $1,650 on a weekly closing basis, I regard the interim uptrend for gold as still being bullish.

Source: BigCharts

In the coming days and weeks, however, there will be a plethora of U.S. and global economic data released which is expected to show the extremely negative impact of last month’s shutdowns on commerce. This in turn will serve as a constant reminder to investors for why they should maintain — if not increase — their safety-related gold holdings. For instance, gold price rose 2% last Thursday after a slew of weak economic data and employment reports resulted in another fear spike over the coronavirus-led slowdown. Clearly, the market remains sensitive to bad news, and this is a key reason for believing that May will witness higher prices for gold.

In summary, gold still has plenty of safety demand owing to persistent fears over the weakened state of the global economy. Its recent consolidation phase should give way to a resumption of its bull market in May as investors are reminded by upcoming economic data why owning gold is essential to protect against an uncertain global economic outlook. Accordingly, investors are still justified in maintaining intermediate-term long positions in gold and gold ETFs as long as the 50-day line remains unbroken on a weekly closing basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.