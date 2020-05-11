Yext: Key Integrations Increase Relevance

Yext's (NYSE:YEXT) past 12 months' price performance of -33% has underperformed S&P 500's 1.6%. This underperformance was mainly due to the general market turmoil, which impacted some money-losing companies more than the general market. Yext has seen steady sales growth and likely has a long runway for growth. Despite relative valuation pointing to a slightly expensive stock price, its fundamentals appear to be better than its peers. (Source: Seeking Alpha Data)

Product innovation has powered Yext's growth

The company has achieved strong revenue growth in recent years. Revenue has grown from $60M in 2015 to $299M in 2019, compounding at 38% year on year. The recent strong revenue growth was driven by a growth in customer count, which increased 38% year over year to over 1,900. The company has a history of continuous innovation, which helps further drive its growth as new product creation likely provides the highest form of value creation.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Yext estimates its total addressable market as $20B in its latest investor presentation. At its revenue of $299M, Yext has only penetrated 1.5% of the entire market. This market is likely to be expanding, as well as more customers move towards digital knowledge seeking. As such, Yext's products and platform have a long runway for growth. The company has several ways to capture this growth through upselling to existing customers and expansion into enterprise customers. To drive further growth and market penetration, Yext can also seek international expansion. Since its IPO, it has grown international revenue from 4% to 17% of total revenues.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Yext is building switching costs for its platform through key integrations

Yext's main competitive advantage is the size and breadth of its integrations. The product innovation slide shows its integrations with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). As companies become more entrenched through Yext's integrations, they become increasingly unlikely to switch even if cheaper competing services emerge. Companies generally do not want to risk lost data and productivity which leads to business disruption. If Yext continues to increase customers' integrations to its platform and products, it increases Yext's switching costs. This is also highlighted in its annual report:

We believe that we generally compete favorably with our competitors because of the size and breadth of our integrations and relationships with the applications in our Knowledge Network, the features and performance of our platform, the ease of integration of our platform with the technological infrastructures of our customers and the incremental marketing benefits and return on investment that our various products and features offer to our customers. (Source: Latest 10-K)

This competitive positioning has allowed Yext to increase its gross margins from 58% in 2015 to 74% in fiscal 2020. If Yext is able to continue integrating with large customers, it is likely that it would be able to maintain its pricing power in future years. Another data trending in the right direction is the growth of Yext's largest customers. During IPO, customers with more than $1M in contract value only made up 24% of Yext's sales, but have since increased to 35%. This highlights the value of Yext's services and stronger customer adoption on its platform. As customers spend more on Yext's platform, it increases the stickiness of the platform which helps to increase the lifetime value of Yext's customers.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Yext's balance sheet is healthy with no debt

With unlevered free cash flow of $22.5M, Yext is already self-funding its growth. It also has $256M of cash with no debt. This provides some liquidity buffer for the company in case it runs into operational difficulties. With a strong likelihood that Yext does not have to raise more capital, it reduces the chances that existing investors will be diluted as well.

(Source: Latest 10-K)

Investment Risks

As stated in its S1, Yext had troubles recruiting a sufficient number of sales personnel in the past. This could prevent the company from reaching its market potential if it cannot hire fast enough, which leads to some lost revenues. Yext's sales process is highly relationship driven, which requires a large competent sales force. Hence, it has to put strong systems in place to tackle this issue or sales growth would be meaningfully less than its potential.

Yext's knowledge engine also relies on a fragmented internet environment for finding digital knowledge. If users were able to reliably obtain accurate information from a single source, it could lead to a decline in Yext's revenues. However, Yext has been integrating its platform into Google and Amazon's Alexa so that it remains relevant.

Valuation

Peer analysis shows that Yext ranks more expensive than the median peer group based on EV/Revenue. Its consensus EV/Revenue is 3.9x compared to the median 3.2x. However, Yext has stronger operating fundamentals than the comparison group. Consensus estimates put the company to grow at 22.3% in the next year compared to the peer median of 9.2%. Its consensus EBITDA margin is also -12.4%, which is better than the median of -16.9%. Hence, the more expensive price is justified by stronger financials.

(Source: Atom Finance)

Takeaway

Yext has decent steady growth over the years and has room to grow. The company's growing switching costs could help grow its competitive position going forward. From a financial perspective, its revenue, gross margins, and contract value are all growing at a steady pace.

Based on relative valuation, Yext is priced more expensive than peers, but it has better consensus operating fundamentals. Yext's liquidity position is also strong enough to support growth and handle operational difficulties. Although the company faces some risks to sales headcount and consolidation of its space, its strategy so far indicates that it has the ability to tackle those threats.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.